Third quarter dooms Tigerhawks in loss to BGM

Colfax-Mingo junior Jared Lewis scored a career-high 12 points in the Tigerhawks' home loss to BGM on Friday night. (Troy Hyde/Newton News)

COLFAX — The Colfax-Mingo boys basketball team showed improvement against BGM on Friday night.

But one bad quarter doomed the Tigerhawks and the Bears left town with a 54-42 road victory during a South Iowa Cedar League contest.

The game was tied at 10-all after one and C-M only trailed by six at halftime. The Tigerhawks won the fourth quarter 19-11 but were outscored 17-3 in the third.

Jared Lewis scored a career-high 12 points and added seven rebounds and two steals to lead the hosts. Harrison Rhone added nine points, five rebounds and four steals and Cael Bracewell chipped in five points, five rebounds, three assists and three steals.

C-M Tigerhawk logo

Conner Wood finished with five points and five boards, Carter Gibson grabbed six rebounds and Trey Hockemeier tallied two rebounds and three assists. Kale Wilwerding and Brandon Kite each grabbed two rebounds.

The Tigerhawks (0-3 overall, 0-2 in the conference) shot only 23 percent from the floor but made 7-of-24 from 3-point range and hit 11-of-18 from the free-throw line. C-M turned the ball over 17 times.

Jacob Maurer and Caleb Fleming each had double-doubles for BGM. Maurer contributed 13 points, 11 rebounds and six steals and Fleming registered 14 points and 11 boards.

The Bears (1-1, 1-1) shot 46 percent from the floor despite making only 2-of-16 from deep and 6-of-15 from the line. They committed 18 turnovers.