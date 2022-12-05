Read full article on original website
Related
nicholsonstudentmedia.com
UCF football loses 5 prominent players to the transfer portal
Five UCF football players have decided to take their talents elsewhere and enter the transfer portal. Sophomore quarterback Mikey Keene, starting cornerback Davonte Brown, backup punter Andrew Osteen and others announced their decisions over the span of the weekend. UCF fell against Tulane this past weekend for the American Athletic...
nicholsonstudentmedia.com
'Iron sharpens iron': UCF men's basketball improves to 6-2 after overtime win
UCF and Samford went back and forth on Sunday afternoon before the Knights took over and won in overtime. This game was in the balance all afternoon long as UCF and Samford shared 11 lead changes and 16 ties. After a disappointing loss against Miami on Nov. 27, the Knights...
nicholsonstudentmedia.com
Home is where the heart is: UCF men's basketball player's return to Orlando
They say home is where the heart is, and that statement couldn’t be truer for UCF men’s basketball player Christopher Walker, also known as C.J. In 2020, Walker transferred from the University of Oregon to play for UCF, making history as the first-ever five-star recruit on the team. Though Walker started his collegiate career in Oregon, his mother Nina “Monique” Ford says his heart never left Florida.
nicholsonstudentmedia.com
UCF football to compete in Military Bowl against Duke
UCF football will head to Annapolis, Maryland, to compete in the Military Bowl presented by Peraton, benefitting the USO. For the Knights, this is their first ever appearance in the Military Bowl, which began in 2008. Their opponent will be the Duke Blue Devils, who are also making their first Military Bowl appearance, in the first-ever matchup between the teams. The game will take place at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium on Dec. 28 at 2 p.m.
foxsportstexarkana.com
Fouke Lady Panthers down McLeod and maintain perfect record
The no. 3 ranked Fouke Lady Panthers went on the road and defeated the McLeod Lady Longhorns 57-37 Tuesday. The Lady Longhorns maintained their perfect record with the win. The Fouke Lady Panthers are 10-0. Mallorie Scoggins led the Lady Panthers in scoring. The leading scorer for the Lady Panthers...
nicholsonstudentmedia.com
Women at UCF dominate environmental studies program
Melanie Rendon said most of her classes are majority women, and she feels that it is important that women are leaders in the environmental movement. “If we don't change anything, we're just going to die,” said Rendon, a senior environmental studies on the communications track. “The fact that it's like mostly women, I guess coming into play like taking action or trying to learn and to get into the field of that … I don't know. It's really important.”
How Can I Play Ritz-Carlton Golf Club Orlando?
The host venue for the PNC Championship has the feel of a private club, but it's refreshingly straightforward to play there
Arkansas Storm Team Weather Blog: Will we see a white Christmas? What to know
For most years in Arkansas, that dream usually doesn't become a reality, but what are the chances of a white Christmas in the Natural State, and will we see one this year?
ktoy1047.com
Man shot in parking lot
26-year-old Joseph Ross of Texarkana was struck by gunfire in a parking lot at 4524 North Stateline Avenue early Sunday morning. Ross was transported to CHRISTUS St. Michael where he was pronounced dead. Ross’s body will be sent to the state crime lab for an autopsy. Anyone with information about the shooting is urged to call the Texarkana, Arkansas, police.
txktoday.com
State Asks For Restraints, Additional Security At Trial For ‘Combative’ Murder Defendant
TEXARKANA, Texas–Prosecutors have asked the judge overseeing the murder case of a Texarkana man accused of killing his girlfriend to approve extra restraints and additional security officers at trial because of his allegedly “continuous aggressive and violent” conduct in the Bowie County jail. Travis Alston Turner, 29,...
Meet Stamps Mayor-elect Stacie Mitchell-Gweah
Stamps, Arkansas, will have a new mayor as the new year begins, after Lafayette County Elementary School Principal Stacie Mitchell-Gweah defeated incumbent Mayor Brenda Davis in a runoff Tuesday.
KTBS
2 announce resignations from Webster Parish Police Jury
MINDEN, La. - Minden Mayor-elect Nick Cox announced at Tuesday's Webster Police Jury meeting it would be his last since he was resigning in preparation of taking the oath of office as mayor after the first of the year. “My wife asked me this morning if I was sad about...
Pedestrian dies after being struck by vehicle on Arkansas Highway 98 in Columbia County
COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — On December 4, 2022, the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to Emerson, Ark. in reference to a pedestrian being fatally struck by a vehicle. Once deputies arrived at the scene, they located 42-year-old Scotty Barker. According to officials, Barker was struck while walking his dog near Arkansas Highway 98. […]
arkansasadvocate.com
Dozens of mayoral seats up for grabs in Tuesday’s runoff elections
Thirty-four mayoral races will be decided in Tuesday’s runoff election. Sixteen include incumbents like Linda Newbury in Union County. The Felsenthal mayor is facing Theresa Howard after both candidates received 24 votes in the general election. More than 70 elections for mayoral, city council and school board positions are...
texarkanafyi.com
TAPD UPDATE: Victim in Stateline Homicide Identified as 26 year old Man
The Texarkana Arkansas Police identify the victim in the overnight shooting death at EZ Mart on Stateline and E. 49th Street as Joseph Ross, 26. If you have any information that may help please contact TAPD at (903) 798-3154. Here are more details from the early morning shooting at EZ...
lincolnparishjournal.com
I-20 driver arrested for second DWI
Grambling Police arrested a Minden man Thursday evening after a report of a reckless driver on Interstate 20. A caller reported a white Cadillac eastbound on I-20 approaching Grambling was running vehicles off the road. GPD located the vehicle and stopped it near exit 81. The driver, Travis E. Barton, 45, of Minden, appeared confused and smelled of alcohol and had difficulty standing or walking.
KTLO
Bail is set for ex-counselor in selling alcohol to minors
EL DORADO — Bail was set at $3,000 on Friday for a former El Dorado school guidance counselor accused of selling alcohol to minors and providing them with tobacco. Megan B. Wilson, 38, who worked at Barton Junior High School, was arrested pursuant to a warrant Thursday on charges of knowingly selling alcohol to a minor, first-degree; providing minors with tobacco products; contributing to the delinquency of a minor; and second-degree endangering the welfare of a minor.
hopeprescott.com
3 Vehicle Accident on US 67 Near Sale Barn in Hope
At least two people were injured in a three vehicle accident on US 67 west in Hope in front of the sale barn around 5:30pm Tuesday. Hope Firemen had to use extrication tools to free one driver who appeared alert during the rescue. Personnel were on hand from the Hope Police, Hope Fire Department, Hempstead County Sheriff’s Department, Southeast VFD, Arkansas State Police, and Pafford.
Ouachita County Sheriff’s Office searching for wanted fugitive; reward offered to the public
OUACHITA COUNTY, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — The Ouachita County Sheriff’s Office is currently searching for 39-year-old Damian Lamkin who is wanted for two counts of Residential Burglary, two counts of Breaking or Entering, two counts of First-Degree Criminal Mischief, two counts of Theft of Property, and 24 counts of Theft of Firearms. Lamkin is described as […]
Comments / 4