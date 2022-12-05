ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Postgame Notes - Milwaukee

December 6 – McKenzie Arena – Chattanooga, Tenn. - Chattanooga improves to 6-3 on the season following the 88-76 win over Milwaukee… fourth-straight win for the Mocs… the win snapped the Panthers five-game win streak as they fell to 7-4. - All-time record 1,392-1,118… 846-549 in...
Beach Volleyball Welcomes Trio Ahead of Upcoming 2023 Season

CHATTANOOGA --- The Chattanooga Mocs beach volleyball team and head coach Darin Van Horn have added a trio of scholastic newcomers to the 2023 roster as the program puts the final touches on preparations ahead of the season's start in February. McKenna Faychak (Delray Beach, Fla. / Boca Raton HS),...
Volleyball’s Natalie Tyson and Paige Gallentine Sweep SoCon Monthly Honors

SPARTANBURG, S.C. — After a sizzling end to the 2022 season, Chattanooga Mocs volleyball outside hitter Natalie Tyson and libero Paige Gallentine were named the Southern Conference Offensive and Defensive Players of the Month (November), respectively, as the league office announced the winners Tuesday morning. The monthly conference honor...
Marquette/Morgan State Has Been Canceled

MILWAUKEE — The Marquette University women’s basketball game against Morgan State on Wednesday has been canceled due to COVID health and safety protocols within the Morgan State women’s basketball program. Marquette’s next game will take place on Saturday, Dec. 5, when it hosts Loyola Chicago at the...
Washington County hand recounts ballots from 2022 election

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Wis. - A conservative Wisconsin county recounts its 2022 ballots, all 74,000 of them– an audit Washington County leaders approved even before the election. "My hope is that this really puts the issue to bed, at least in Washington County," said Josh Schoemann, Washington County Executive. On...
Man wanted for firing at co-worker, prompting lockdown at Rome schools

ROME, Ga. - Police in Rome are searching for the man investigators say fired shots at a group of his co-workers on Monday, prompting nearby school facilities to be placed on lockdown. Justin Mykail Beckworth, 18, has an outstanding warrant for aggravated assault, online records with the Floyd County Sheriff's...
Waukesha water setback, Milwaukee County pipeline plan rejected

WAUKESHA, Wis. - Construction has spanned nearly three years, and it’s cost Waukesha taxpayers $286 million. On Tuesday, Dec. 6, the city’s efforts to get clean drinking water from Lake Michigan took an unexpected turn. City leaders say the water project is ahead of schedule, 85% complete as...
