Boise council members want state to take on rental protections
Boise’s city council members on Tuesday debated the pros and cons of a potential ordinance to cap rental late fees, but didn’t appear to come to a conclusion. However, many council members said they wanted the state to take action. In Boise, an influx of new residents without...
Former Idaho Democratic legislator dies from heart attack
Former state Rep. Hy Kloc, a Democrat who represented Boise in the Idaho Legislature from 2013 to 2018, died Tuesday night from a heart attack, according to an announcement from the Idaho House and Senate Democrats. He was 75. Kloc was born to Polish parents in Essen, Germany, in 1947...
Idaho Parents Frustrated by Empowering Parents Grant Program Delays
Boise resident Shannon Orr and her three children are exactly the type of people the Idaho Legislature intended to help through the Empowering Parents Grant Program. She has been homeschooling her children for nearly three years, her family’s income is below $60,000 and she needed more educational materials for her lesson plans.
Going up: Work starts on new building that would be Idaho’s second-tallest
BOISE - Construction crews are at work on a new downtown Boise building that will convert a long-vacant parking lot into a new change to the city’s skyline. Oppenheimer Companies and White Oak Realty Partners won approval earlier this year to build a 26-story building at the corner of 12th and Idaho. The project would include nearly 300 apartments, as well as retail spaces and residential amenities. The building, clad mostly in glass, would feature residential balconies on many levels. The top of the building features a three-story “sculpted top” designed to evoke the Sawtooth Mountains.
Daybells' trial scheduled for April, 2023 in Ada County
Chad Daybell and Lori Vallow-Daybell will stand trial April 3, 2023, in Ada County. Seventh District Court Judge Steven Boyce made the decision during a hearing held Thursday at the Fremont County Courthouse. The two defendants are charged in the murders of Vallow-Daybell’s children, Tylee Ryan, 16, and J.J. Vallow,...
