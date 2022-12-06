Read full article on original website
Kansas City organization is offering $50 million in grants.Ash JurbergKansas City, MO
Lottery ticket worth $4.2 million sold at Missouri gas stationKristen WaltersMissouri State
4 Great Burger Places in KansasAlina AndrasKansas State
Adair Fish: Woman arrested after allegedly admitting in a 911 call that her 5-year-old had been dead for several daysLavinia ThompsonKansas City, MO
6 Entry Level Jobs That Pay $60,000+ a Year in Kansas CityEvan CrosbyKansas City, MO
Tyler Huntley hurt as Ravens again lose a starting QB
The Ravens lost their starting quarterback for the second straight week. Tyler Huntley, starting in place of the injured Lamar Jackson, left Sunday's win after being evaluated for a concussion.
Jets DT Quinnen Williams, WR Corey Davis exit game with injuries
Jets defensive tackle Quinnen Williams and wide receiver Corey Davis were ruled out for the rest of Sunday's game with injuries.
NFL
NFL Fantasy Football 2022: Week 14 Daily Fantasy Sports Picks
The good thing about daily fantasy? You don't have to worry about all the injuries and byes this Sunday. So if last week your team was ruined and left with little to no hope, DraftKings is here to be your new best friend. Now is the time to redeem your...
Eagles clinch playoff berth with 48-22 win over Giants | Watch the Live Postgame Show
Seth Joyner, Derrick Gunn, Devan Kaney and Mike Missanelli break down the Eagles' win over the Giants.
NFL
Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence (toe) questionable for Sunday vs. Titans
Trevor Lawrence's rough week could keep him from playing Sunday. Lawrence landed on Jacksonville's official injury report with a questionable designation for its Week 14 game against the Tennessee Titans. Lawrence was one of three Jaguars listed as questionable, with the other two being receiver Zay Jones (chest) and safety Andre Cisco (shoulder).
NFL
Saints, HC Dennis Allen, DE Cameron Jordan fined for violating NFL rule on faking an injury
The NFL on Saturday has fined the New Orleans Saints $350,000, head coach Dennis Allen $100,000, defensive line coach Ryan Nielsen $50,000 and defensive end Cameron Jordan $50,000 for violating the league's longstanding rule on faking an injury during Week 13's loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported, per a source.
NFL
NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Saturday, Dec. 10
WR Rondale Moore (groin) has been ruled for Monday night's game versus the Patriots by coach Kliff Kingsbury. CB Byron Murphy (back) out. RB J.K. Dobbins (knee) activated from injured reserve. CB Daryl Worley (hamstring) placed on injured reserve. S Marcus Williams (wrist) activated from injured reserve. ROSTER CUTS. RB...
NFL
No deal imminent for Odell Beckham Jr. following free-agency visits
After weeks and weeks and months and months of buildup, the Odell Beckham Jr. free-agency tour came and went last week. He visited with the Bills, Giants and Cowboys, and the thought was that a decision would come by the middle of last week. But that's come and gone, too,...
NFL
Raiders RB Josh Jacobs returns after leaving with hand injury
The NFL's leading rusher didn't let a hand injury keep him out of Thursday night's game. Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs briefly left Thursday night's 17-16 loss to the Los Angeles Rams, but returned to finish out the game. Jacobs had 27 carries for 99 yards and a...
NFL
Odell Beckham Jr.: 'I don't see the point' in playing in regular season
Odell Beckham Jr. remains a free agent following visits to New York, Buffalo and Dallas. Joining Prime Video's "TNF in The Shop" for Thursday Night Football, Beckham said at this point he's targeting a return for the postseason only. "I haven't made a decision, and for me, I would like...
NFL
NFL Week 14 bold predictions: Giants upset Eagles in scoring explosion; Mike White equals Josh Allen
Throughout the 2022 season, NFL Network analysts will provide one bold prediction heading into each week's slate of games (see the full Week 14 schedule). Despite owning a solid 7-4-1 record, the Giants have yet to cross the 30-point barrier in a game this season. At first blush, Sunday's assignment looks like an uphill battle, with New York hosting 11-1 Philadelphia at MetLife Stadium. But this is Bold Predictions, so ...
Philadelphia Eagles schedule: Jalen Hurts takes MVP campaign to Chicago
Philadelphia Eagles schedule: Week 15 Week 15 – @ Chicago Bears Date: Game Time (ET) TV Info Sun, Dec. 18
NFL
Lions do not consider current starter Jared Goff to be bridge QB
Most of the NFL world considers Jared Goff to be a bridge for the Lions, a starter to help them get to the real franchise starting QB at some point in the future. That is, everyone except the Lions. Winner of four of its last five games, Detroit is one...
