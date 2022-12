HOUGHTON LAKE – The Houghton Lake girls basketball team won its first home game of the season 53-43 over Tawas on Monday night.

The Bobcats started the game on a 10-0 run before Tawas settled in and cut the lead to 23-20 at halftime.

Houghton Lake will host Pine River in its next game on Dec. 8th at 7 p.m.