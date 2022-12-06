Read full article on original website
Related
msuexponent.com
Tester, VA undersecretary huddle with Montana veterans about PACT Act
The VA undersecretary for health said Friday the agency was ramping up to reach out to Montana’s veterans, hoping they will use the new PACT Act to help them with benefits they were promised, improving health care in the community and expanding access to mental health care. Dr. Shereef...
NBCMontana
Montana House, Senate committees pass preliminary legislative rules
HELENA, Mont. — Lawmakers kept the lid on simmering conflict between Republican factions Tuesday and passed amended versions of the rules that govern legislative procedure and decorum in advance of formal votes that will codify those rules in the opening days of the 2023 session. Tuesday’s process proved a...
Republican Kari Lake files lawsuit in bid to overturn Arizona election
Kari Lake, the GOP candidate who lost Arizona's governor race in November, filed a lawsuit Friday challenging certification of the state's election results and seeking a court order that declares her the winner. The 70-page lawsuit from Lake, a prominent election denier and Trump ally, contains numerous inaccuracies about the...
Lake County initiates withdrawal from Public Law 280 agreement
Lake County has initiated a withdrawal from its Public Law 280 agreement with the State of Montana. The announcement was made Friday.
Montana Weed Sales Reach Nearly $1 Million a DAY in 2022
We've still got two months of reporting data to go before the final, year-end tally for legal cannabis sales in Montana has been estimated by the State, but if we take a look at the sales data through October 2022, I'll admit even I was a bit shocked by the numbers.
Why Montana Has a Nine-Day Muzzleloader Only Hunting Season
For nine days, Montana hunters will have to turn to older firearm technology. Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks tells us that starting tomorrow, (Saturday, December 10), Muzzleloader Heritage Season begins and runs through December 18. And it is not just some token tribute to the ways of the past, where an anticipated small handful of participants have to share the season with other hunters. Nope, it is a passed-into-law Montana kind of thing.
alternativemissoula.com
What is the Most Famous Brand That Started in Montana?
Unlike other states like California, Montana doesn't have a whole lot of nationwide companies that started here. Probably the biggest one is Kampgrounds of America (KOA) which is headquartered in Billings. But, what's the most recognizable, and the one that best represents Big Sky Country? One man may have a good answer to that question.
KULR8
Montana Department of Justice alerting of false active shooter reports across the state
The Montana Department of Justice is alerting the active shooter reports law enforcement agencies across the state have been receiving Friday are a hoax. The DOJ said in a release dispatchers received calls in Billings, Colstrip, Forsyth, Manhattan, Miles City, Red Lodge, and Cascade and Madison counties. “This is likely...
Tribal, state and federal leaders praise largest dam removal in U.S. history
(The Center Square) – California Gov. Gavin Newsom, Oregon Gov. Kate Brown and Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland met alongside tribal leaders Thursday to celebrate the largest dam removal in U.S. history, which is set to begin next year. The project involves the removal of four dams along...
Multiple fake threats made involving Montana schools Friday
Multiple fake reports of violence were made regarding Montana schools Friday, including a false threat in Helena.
American Prairie transfers bison to tribal nations
American Prairie is pleased to announce it has relocated 45 bison from its conservation herd in north central Montana to Native Nations in Montana and Washington State. As part of the nonprofit’s ongoing work to return bison to their native lands, it has now distributed more than 500 bison to tribal and conservation herds around […] The post American Prairie transfers bison to tribal nations appeared first on Daily Montanan.
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ ‘Not the end’: Redmond gun parts manufacturer reacts to Measure 114 rulings
Tuesday was a whiplash of judicial rulings on Measure 114, the new Oregon gun control measure that voters narrowly passed last month. One Central Oregon gun manufacturer is urging people to have patience because this is just going to be the start of the court battle. It started Tuesday morning...
Flathead Beacon
Northwest Montana Sees Above Average Snowpack
As consistently cold temperatures and snowy conditions continue in the Flathead Valley, water supply specialists and avalanche forecasters say the snowpack is above average in northwest Montana’s river basins and the winter season is off to a good start. On Dec. 9, the snow water equivalent (SWE) – the...
Federal judge rules Oregon gun control can move ahead, state judge says no
(The Center Square) – On a day when U.S. District Court Judge Karin Immergut ruled some strict new gun controls can take effect as scheduled on Thursday, Dec. 8, Oregon's gun shops were so busy they weren't answering their phones. No one picked up calls to Keith's Sporting Goods...
Could This Be The Next Big Beverage in Montana?
An interesting new beverage is hitting the shelves, and we have a feeling that the college crowd would love it. Montana loves its adult beverages. In 2018, Montanans consumed more White Claws per capita than any other state, and Bozeman city leading that statistic. Bozeman folks love White Claws so much that we had a White Claw shortage. Bozeman is clearly the perfect place for this new beverage--so why haven't we seen it on shelves yet?
Why Having a Whole Foods in Montana Might Not Be Good News
News that Whole Foods is finally bringing its grocery chain to Montana could be taken a couple of ways. First, it's another example of Montana consumers becoming increasingly accustomed to having the same options as larger, more populated states, like California. But second, one has to wonder if it's yet...
COVID-19 Weekly Update: Montana Adds 1,140 Cases, 10 New Deaths
According to the Montana Department of Public Health & Human Services, 1,627,456 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered and 565,060 Montanans are fully immunized. In Missoula, 229,103 doses have been administered and 77,188 people are fully immunized. 63% of Missoula's eligible population are fully vaccinated, which is tied for the most in the state. You can find the current case numbers from the Missoula City-County Health Department right here.
Yowza: Missoula Sees Warmest Then Near Coldest Months Back to Back
I'm not the first guy to point out our state's weather can be crazy sometimes. In fact, there are more Montana-weather memes than there are baby-Yoda memes. Obviously, that's not true, but when we have weather like we've had lately, it can feel like it. There are memes about how...
These Iowa-South Dakota Border Towns Are Shrinking Fast
There is plenty of evidence all around us that the United States is continuing to grow. The latest figures show a population increase of more than five million people (up 2.7%) from 2016 to 2021. But not everyone is in on the influx of new people. 24/7 Wall St., after...
FBI: Polygamous leader had 20 wives, punished disobedient followers
The leader of small polygamous group near the Arizona-Utah border had taken at least 20 wives, most of them minors, and punished followers who did not treat him as a prophet, newly filed federal court documents show.Samuel Bateman was a former member of the Fundamentalist Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, or FLDS, until he left to start his own small offshoot group. He was supported financially by male followers who also gave up their own wives and children to be Bateman's wives, according to an FBI affidavit.The document filed Friday provides new insight about what investigators have found...
Comments / 9