Another inmate death under investigation at Southern Regional Jail
BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - Another inmate death was reported at Southern Regional Jail on Friday. According to Steve New, an attorney for her family, Kimberly Gilley of Mercer County died in early December after being booked at Southern Regional Jail on a probation violation. A spokesperson for the Department of...
West Virginia man faces felony charge for third DUI arrest
BOONE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — The Boone County Sheriff’s Office says a man will have his license revoked after the third time he was caught allegedly driving under the influence. According to BCSO, deputies were patrolling in the Hewitt area and stopped a driver suspected of driving under the influence. After an investigation, authorities charged […]
Charleston police seek suspect in identity theft investigation
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Charleston police are asking for public assistance to identify a suspect connected to a fraud investigation. Investigators posted multiple pictures to social media Friday evening. According to police, the individual pictured is the suspect in "an ongoing identity theft/fraud investigation." Anyone with information about the...
Deputies searching for truck allegedly involved in Gallia County, Ohio, theft
GALLIA COUNTY, OH (WOWK) — The Gallia County Sheriff’s Office (GCSO) is investigating a recent theft in the Bidwell area of Springfield Township, Ohio. The pickup truck pictured below was allegedly involved in the theft. Anyone with information on the vehicle should call GCSO’s tip line at (740) 446-6555. There is no other information provided […]
Smith convicted on all 4 murder counts
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A Kanawha County jury convicted a teenager Thursday for the Dec. 2020 execution-style shooting deaths of four family members. Gavin Smith, 18, was found guilty on 3 counts of first-degree murder and 1 count of second-degree murder. The jury also convicted Smith on a firearms charge.
Man charged with holding woman at gunpoint in apartment
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man from Charleston faces charges after allegedly holding a woman at gunpoint Thursday in an apartment in Cross Lanes, Kanawha County court records show. Jordan L. Wooding, 20, is charged with wanton endangerment, as well as enticing away, kidnapping or holding hostage any person.
West Virginia inmate death under investigation, family files lawsuit
BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — According to Attorney Steven New, West Virginia State Police is investigating the death of a woman who died at the Beckley ARH Hospital while in custody of Southern Regional Jail. Kimberly Gilley, 44, was reportedly on life support for several days after she was allegedly attacked by other prisoners who were […]
Man arrested for alleged drug crimes in Wayne County, West Virginia
WAYNE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Wayne County Sheriff Rick Thompson says a man was arrested for drug crimes in the Fort Gay area of West Virginia. Sheriff Thompson says Wayne County deputies responded to a call about a man passed out in his car with drug paraphernalia in view. Deputies allegedly found Walter Collie with […]
Authorities arrest suspect in Beckley homicide
Beckley, WV (WOAY) – Raleigh County authorities have arrested the suspect accused of a homicide that occurred last month on Truman Avenue in Beckley. Police charged 29-year-old Aredith Thompson of Beckley with first-degree murder in connection with the shooting death of Juwan Greer on November 23rd. Thompson has been...
3 counties respond to motel fire in Fayette County, West Virginia
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Three counties responded to a fire at the T & C Motel in Fayette County. Fayette County dispatchers say the call came in just after 5:30 p.m. No injuries are being reported, according to dispatchers. They say fire crews from Oak Hill, Mount Hope, Fayetteville, Pax, Boomer and Nutall in […]
Fayette County man accidentally shoots himself in the head, may have been intoxicated
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – An accidental gunshot leaves one Fayette County man in the hospital. Sheriff Mike Fridley provides the following information regarding this incident. Just before midnight on December 9, 2022, deputies responded to the Hill N Dale Mobil Home Park in Oak Hill for a male...
Another arrest made in connection to a burglary in Fayette County
SCARBRO, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Another Scarbro man is facing felony charges in Fayette County. Sheriff Mike Fridley provides the following information regarding this incident. A second arrest has been made in connection to the December 1, 2022, burglary of a garage on Snuffer Street in Scarbro. Brad F. Foster,...
PRICHARD, LOUISA DRUG SUSPECTS ARRESTED ON WARRANTS IN TWO SEPARATE INVESTIGATIONS
Sheriff Rick Thompson stated that two suspects were arrested for drug warrants in two separate investigations. Sheriff Thompson stated that Andy ‘AJ’ Maynard, of Prichard, was arrested by the WVSP in Cabell County. The warrants were issued after an investigation by the Wayne County Sheriff Drug Enforcement Unit...
Couple arrested in connection to the alleged kidnapping of Gerald Bennett
MERCER COUNTY, WV (WVNS) — A Mercer County couple is behind bars for allegedly kidnapping and seriously injuring a Raleigh County man. Walter Lee and Tricia Lee each face multiple charges including kidnapping and malicious wounding. Trooper Z.A. Hatfield of the West Virginia State Police Princeton detachment said the two were arrested on Wednesday, December […]
West Virginia man sentenced for strangulation, child neglect
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—A man who pleaded guilty to strangulation and child neglect was sentenced in Kanawha County Circuit Court on Wednesday. 20-year-old Dakota Taylor was sentenced to two to ten years and ordered to pay a $1,000 fine, according to the Kanawha County Prosecuting Attorney’s office. He will also serve 10 years of extended […]
UPDATE: Juwan Greer murder suspect taken into custody by Beckley PD
UPDATE 12/8/2022 10:45 P.M.– According to Beckley Deputy Chief of Police David Allard, Aredeth Thompson was taken into custody by Beckley Police without incident Thursday evening. Thompson will be taken to Southern Regional Jail to await court proceedings. BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Deputy Chief David Allard with the Beckley Police Department reported today, December 8, […]
Man pleads not guilty in connection with deadly shooting
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man facing a second-degree murder in connection with a deadly shooting in August pleaded not guilty to the charge, the Kanawha County Prosecutor’s Office said Wednesday. Shavan Collins, who’s in his mid-30s, is set to go on trial Feb. 21. Collins is accused...
National resource officers group analyzing fake school shooting calls
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The National Association of School Resource Officers says there have been swatting calls like the ones that occurred in West Virginia this week in 38 states and Washington, D.C. in recent months. Association Director of Operations Mac Hardy said he listened to the fake school shooting...
Dad who led police on chase with 1-year-old inside vehicle sentenced
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- A man who led police on a chase with a 1-year-old child in the backseat of his vehicle has been sentenced. According to the Kanawha County Prosecutor’s office, Dakota Taylor was sentenced Wednesday to 1-5 years for the felony offense of strangulation and 1-5 years on child neglect charges.
Community members anxious for answers in body found investigation
LINCOLN COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Community members in Branchland are anxious to find out how a man ended up dead in the Guyandotte River. On the evening of Nov. 22, someone spotted the body of Randy Kirkendoll near the Hubball Road Bridge. Ronnie Dalton and his wife Louise live near...
