Bridgeport, WV

WVNews

Hot shooting, defense lead Bees past Skyhawks

FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) — It wasn’t only the starters who scored in double figures for the East Fairmont boys basketball team on Saturday. While Evan Parr, a starter, scored 20 points with five steals, four assists and one block, two players who came off the bench, Greyson Stewart and Drew Moore, scored 19 and 10, respectively.
FAIRMONT, WV
WVNews

Winfield rallies late to beat North Marion, 41-38

RACHEL, W.Va. (WV News) — A physical, hard-fought, half-court battle took place Saturday in Rachel as Winfield went on a second-half run to surge past North Marion, 41-38, overcoming a double-digit halftime deficit in the process for its first win of the season. Both teams struggled to find their...
WINFIELD, WV
WVNews

image000000.jpg

JANE LEW, W.Va. (WV News) — Firefighters battled a house fire in Jane Lew Saturday night, wi…
JANE LEW, WV
WVNews

Birth announcements

O’DELL — A son, Remington Golden O’Dell, 6 pounds, 10 ounces, was born Nov. 30, 2022, at United Hospital Center, Bridgeport, to Heather Gooden and Tyler O’Dell of Mannington. Maternal grandparents are Steve and Lori Gooden, Mannington. Paternal grandparents are Jerry and Brandy Barnett, Mannington. Great-grandparents are Sue Gooden and the late David Gooden, Mannington, Pamela Eddy and the late Ronald “Tony” Eddy, Mannington, Jane Barnett and the late Raymond Richter, Shinnston.
BRIDGEPORT, WV
WVNews

Firefighters battlng house fire in Jane Lew, West Virginia

JANE LEW, W.Va. (WV News) — Firefighters battled a house fire in Jane Lew Saturday night, with two occupants treated for smoke inhalation, according to officials on scene. Jane Lew Volunteer Fire Department Assistant Chief Jason Smith told WV News there were no fatalities, but one person was taken to the hospital and another was treated on scene.
JANE LEW, WV
WVNews

"Service, Sacrifice and Remembrance:" Bridge dedication ceremony honors Weston soldier who perished in Pearl Harbor

WESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — On July 21, 1941, Weston resident Thomas Monroe Wright enlisted in the Army Air Corps at Fort Hayes, Columbus, Ohio, not knowing that in six months he would perish in the attack on Pearl Harbor. Eighty-one years later, on Dec. 7 of this year, he was memorialized with a bridge dedication in Weston near where he grew up on Buck Hill.
WESTON, WV
WVNews

Shinnston Community Band performs at Robinson Grand

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — The Shinnston Community Band was back in action for its first Christmas concert since 2019 at a special event in the Robinson Grand Performing Arts Center on Saturday. The evening opened with the Brass Rhythm and Sax Orchestra playing holiday classics like “Frosty the...
CLARKSBURG, WV
WVNews

Garrett County Health Department issues overdose alert

OAKLAND — The Garrett County Health Department has issued an overdose alert after learning there has been a recent increase in overdoses related to opiates in and around Garrett County. “While we are not certain what caused the spike at this time, the increase may be due to the...
GARRETT COUNTY, MD
WVNews

Marriage licenses

— William Alexander Barker, 34, Nutter Fort, and Ashley Nicole Wetzel, 34, Nutter Fort. — Mason Keith Anderson, 23, Mount Morris, Pennsylvania, and Madeline Nicole Griffith, 22, Mount Morris.
NUTTER FORT, WV
WVNews

Calendar of Events for Sunday

Holy Bakers Pita Piata Sale baking day, Immaculate Conception Church, Clarksburg. Orders being taken Mondays-Fridays 8:30 a.m.-3 p.m. Final baking day. Cost is $12; to order, call Ethel at 304-629-9941.
CLARKSBURG, WV
WVNews

Property transfers

The following property transfers were recorded recently in the office of Harrison County Clerk John Spires. — Larry Tobin Wagner and William Kirby Wagner to Roger R. Oldaker and Rebecca Oldaker, parcel in Simpson District, $156,000.
HARRISON COUNTY, WV
WVNews

The 'Jewel of the Hills' has lost its shine

The West Virginia Constitution, Article VI, §37 states, “No law shall be passed after the election of any public officer, which shall operate to extend the term of his office.”. The last Clarksburg city council submitted to a public vote a charter amendment which moved the date of...
CLARKSBURG, WV

