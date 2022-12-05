ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fullerton, CA

pacifictigers.com

Volleyball Competes in NIVC Quarterfinals, Travels to Drake

STOCKTON, Calif. – The Pacific volleyball team travels to Drake on Thursday, Dec. 8, as it competes in the quarterfinals of the National Invitational Volleyball Championship (NIVC) at the Knapp Center. The Tigers (18-13), currently on a five-match winning streak dating back to November 17, completed the four-set win...
STOCKTON, CA
pacifictigers.com

Volleyball Concludes Season, Falls to Drake in NIVC Quarterfinals

DES MOINES, Iowa – The Pacific volleyball team concluded the 2022 season Thursday evening, falling to Drake, 25-22, 25-17, 25-21, in the quarterfinals of the National Invitational Volleyball Championship (NIVC) at the Knapp Center. "I am so proud of this team and how hard they fought together this year,"...
DES MOINES, IA
pacifictigers.com

Tigers Fall to Titans

FULLERTON, Calif. – Four Tigers reached double-digit points, but CSU Fullerton (4-2) kept an early lead for most of the contest to defeat Pacific (5-4), 80-66. "You have to give Fullerton a lot of credit," Head Coach Bradley Davis said. "They came out in the second half and made some shots. We did not start with the intensity we needed, we found it for a little bit, but we could not maintain it. You can see that in the missed layups and the three-point percentage. On the road, we must come in with more intensity."
FULLERTON, CA
ocsportszone.com

Former Cal State Fullerton baseball coach George Horton joins OC Riptide staff

George Horton has joined the OC Riptide staff. (Photo courtesy OC Riptide). George Horton, who led national power Cal State Fullerton to the 2004 National Championship has joined the Orange County Riptide as a special assistant, officials announced. Horton’s duties with the OC Riptide “will be broad in scope assisting...
FULLERTON, CA
AllTrojans

USC transfer portal update: Ralen Goforth among 4 Trojans to enter portal

The transfer portal for FBS schools officially opened on December 5, and several USC football players have already entered the portal. The most notable player to enter the portal is linebacker Ralen Goforth, a fourth-year senior who starred at St. John Bosco in the CIF Southern Section. Goforth announced his intention to transfer on social media Monday. He has one year of eligibility remaining and is entering the portal as a grad transfer.
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA.com

Quartz Hill H.S. football star badly injured in car crash

A star football player at Quartz Hill High School, Ashtin Dupleasis was badly injured in a crash just hours after a game when he fell asleep on a rural highway with a dangerous reputation. The 18-year-old varsity running back had just left a game in November when the accident occurred,...
QUARTZ HILL, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Two California restaurants considered the ‘most popular,’ according to Linktree

Two Californian restaurants were listed on Linktree’s most popular restaurant list for 2022. The link-in-bio creator, which has over 30 million users, unveiled its first-ever “Link-Back 2022” list, which recaps the year’s most popular trends and most used website links. Mexican restaurants Salazar and Toca Madera, located in Los Angeles, were ranked within the top […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
Southern California Weather Force

Weekend Precipitation Risk Analysis for Southern California as Rain and Mountain Snow Move In

As projected last week, the system for this coming weekend, weekend of December 10th, will be a more potent one than we have seen this month with a full cold front, intact, moving through Southern California, from San Luis Obispo and Vandenberg all the way through Los Angeles and down into San Diego as well, where most of the rain this month has missed so read on for details ...
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Southern California TV News Icons Retiring From NBC4

Long-time television news anchor Chuck Henry and veteran reporters Vikki Vargas, Beverly White, Kim Baldonado and Angie Crouch are retiring from NBC4. Together, they account for decades of experience covering stories for NBC4 that shaped Southern California. Chuck Henry. Long-time newsman Chuck Henry, co-anchor of the NBC4 News at 5p.m.,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
texasbreaking.com

After Long Chase Across 3 Southern California Counties, 16-Year-Old Motorist Taken into Custody

Following a protracted police chase through Ventura, Los Angeles, as well as Orange counties, a 16-year-old boy was apprehended. According to sources, the whole thing started when Ventura County Sheriff’s deputies confronted an alleged hit-and-run motorist in the Fillmore neighborhood. According to officials, the vehicle was stolen when deputies checked its locations. Around 9:20 p.m., CHP seized control of the pursuit.
VENTURA COUNTY, CA
KTLA.com

Magnitude 3.7 earthquake hits central California

A 3.7 magnitude earthquake rattled parts of central California, including the San Francisco Bay Area Monday afternoon. The quake occurred at 3:13 p.m. and was centered approximately 11 miles due east of San Jose and 6 kilometers below ground, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. There were no immediate reports...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KGET

People leaving Los Angeles are now flocking to these two cities

As a record amount of Los Angeles residents continue moving out of the state, a new Redfin study shows they’re flocking to two particular cities the most. Droves of people migrated out of California during the pandemic, heading for more affordable locales. The places seeing the largest exoduses were coastal cities including San Francisco, Los […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

Officers reveal massive "fix-it" ticket scheme for illegal street racers in Southland

The California Highway Patrol alerted the public Wednesday to an alleged fix-it ticket scheme for illegal street racers in Los Angeles and Orange counties.The accused ringleader of the alleged scheme is Angel Zahid Sanchez- Peralta, 21, of Los Angeles, who was charged in October with 33 counts of attempting to file a false or forged instrument and a count of attempting to procure or offer a false or forged instrument, all felonies, according to court records.The dates of the alleged violations range from October 2020 through January of this year, according to the criminal complaint.Sanchez-Peralta was arrested in August and...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
KTLA.com

Long Beach neighborhood on alert after several coyote sightings

A Long Beach woman said she’s concerned for the safety of her kids, as well as those who attend a nearby elementary school, after discovering a coyote living in an abandoned home next door. Brittney Brown, who said it’s not uncommon to see the animal walking the street in...
LONG BEACH, CA

