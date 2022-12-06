Read full article on original website
Roll the Dice, and It's Trice Back in Montlake or NFL Bound
Bralen Trice didn't play a down for the University of Washington football team during the 2019 and 2020 seasons. From the end of the Chris Petersen coaching era to the beginning of the COVID pandemic, he sat out every game. The Huskies just might have done their opponents a huge favor by keeping ...
Bears 2023 Mock Draft 1.0 for BearDigest
The first version of BearDigest's 2023 Bears mock draft is aimed heavily at the defensive line, with an obvious tough choice up first.
DB target Damari Brown joins older brother on visit to FSU, talks upcoming decision
Brown looks ahead to the next couple of weeks with his high school recruitment set to wrap up before the end of the month.
Lions' Campbell 'shocked' to be favored over Vikings
Although the 10-2 Minnesota Vikings enter Week 14 as the NFC's No. 2 seed, it's the 5-7 Detroit Lions who are favored in Sunday's matchup between the two division rivals. Even Lions head coach Dan Campbell was surprised by Minnesota's underdog status. "I really don't even know how to respond...
OBJ: 'I don't see the point' in playing regular-season games
Free-agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. doesn't seem interested in stepping back on the field before the postseason. "I would like to be in a stable environment, get up at 6 a.m., leave at 6 p.m. for four weeks, and then let's talk about it," Beckham said on an appearance on "TNF in The Shop." "I'm not saying I couldn’t step in and play (the) regular season, but I don't see the point."
Report: Lions view Goff as starting QB of future
The Detroit Lions don't view Jared Goff as a transitional quarterback. Goff is believed to be the team's starting quarterback heading into 2023, sources told NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. The Lions plan to hold on to Goff for the future and don't view him as a bridge quarterback, Rapoport adds.
No. 8 Alabama rallies from 15 down to stun No. 1 Houston
HOUSTON (AP) — No. 8 Alabama could have called it a day when it was trailing by double-figures early in the second half. The Crimson Tide didn’t, and earned another marquee win this season. Alabama rallied from a 15-point second half deficit to stun No. 1 Houston 71-65...
Barnes scores 20 points, Kings rally to beat Cavs 106-95
CLEVELAND (AP) — Harrison Barnes scored 20 points and Domantas Sabonis had 18 points, 18 rebounds and six assists as the Sacramento Kings rallied for a 106-95 victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers on Friday night. Kevin Huerter made two 3-pointers in 56 seconds late in the fourth quarter, fueling...
Larry Brown departing Memphis due to health issues
Basketball Hall of Famer Larry Brown is stepping down from his role as a special advisor to the head coach at Memphis due to ongoing health concerns, the team announced. The concerns aren't considered serious. "We wish coach Brown a speedy recovery," Memphis head coach Penny Hardaway said. "Having coach...
Jazz's Beasley: Gobert's late basket was 'disrespectful'
Minnesota Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert received a standing ovation in his return to Utah on Friday, but his late basket didn't sit well with the Jazz and their fans. Utah guard Malik Beasley had some choice words for the three-time Defensive Player of the Year after Gobert's layup pushed the T-Wolves' lead to 10 with 2.4 seconds remaining.
