FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Family Dollar is Closing Stores This MonthBryan DijkhuizenHuntingburg, IN
Man Identified After Fatal Crane Collapse At Wood River RefineryMetro East Star Online NewspaperRoxana, IL
Dollar General Locations Gets Shut Down By Health DepartmentBryan DijkhuizenBoonville, IN
4 Great Steakhouses in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
wevv.com
California woman arrested after police say they confiscated 90 lbs of Marijuana
A woman is facing charges after police confiscated 90 pounds of Marijuana that were being delivered from California. Authorities say a local common carrier told officers they had ten suspicious parcels that smelled like Marijuana. They said the packages came from Ranch Cucamonga, California. According to authorities, the packages were...
wevv.com
Gibson County Sheriff's Office looking to fill multiple positions
Law enforcement authorities in Gibson County, Indiana, say they're looking to hire for multiple positions. The Gibson County Sheriff's Office said Friday it was looking for candidates for the positions of Probationary Deputy Sheriff, Corrections Officers, Field Officer, and Facility Officer. Here are some details on the open positions from...
wevv.com
Evansville doctor's office evacuated after bomb threat
An Evansville doctor's office was evacuated on Friday after a bomb threat was made. Police said they responded to Evansville Primary Care at 4933 Plaza E Blvd. after someone made a threat towards the building. According to EPD, a man called Deaconess upset about his medication, and threatened to blow...
wevv.com
Two people face drug and neglect charges
Two people in Evansville face drug and neglect charges after around 2,000 Fentanyl pills were found in their home where kids were living. Thousands of fentanyl pills found in Vanderburgh Co. home where kids were living, authorities say. Two people are facing drug and neglect charges after authorities say they...
wevv.com
Local Kentucky State Police troopers make multiple DUI and felony drug arrests
Kentucky State Police troopers serving western communities in the state have made multiple DUI and felony drug-related arrests recently. A Friday news release from KSP details three incidents, all taking place on Wednesday. KSP says the first incident happened at a traffic safety checkpoint on Highway 62 at the Muhlenberg-Hopkins...
wevv.com
Evansville dad charged in infant child's death sentenced to prison
An Evansville father who was charged in the 2020 death of his infant child has been sentenced to prison. Court records show Rashid Caruthers was sentenced to nine years in prison with 562 days of jail credit towards his sentence. Caruthers was arrested back in June of 2020, after police...
wevv.com
Another juvenile charged in connection with late November shooting in Henderson
The Henderson Police Department announced on Friday that another juvenile has been charged in connection with a late November shooting on Garfield Avenue in Henderson. HPD said in a press release that an additional male juvenile was charged with robbery in the 1st degree related to the incident. The juvenile was taken into custody at the McCracken County Juvenile Detention Center.
wevv.com
Newburgh man gets 15 years in prison for selling fentanyl-laced heroin
A judge has decided the fate of a Newburgh, Indiana man who was found guilty of selling heroin and fentanyl in Posey County. The Posey County Prosecutor's Office announced Friday that 29-year-old Nicolas Alvarez was sentenced to 15 years in prison by Judge Craig Goedde. Alvarez's sentence comes after a...
wevv.com
ISP: Crews called to Gibson County crash on I-64
UPDATE: Indiana State Police say the crash turned out to be a slide off. A very minor injury was reported. Emergency crews are at the scene of a crash on I-64 heading Westbound in Gibson County. Indiana State Police say the accident is near mile-marker 23, West of U.S. 41.
wevv.com
Mom and daughter identified as victims in deadly Dubois County crash; Second child in critical condition
We're learning more information about a multiple-fatality crash that happened in Dubois County, Indiana on Thursday morning. As reported Thursday morning, two people were killed in a crash that happened between a car and a tanker truck on State Road 64 near Pine Ridge Road, just east of the community of Saint Anthony.
wevv.com
USI Public Safety officials honored by Perry Township Volunteer Fire Department
Officials with the University of Southern Indiana say they pride themselves on how involved the University's personnel is in the local community. Two of USI's public safety officers were recently honored for their service with the Perry Township Volunteer Fire Department. Officer Rick Wolf and SSGT. Nathan Devillez have both...
wevv.com
Evansville murder suspect makes court appearance
A suspect in a recent murder out of Evansville appeared in court for the first time Thursday. During his court appearance Thursday, 44-year-old Clifton Fletcher was ordered to be remain on no bond. In addition to the charge of murder, court records also show that Fletcher now faces a felony...
wevv.com
Two dead, two injured after crash in Dubois County
Two people were killed and two others were injured in a Thursday morning crash that happened in Dubois County, Indiana. Two dead, two injured after crash in Dubois County. Two people were killed and two others were injured in a Thursday morning crash that happened in Dubois County, Indiana.
wevv.com
Two people injured in Evansville crash
Two people are injured after a Thursday afternoon crash in Evansville. It happened around 1:30 p.m. at the intersection of NW 2nd Street and South 3rd Avenue. We're told that both of the individuals who were injured were drivers involved in the crash. They were treated at the scene for non-life-threatening injuries.
wevv.com
Inaugural ceremony of Vanderburgh County elected officials scheduled for January 2nd
An inaugural ceremony for the newly elected officials of Vanderburgh County is scheduled for Monday, January 2nd, 2023. It's happening in the ballrooms of the Old National Events Plaza in Evansville, with the ceremony getting underway at noon. Anyone interested in going is asked to RSVP with their total guest...
wevv.com
Deadly Kentucky Tornadoes: One Year Later
It's been one year since deadly tornadoes swept through western Kentucky. On the night of Dec. 10, 2021, a long-track violent tornado moved across western Kentucky, causing catastrophic damage in numerous communities and claiming 76 lives, including 19 in Dawson Springs and 12 in Bremen. 44News spoke to heroes, survivors,...
wevv.com
Henderson Riverfront memorial planned Saturday for 21-year-old
The City of Henderson is coming together to honor a former classmate who passed away in November, and spread the word about an epidemic that’s touching the lives of many. The community plans to honor the life of 21-year-old Isaiah Easley Saturday, December 10th. “He was just someone that...
wevv.com
Santa's Sleigh stopping by the Nut Club's Acorn Plaza Saturday
Santa Claus is making a stop along West Franklin Street in Evansville this weekend. The West Side Nut Club is excited to host its annual Santa Land event. Families and can come out to visit Santa and other Christmas characters at Acorn Plaza in Evansville. Patrons can expect free hot...
wevv.com
'Newburgh Winterlights' canceled Thursday due to technical issue
A holiday time light display event in Newburgh, Indiana, has been canceled for Thursday. A statement from Historic Newburgh, Inc. says that the "Newburgh Winterlights" event had been canceled Thursday due to a technical issue. Organizers say work is being done to correct the issue, and that the event will...
wevv.com
Community One unveiled their newest addition of affordable homes on Kentucky Ave.
Community One has unveiled one of three homes Thursday in a ribbon cutting ceremony on Kentucky Avenue. They are in their 10th year as a neighborhood revitalization and community development organization nonprofit here in Evansville. This is their 10th house collectively that they have presented as affordable housing for middle...
