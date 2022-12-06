Read full article on original website
Related
ceoworld.biz
FTX – OBSOLESCENCE PRESENTED AS INNOVATION
Several years ago, I was speaking to an investment manager who constantly delivered a good and steady financial performance. I asked him what his investment principles were. One of them, he said, was that he never invested in anything that was labeled as ‘exciting.’ His view was that exciting things were all too often hype built on hot air and that they most would not be quite so exciting tomorrow.
ceoworld.biz
Why the ‘B Suite’ is most at risk of burnout, and what leaders can do to stop it
Middle management is in trouble. These leaders (I refer to them as the B-Suite) are typically too senior for training but too junior for executive coaching. They are responsible for bridging the gap between strategy and organizational capacity, and they act as the eyes and ears of the executive, and at the same time, act as the voice of the workforce. But they’re burning out.
Comments / 0