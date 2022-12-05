Read full article on original website
4 Great Steakhouses in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
Weekend Precipitation Risk Analysis for Southern California as Rain and Mountain Snow Move InSouthern California Weather ForceLos Angeles, CA
Strong Storm System to Move Through Southern California Later Saturday Through Monday, Full DetailsSouthern California Weather ForceLos Angeles, CA
CNN Announces It Is Leaving Hollywood Amid Budget CrisisNews Breaking LIVELos Angeles, CA
Man Who Shot Lady Gaga's Dog Walker in Pet Theft Sentenced to 21 YearsNews TenderLos Angeles, CA
pacifictigers.com
Volleyball Competes in NIVC Quarterfinals, Travels to Drake
STOCKTON, Calif. – The Pacific volleyball team travels to Drake on Thursday, Dec. 8, as it competes in the quarterfinals of the National Invitational Volleyball Championship (NIVC) at the Knapp Center. The Tigers (18-13), currently on a five-match winning streak dating back to November 17, completed the four-set win...
pacifictigers.com
Volleyball Concludes Season, Falls to Drake in NIVC Quarterfinals
DES MOINES, Iowa – The Pacific volleyball team concluded the 2022 season Thursday evening, falling to Drake, 25-22, 25-17, 25-21, in the quarterfinals of the National Invitational Volleyball Championship (NIVC) at the Knapp Center. "I am so proud of this team and how hard they fought together this year,"...
pacifictigers.com
Tigers Fall to Titans
FULLERTON, Calif. – Four Tigers reached double-digit points, but CSU Fullerton (4-2) kept an early lead for most of the contest to defeat Pacific (5-4), 80-66. "You have to give Fullerton a lot of credit," Head Coach Bradley Davis said. "They came out in the second half and made some shots. We did not start with the intensity we needed, we found it for a little bit, but we could not maintain it. You can see that in the missed layups and the three-point percentage. On the road, we must come in with more intensity."
ocsportszone.com
Former Cal State Fullerton baseball coach George Horton joins OC Riptide staff
George Horton has joined the OC Riptide staff. (Photo courtesy OC Riptide). George Horton, who led national power Cal State Fullerton to the 2004 National Championship has joined the Orange County Riptide as a special assistant, officials announced. Horton’s duties with the OC Riptide “will be broad in scope assisting...
USC transfer portal update: Ralen Goforth among 4 Trojans to enter portal
The transfer portal for FBS schools officially opened on December 5, and several USC football players have already entered the portal. The most notable player to enter the portal is linebacker Ralen Goforth, a fourth-year senior who starred at St. John Bosco in the CIF Southern Section. Goforth announced his intention to transfer on social media Monday. He has one year of eligibility remaining and is entering the portal as a grad transfer.
ocsportszone.com
Former long-time Tustin coach Myron Miller a special guest at Laguna Beach’s regional final
Laguna Beach Coach John Shanahan (left) with former Tustin Coach Myron Miller before Saturday’s regional. (Photo: Tom Connolly, For OC Sports Zone). Former long-time Tustin High School football coach Myron Miller was a guest of Laguna Beach Coach John Shanahan during the CIF State Regional 4A Bowl Game Saturday between Laguna Beach and Granada Hills.
Weekend Southern California Storm Strengthening in Values
Photo byPrecipitation Risk Model - Weekend of December 10th, 2022. The previous article (click here) mentioned of the weekend storm system that will move into Southern California. This system as of this morning has strengthened more than initially projected.
KTLA.com
Quartz Hill H.S. football star badly injured in car crash
A star football player at Quartz Hill High School, Ashtin Dupleasis was badly injured in a crash just hours after a game when he fell asleep on a rural highway with a dangerous reputation. The 18-year-old varsity running back had just left a game in November when the accident occurred,...
Two California restaurants considered the ‘most popular,’ according to Linktree
Two Californian restaurants were listed on Linktree’s most popular restaurant list for 2022. The link-in-bio creator, which has over 30 million users, unveiled its first-ever “Link-Back 2022” list, which recaps the year’s most popular trends and most used website links. Mexican restaurants Salazar and Toca Madera, located in Los Angeles, were ranked within the top […]
Weekend Precipitation Risk Analysis for Southern California as Rain and Mountain Snow Move In
As projected last week, the system for this coming weekend, weekend of December 10th, will be a more potent one than we have seen this month with a full cold front, intact, moving through Southern California, from San Luis Obispo and Vandenberg all the way through Los Angeles and down into San Diego as well, where most of the rain this month has missed so read on for details ...
NBC Los Angeles
Southern California TV News Icons Retiring From NBC4
Long-time television news anchor Chuck Henry and veteran reporters Vikki Vargas, Beverly White, Kim Baldonado and Angie Crouch are retiring from NBC4. Together, they account for decades of experience covering stories for NBC4 that shaped Southern California. Chuck Henry. Long-time newsman Chuck Henry, co-anchor of the NBC4 News at 5p.m.,...
texasbreaking.com
After Long Chase Across 3 Southern California Counties, 16-Year-Old Motorist Taken into Custody
Following a protracted police chase through Ventura, Los Angeles, as well as Orange counties, a 16-year-old boy was apprehended. According to sources, the whole thing started when Ventura County Sheriff’s deputies confronted an alleged hit-and-run motorist in the Fillmore neighborhood. According to officials, the vehicle was stolen when deputies checked its locations. Around 9:20 p.m., CHP seized control of the pursuit.
KTLA.com
Magnitude 3.7 earthquake hits central California
A 3.7 magnitude earthquake rattled parts of central California, including the San Francisco Bay Area Monday afternoon. The quake occurred at 3:13 p.m. and was centered approximately 11 miles due east of San Jose and 6 kilometers below ground, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. There were no immediate reports...
fox29.com
Dramatic video captures truck toppling over California freeway overpass
SANTA CLARA, Calif. - Dramatic video taken by a driver stuck in traffic captured the moment a box truck toppled over a freeway overpass in Southern California during last week's wet weather. Tomas Dorado was in the right place at the right time on Friday to spot a Toyo Tires...
Orange Coast gets new, local owners
Engine Vision Media acquires Los Angeles magazine, Orange Coast magazine, and Pasadena magazine from Hour Media Group. The post Orange Coast gets new, local owners appeared first on Orange Coast Magazine.
Dave’s Hot Chicken Heading to Mission Viejo
the team is hoping to open sometime in March of the new year
People leaving Los Angeles are now flocking to these two cities
As a record amount of Los Angeles residents continue moving out of the state, a new Redfin study shows they’re flocking to two particular cities the most. Droves of people migrated out of California during the pandemic, heading for more affordable locales. The places seeing the largest exoduses were coastal cities including San Francisco, Los […]
Storm to bring scattered showers across Southern California Tuesday
A cold storm system is slated to bring scattered showers and low snow levels to Southern California Tuesday. Forecasters are calling for the majority of moisture from Tuesday’s storm to remain to our north and east but there is a good chance of measurable rain, around .10 of an inch, around the region. While some […]
Officers reveal massive "fix-it" ticket scheme for illegal street racers in Southland
The California Highway Patrol alerted the public Wednesday to an alleged fix-it ticket scheme for illegal street racers in Los Angeles and Orange counties.The accused ringleader of the alleged scheme is Angel Zahid Sanchez- Peralta, 21, of Los Angeles, who was charged in October with 33 counts of attempting to file a false or forged instrument and a count of attempting to procure or offer a false or forged instrument, all felonies, according to court records.The dates of the alleged violations range from October 2020 through January of this year, according to the criminal complaint.Sanchez-Peralta was arrested in August and...
KTLA.com
Long Beach neighborhood on alert after several coyote sightings
A Long Beach woman said she’s concerned for the safety of her kids, as well as those who attend a nearby elementary school, after discovering a coyote living in an abandoned home next door. Brittney Brown, who said it’s not uncommon to see the animal walking the street in...
