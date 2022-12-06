ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montana State

Tester, VA undersecretary huddle with Montana veterans about PACT Act

The VA undersecretary for health said Friday the agency was ramping up to reach out to Montana’s veterans, hoping they will use the new PACT Act to help them with benefits they were promised, improving health care in the community and expanding access to mental health care. Dr. Shereef...
Montana House, Senate committees pass preliminary legislative rules

HELENA, Mont. — Lawmakers kept the lid on simmering conflict between Republican factions Tuesday and passed amended versions of the rules that govern legislative procedure and decorum in advance of formal votes that will codify those rules in the opening days of the 2023 session. Tuesday’s process proved a...
Why Montana Has a Nine-Day Muzzleloader Only Hunting Season

For nine days, Montana hunters will have to turn to older firearm technology. Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks tells us that starting tomorrow, (Saturday, December 10), Muzzleloader Heritage Season begins and runs through December 18. And it is not just some token tribute to the ways of the past, where an anticipated small handful of participants have to share the season with other hunters. Nope, it is a passed-into-law Montana kind of thing.
What is the Most Famous Brand That Started in Montana?

Unlike other states like California, Montana doesn't have a whole lot of nationwide companies that started here. Probably the biggest one is Kampgrounds of America (KOA) which is headquartered in Billings. But, what's the most recognizable, and the one that best represents Big Sky Country? One man may have a good answer to that question.
American Prairie transfers bison to tribal nations

American Prairie is pleased to announce it has relocated 45 bison from its conservation herd in north central Montana to Native Nations in Montana and Washington State. As part of the nonprofit’s ongoing work to return bison to their native lands, it has now distributed more than 500 bison to tribal and conservation herds around […] The post American Prairie transfers bison to tribal nations appeared first on Daily Montanan.
Northwest Montana Sees Above Average Snowpack

As consistently cold temperatures and snowy conditions continue in the Flathead Valley, water supply specialists and avalanche forecasters say the snowpack is above average in northwest Montana’s river basins and the winter season is off to a good start. On Dec. 9, the snow water equivalent (SWE) – the...
Could This Be The Next Big Beverage in Montana?

An interesting new beverage is hitting the shelves, and we have a feeling that the college crowd would love it. Montana loves its adult beverages. In 2018, Montanans consumed more White Claws per capita than any other state, and Bozeman city leading that statistic. Bozeman folks love White Claws so much that we had a White Claw shortage. Bozeman is clearly the perfect place for this new beverage--so why haven't we seen it on shelves yet?
Why Having a Whole Foods in Montana Might Not Be Good News

News that Whole Foods is finally bringing its grocery chain to Montana could be taken a couple of ways. First, it's another example of Montana consumers becoming increasingly accustomed to having the same options as larger, more populated states, like California. But second, one has to wonder if it's yet...
COVID-19 Weekly Update: Montana Adds 1,140 Cases, 10 New Deaths

According to the Montana Department of Public Health & Human Services, 1,627,456 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered and 565,060 Montanans are fully immunized. In Missoula, 229,103 doses have been administered and 77,188 people are fully immunized. 63% of Missoula's eligible population are fully vaccinated, which is tied for the most in the state. You can find the current case numbers from the Missoula City-County Health Department right here.
FBI: Polygamous leader had 20 wives, punished disobedient followers

The leader of small polygamous group near the Arizona-Utah border had taken at least 20 wives, most of them minors, and punished followers who did not treat him as a prophet, newly filed federal court documents show.Samuel Bateman was a former member of the Fundamentalist Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, or FLDS, until he left to start his own small offshoot group. He was supported financially by male followers who also gave up their own wives and children to be Bateman's wives, according to an FBI affidavit.The document filed Friday provides new insight about what investigators have found...
