Hot shooting, defense lead Bees past Skyhawks
FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) — It wasn’t only the starters who scored in double figures for the East Fairmont boys basketball team on Saturday. While Evan Parr, a starter, scored 20 points with five steals, four assists and one block, two players who came off the bench, Greyson Stewart and Drew Moore, scored 19 and 10, respectively.
Winfield rallies late to beat North Marion, 41-38
RACHEL, W.Va. (WV News) — A physical, hard-fought, half-court battle took place Saturday in Rachel as Winfield went on a second-half run to surge past North Marion, 41-38, overcoming a double-digit halftime deficit in the process for its first win of the season. Both teams struggled to find their...
Johnson looms large as Ripley beats Robert C. Byrd in opener
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Luke Johnson was just too big for Robert C. Byrd to handle. The 6-foot-11 Viking had 28 points, 16 rebounds and six blocks as Ripley spoiled the Flying Eagles’ season and home opener, 73-48, at the Byrd Cage.
BlueGoldNews.com: WVU Womens Basketball Dawn Plitzuweit Robert Morris Postgame 12/8/22
West Virginia women's basketball head coach Dawn Plitzuweit gets in the ugly Christmas sweater spirit while recapping her team's win over Robert Morris. Welcome to the discussion. Thank you for reading!. Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign...
Fairmont, West Virginia, City Council to vote on contingent purchase of BB&T building
FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) — This week, the Fairmont City Council will once again vote on the contingent purchase of the old BB&T building at 120 Fairmont Ave. after two months of back-and-forth discussions about the acquisition. In October, council voted 5-4 against purchasing the building in a deal...
Birth announcements
O’DELL — A son, Remington Golden O’Dell, 6 pounds, 10 ounces, was born Nov. 30, 2022, at United Hospital Center, Bridgeport, to Heather Gooden and Tyler O’Dell of Mannington. Maternal grandparents are Steve and Lori Gooden, Mannington. Paternal grandparents are Jerry and Brandy Barnett, Mannington. Great-grandparents are Sue Gooden and the late David Gooden, Mannington, Pamela Eddy and the late Ronald “Tony” Eddy, Mannington, Jane Barnett and the late Raymond Richter, Shinnston.
Firefighters battlng house fire in Jane Lew, West Virginia
JANE LEW, W.Va. (WV News) — Firefighters battled a house fire in Jane Lew Saturday night, with two occupants treated for smoke inhalation, according to officials on scene. Jane Lew Volunteer Fire Department Assistant Chief Jason Smith told WV News there were no fatalities, but one person was taken to the hospital and another was treated on scene.
"Service, Sacrifice and Remembrance:" Bridge dedication ceremony honors Weston soldier who perished in Pearl Harbor
WESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — On July 21, 1941, Weston resident Thomas Monroe Wright enlisted in the Army Air Corps at Fort Hayes, Columbus, Ohio, not knowing that in six months he would perish in the attack on Pearl Harbor. Eighty-one years later, on Dec. 7 of this year, he was memorialized with a bridge dedication in Weston near where he grew up on Buck Hill.
Shinnston Community Band performs at Robinson Grand
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — The Shinnston Community Band was back in action for its first Christmas concert since 2019 at a special event in the Robinson Grand Performing Arts Center on Saturday. The evening opened with the Brass Rhythm and Sax Orchestra playing holiday classics like “Frosty the...
Marion Co. Celebration of Lights provides holiday sparkle, supports United Way
FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) — With Christmas right around the corner, hundreds of cars are lining up at Morris Park in Marion County to drive through the annual Celebration of Lights displays. And it just happens to be a popular holiday draw that raises tens of thousands of dollars for the Tygart Valley United Way every year.
Garrett County Health Department issues overdose alert
OAKLAND — The Garrett County Health Department has issued an overdose alert after learning there has been a recent increase in overdoses related to opiates in and around Garrett County. “While we are not certain what caused the spike at this time, the increase may be due to the...
Marriage licenses
— William Alexander Barker, 34, Nutter Fort, and Ashley Nicole Wetzel, 34, Nutter Fort. — Mason Keith Anderson, 23, Mount Morris, Pennsylvania, and Madeline Nicole Griffith, 22, Mount Morris.
Calendar of Events for Sunday
Holy Bakers Pita Piata Sale baking day, Immaculate Conception Church, Clarksburg. Orders being taken Mondays-Fridays 8:30 a.m.-3 p.m. Final baking day. Cost is $12; to order, call Ethel at 304-629-9941.
Property transfers
The following property transfers were recorded recently in the office of Harrison County Clerk John Spires. — Larry Tobin Wagner and William Kirby Wagner to Roger R. Oldaker and Rebecca Oldaker, parcel in Simpson District, $156,000.
The 'Jewel of the Hills' has lost its shine
The West Virginia Constitution, Article VI, §37 states, “No law shall be passed after the election of any public officer, which shall operate to extend the term of his office.”. The last Clarksburg city council submitted to a public vote a charter amendment which moved the date of...
Comments / 0