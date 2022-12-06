ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence (toe) questionable for Sunday vs. Titans

Trevor Lawrence's rough week could keep him from playing Sunday. Lawrence landed on Jacksonville's official injury report with a questionable designation for its Week 14 game against the Tennessee Titans. Lawrence was one of three Jaguars listed as questionable, with the other two being receiver Zay Jones (chest) and safety Andre Cisco (shoulder).
NFL

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Saturday, Dec. 10

WR Rondale Moore (groin) has been ruled for Monday night's game versus the Patriots by coach Kliff Kingsbury. CB Byron Murphy (back) out. RB J.K. Dobbins (knee) activated from injured reserve. CB Daryl Worley (hamstring) placed on injured reserve. S Marcus Williams (wrist) activated from injured reserve. ROSTER CUTS. RB...
NFL

No deal imminent for Odell Beckham Jr. following free-agency visits

After weeks and weeks and months and months of buildup, the Odell Beckham Jr. free-agency tour came and went last week. He visited with the Bills, Giants and Cowboys, and the thought was that a decision would come by the middle of last week. But that's come and gone, too,...
NFL

Raiders RB Josh Jacobs returns after leaving with hand injury

The NFL's leading rusher didn't let a hand injury keep him out of Thursday night's game. Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs briefly left Thursday night's 17-16 loss to the Los Angeles Rams, but returned to finish out the game. Jacobs had 27 carries for 99 yards and a...
NFL

NFL Week 14 bold predictions: Giants upset Eagles in scoring explosion; Mike White equals Josh Allen

Throughout the 2022 season, NFL Network analysts will provide one bold prediction heading into each week's slate of games (see the full Week 14 schedule). Despite owning a solid 7-4-1 record, the Giants have yet to cross the 30-point barrier in a game this season. At first blush, Sunday's assignment looks like an uphill battle, with New York hosting 11-1 Philadelphia at MetLife Stadium. But this is Bold Predictions, so ...

