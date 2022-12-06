Second day of testimony in Matthew Beyer trial includes stepfather, trauma expert, medical examiner

Read full article on original website
WBAY Green Bay
Detective: Matthew Beyer, learning of children’s deaths, asked him to stop support payments
APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - The prosecution in Matthew Beyer’s murder trial is expected to call its last witnesses on Friday, the 7th day of the trial in Outagamie County. Beyer, 38, of Manitowoc, is accused of killing his 5-year-old son and 3-year-old daughter in their mother’s home in February 2020. The crimes carry life in state custody if convicted.
WBAY Green Bay
Ex-wife testifies at Matthew Beyer’s murder trial
APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - A third day of testimony in Matthew Beyer’s murder trial brought the defendant’s ex-wife and a family friend to the witness stand. Beyer, as we’ve reported, is charged with killing his two children in their mother’s home in Kaukauna in 2020. William Beyer was 5; Danielle Beyer was 3.
WBAY Green Bay
Kaukauna man convicted of girlfriend’s miscarriage, who fled from justice, loses appeal
OUTAGAMIE COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - A Kaukauna man convicted of causing his girlfriend’s miscarriage, and delayed justice by fleeing the country for more than 9 years, lost an effort to appeal his conviction and has been stripped of his public defender. The Wisconsin District 3 Appellate Court affirmed the...
wapl.com
Shawano murder suspect heading to trial
SHAWANO, Wis–A Shawano murder suspect is heading to trial. A Shawano County Judge finds there is enough evidence to try Michael Ingold on one count of First Degree Intentional Homicide. Ingold allegedly strangled his girlfriend in their home back in June. He will enter a plea to the charge...
greenbaycrimereports.com
Daily Arrest Records - December 9, 2022
Brown County Arrest Records - Friday, December 9, 2022. No claims to the accuracy of this information are made. The information and photos presented on this site have been collected from the websites of County Sheriff's Offices or Clerk of Courts. The people featured on this site may not have been convicted of the charges or crimes listed and are presumed innocent until proven guilty. Do not rely on this site to determine factual criminal evidence. Contact the respective County Clerk or State Attorney's Office for more information. There may be persons listed who are not "newly" arrested, but are being transferred from another Correctional Facility to Brown County for court appearances related to prior charges. Those listed could also be due to scheduled court appearances. The release of this information is intended to educate and protect the public and is not to be used to injure, harass, or commit a criminal act against any individual or their family.
wearegreenbay.com
Suspect in custody after WIS 29 incident, officer at hospital with self-inflicted gunshot wound
BROWN COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Hobart/Lawrence Police Department confirms that one officer sustained a non-life-threatening gunshot wound after an accidental discharge. Detective Dan Van Lanen spoke with the media on Wednesday afternoon about the incident on Wisconsin Highway 29, which closed down all eastbound lanes. Van Lanen says...
wapl.com
Appleton Police looking for hit and run semi
APPLETON, Wis–The Appleton Police Department is looking for information on a semi involved in a hit and run crash along Interstate 41. The truck collided with a Honda Accord along southbound I-41 at Meade Street around 7:50 in the morning last Friday. The Accord was pushed into the median and rolled over. Witnesses did not get the registration plates or company information.
waupacanow.com
Suspect charged with assault
Jacob M. Esslinger, 27, Ogdensburg, is charged with sexual assault of a child, contributing to the delinquency of a minor, possession of methamphetamine and possession of marijuana. Esslinger is currently in Waupaca County jail on a $10,000 cash bond. He faces up to 40 years in prison if convicted of...
Fox11online.com
Four sentenced in Manitowoc meth bust
MANITOWOC (WLUK) – Four people have been sentenced in connection with the June bust of a meth manufacturing site in Manitowoc. Sarah Gunn was convicted Wednesday of purchasing pseudoephedrine for another to produce methamphetamine. She was sentenced to probation for two years. Nicholas Bevan was sentenced to 14 months...
12 pounds of fentanyl, tens of thousands of pills seized in Appleton drug investigation
Investigators this week from the Lake Winnebago Area Metropolitan Enforcement Group – Drug Unit (LWAM) as well as the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), located and recovered the largest fentanyl seizure in LWAM history, according to the Wisconsin Dept. of Justice. LWAM and DEA led the investigation that resulted in...
seehafernews.com
Manitowoc County Dispatcher’s Husband Pleads for Help
The husband of a Manitowoc County Dispatcher is asking for the public to help someone who has served her community for years. Zachery Benzinger reached out to Seehafer News to tell the story of his wife Steph. This past Saturday, Steph was working a 12-hour shift, when her leg went...
wtaq.com
Teenage Brothers Charged with Attempted Homicide for Green Bay Shooting
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – Two brothers, ages 18 and 16, are facing charges in connection with a non-fatal shooting Saturday in which a “ghost gun” was used. 18 year old Anthony C. Simbler is charged with attempted first degree intentional homicide as party to a crime and two counts of bail jumping. 16 year old Avion D. Simbler is charged with attempted first degree intentional homicide as party to a crime, bail jumping, and possession of narcotic drugs.
radioplusinfo.com
12-8-22 fdl county sheriff says recent drug busts illustrates serious drug trafficking problem in fox valley
The Fond du Lac County Sheriff says three recent major drug busts in Fond du Lac and Dodge counties show how serious the drug trafficking problem is in this part of the state. More than five pounds of methamphetamine was recovered following a drug bust in Juneau, ten people face drug conspiracy charges in Fond du Lac following a months-long investigation, and last week three Fox Valley residents were arrested on drug charges following a routine traffic stop on Interstate 41. Sheriff Ryan Waldschmidt says in the latest bust, deputies found over 900 Ecstasy pills in the vehicle. Waldschmidt says in addition to drugs, law enforcement found six cellphones in the vehicle. “Three people in a car having six cellphones is suspicious,” Waldschmidt told WFDL news. “We’ll take a look at those cellphones and work to determine where their source is and where their destination was.” A female suspect who was arrested was on probation for multiple drug-related convictions.
WDEZ 101.9 FM
$5,000 bond in fatal no-license crash
STEVENS POINT, WI (WSAU) – A driver who was involved in a fatal crash last month is being held on $5,000 bond. Axel Crus-Zelaya is charged with operating a vehicle without a license causing death. He was the driver in a rollover crash on Highway 10 at Amherst Junction...
WSAW
Waupaca Co. crash sends one to hospital with life-threatening injuries
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Waupaca County Sheriffs Office responded to a call of a one vehicle crash around 9:31 p.m. Friday night in the Town of Caledonia, about 5 miles east of Fremont. It happened on Highway 45, north of County Highway W. The vehicle was traveling southbound, lost...
State files criminal charges against Wisconsin dairy farm
Prosecutors filed charges against a Kewaunee farmer, agronomist and hauler who allegedly illegally dumped nearly 3 million gallons of excess manure that washed into tributaries of Lake Michigan.
WBAY Green Bay
Car found; suspect in Brown County chase still at-large
BROWN COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - Deputies are looking for a suspect in a chase in Brown County. On Dec. 4, deputies attempted to stop Joeadam Peralez, 25, on suspicion of reckless driving in Bellevue. The sheriff’s office says he fled at “a high rate of speed.”. Deputies attempted...
WBAY Green Bay
Driver dies in fiery rollover crash on I-41
WRIGHTSTOWN, Wis. (WBAY) - The Wisconsin State Patrol says one person is dead from a fiery crash on Interstate 41 near Wrightstown Monday. Just before 11 a.m., the victim was driving north on I-41 and went off the side of the road. The vehicle rolled over several times and caught fire.
wtaq.com
Name of Man Released who Passed Away in Monday Outagamie County Vehicle Accident
OUTAGAMIE COUNTY, WI (WTAQ) — New information is being released about the fiery Monday vehicle accident in Outagamie county. At about 11 a.m. on Monday the vehicle was traveling northbound on I-41, where it then left the roadway and rolled over several times before becoming engulfed in flames at Wrightstown Road. Sergeant Erik Heinz with the Wisconsin State Patrol says they’re still investigating.
Cause of Wednesday morning house fire in Shawano area under investigation
One person was treated for smoke inhalation after a house fire in the Shawano area Wednesday morning.
