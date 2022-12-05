ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Going up: Work starts on new building that would be Idaho’s second-tallest

BOISE - Construction crews are at work on a new downtown Boise building that will convert a long-vacant parking lot into a new change to the city’s skyline. Oppenheimer Companies and White Oak Realty Partners won approval earlier this year to build a 26-story building at the corner of 12th and Idaho. The project would include nearly 300 apartments, as well as retail spaces and residential amenities. The building, clad mostly in glass, would feature residential balconies on many levels. The top of the building features a three-story “sculpted top” designed to evoke the Sawtooth Mountains.
Daybells' trial scheduled for April, 2023 in Ada County

Chad Daybell and Lori Vallow-Daybell will stand trial April 3, 2023, in Ada County. Seventh District Court Judge Steven Boyce made the decision during a hearing held Thursday at the Fremont County Courthouse. The two defendants are charged in the murders of Vallow-Daybell’s children, Tylee Ryan, 16, and J.J. Vallow,...
