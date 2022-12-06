ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kaukauna, WI

Second day of testimony in Matthew Beyer trial includes stepfather, trauma expert, medical examiner

By Kelli Arseneau, Appleton Post-Crescent
YAHOO!
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WBAY Green Bay

Detective: Matthew Beyer, learning of children’s deaths, asked him to stop support payments

APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - The prosecution in Matthew Beyer’s murder trial is expected to call its last witnesses on Friday, the 7th day of the trial in Outagamie County. Beyer, 38, of Manitowoc, is accused of killing his 5-year-old son and 3-year-old daughter in their mother’s home in February 2020. The crimes carry life in state custody if convicted.
OUTAGAMIE COUNTY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Ex-wife testifies at Matthew Beyer’s murder trial

APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - A third day of testimony in Matthew Beyer’s murder trial brought the defendant’s ex-wife and a family friend to the witness stand. Beyer, as we’ve reported, is charged with killing his two children in their mother’s home in Kaukauna in 2020. William Beyer was 5; Danielle Beyer was 3.
KAUKAUNA, WI
wapl.com

Shawano murder suspect heading to trial

SHAWANO, Wis–A Shawano murder suspect is heading to trial. A Shawano County Judge finds there is enough evidence to try Michael Ingold on one count of First Degree Intentional Homicide. Ingold allegedly strangled his girlfriend in their home back in June. He will enter a plea to the charge...
SHAWANO, WI
greenbaycrimereports.com

Daily Arrest Records - December 9, 2022

Brown County Arrest Records - Friday, December 9, 2022. No claims to the accuracy of this information are made. The information and photos presented on this site have been collected from the websites of County Sheriff's Offices or Clerk of Courts. The people featured on this site may not have been convicted of the charges or crimes listed and are presumed innocent until proven guilty. Do not rely on this site to determine factual criminal evidence. Contact the respective County Clerk or State Attorney's Office for more information. There may be persons listed who are not "newly" arrested, but are being transferred from another Correctional Facility to Brown County for court appearances related to prior charges. Those listed could also be due to scheduled court appearances. The release of this information is intended to educate and protect the public and is not to be used to injure, harass, or commit a criminal act against any individual or their family.
wapl.com

Appleton Police looking for hit and run semi

APPLETON, Wis–The Appleton Police Department is looking for information on a semi involved in a hit and run crash along Interstate 41. The truck collided with a Honda Accord along southbound I-41 at Meade Street around 7:50 in the morning last Friday. The Accord was pushed into the median and rolled over. Witnesses did not get the registration plates or company information.
APPLETON, WI
waupacanow.com

Suspect charged with assault

Jacob M. Esslinger, 27, Ogdensburg, is charged with sexual assault of a child, contributing to the delinquency of a minor, possession of methamphetamine and possession of marijuana. Esslinger is currently in Waupaca County jail on a $10,000 cash bond. He faces up to 40 years in prison if convicted of...
OGDENSBURG, WI
Fox11online.com

Four sentenced in Manitowoc meth bust

MANITOWOC (WLUK) – Four people have been sentenced in connection with the June bust of a meth manufacturing site in Manitowoc. Sarah Gunn was convicted Wednesday of purchasing pseudoephedrine for another to produce methamphetamine. She was sentenced to probation for two years. Nicholas Bevan was sentenced to 14 months...
MANITOWOC, WI
seehafernews.com

Manitowoc County Dispatcher’s Husband Pleads for Help

The husband of a Manitowoc County Dispatcher is asking for the public to help someone who has served her community for years. Zachery Benzinger reached out to Seehafer News to tell the story of his wife Steph. This past Saturday, Steph was working a 12-hour shift, when her leg went...
MANITOWOC COUNTY, WI
wtaq.com

Teenage Brothers Charged with Attempted Homicide for Green Bay Shooting

GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – Two brothers, ages 18 and 16, are facing charges in connection with a non-fatal shooting Saturday in which a “ghost gun” was used. 18 year old Anthony C. Simbler is charged with attempted first degree intentional homicide as party to a crime and two counts of bail jumping. 16 year old Avion D. Simbler is charged with attempted first degree intentional homicide as party to a crime, bail jumping, and possession of narcotic drugs.
GREEN BAY, WI
radioplusinfo.com

12-8-22 fdl county sheriff says recent drug busts illustrates serious drug trafficking problem in fox valley

The Fond du Lac County Sheriff says three recent major drug busts in Fond du Lac and Dodge counties show how serious the drug trafficking problem is in this part of the state. More than five pounds of methamphetamine was recovered following a drug bust in Juneau, ten people face drug conspiracy charges in Fond du Lac following a months-long investigation, and last week three Fox Valley residents were arrested on drug charges following a routine traffic stop on Interstate 41. Sheriff Ryan Waldschmidt says in the latest bust, deputies found over 900 Ecstasy pills in the vehicle. Waldschmidt says in addition to drugs, law enforcement found six cellphones in the vehicle. “Three people in a car having six cellphones is suspicious,” Waldschmidt told WFDL news. “We’ll take a look at those cellphones and work to determine where their source is and where their destination was.” A female suspect who was arrested was on probation for multiple drug-related convictions.
FOND DU LAC COUNTY, WI
WDEZ 101.9 FM

$5,000 bond in fatal no-license crash

STEVENS POINT, WI (WSAU) – A driver who was involved in a fatal crash last month is being held on $5,000 bond. Axel Crus-Zelaya is charged with operating a vehicle without a license causing death. He was the driver in a rollover crash on Highway 10 at Amherst Junction...
AMHERST JUNCTION, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Car found; suspect in Brown County chase still at-large

BROWN COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - Deputies are looking for a suspect in a chase in Brown County. On Dec. 4, deputies attempted to stop Joeadam Peralez, 25, on suspicion of reckless driving in Bellevue. The sheriff’s office says he fled at “a high rate of speed.”. Deputies attempted...
BROWN COUNTY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Driver dies in fiery rollover crash on I-41

WRIGHTSTOWN, Wis. (WBAY) - The Wisconsin State Patrol says one person is dead from a fiery crash on Interstate 41 near Wrightstown Monday. Just before 11 a.m., the victim was driving north on I-41 and went off the side of the road. The vehicle rolled over several times and caught fire.
WRIGHTSTOWN, WI
wtaq.com

Name of Man Released who Passed Away in Monday Outagamie County Vehicle Accident

OUTAGAMIE COUNTY, WI (WTAQ) — New information is being released about the fiery Monday vehicle accident in Outagamie county. At about 11 a.m. on Monday the vehicle was traveling northbound on I-41, where it then left the roadway and rolled over several times before becoming engulfed in flames at Wrightstown Road. Sergeant Erik Heinz with the Wisconsin State Patrol says they’re still investigating.
OUTAGAMIE COUNTY, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy