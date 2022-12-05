ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

WATCH: Bucs LB Lavonte David gets huge 3rd-down sack vs. Saints

By Luke Easterling
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ecHzv_0jYbiSVR00

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers got points on their first drive Monday night against the New Orleans Saints, and the defense has responded in kind.

After a pair of short runs from Alvin Kamara, Andy Dalton dropped back to pass on third down, and immediately regretted that decision. Bucs linebacker Lavonte David flew in unblocked for the sack, giving the Tampa Bay defense a huge three-and-out to start the night.

It’s a strong start for the Bucs on both sides of the ball, and now Tom Brady and company have a chance to stretch their early lead.<

/p>

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. San Francisco 49ers, live stream, TV channel, time, how to stream NFL live

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will make the trip out west in Week 14 of NFL action to face the San Francisco 49ers at Levi’s Stadium. The Bucs are coming off another Tom Brady comeback game and have won three of their last four games while leading the division. Meanwhile, the 49ers have won their last five games and will be without Jimmy G after he suffered a broken ankle last game and Brock Purdy will get the start.
TAMPA, FL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Notre Dame's best player robbed of national award

Just when you think a postseason college football award couldn’t get any more ridiculous it goes and outdoes itself in a truly unimaginable fashion. One year after the two best tight ends in the country (Michael Mayer and Brock Bowers) weren’t even voted to be finalists for the John Mackey Award (best tight end), the award was given to the wrong person.
NOTRE DAME, IN
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Chiefs' Travis Kelce fifth tight end in NFL history to hit 10,000 career receiving yards

Kansas City Chiefs TE Travis Kelce has achieved an NFL milestone that few who play his position have ever accomplished in their careers. With 34 receiving yards against the Denver Broncos on his first reception of Week 14, Kelce has now reached 10,008 career receiving yards. The 33-year-old becomes the fifth tight end in NFL history to hit 10,000 or more receiving yards in his career, joining Shannon Sharpe (10,060), Antonio Gates (11,841), Jason Witten (13,046) and Tony Gonzalez (15,127). Kelce needed just 87 receiving yards entering Week 14 to pass Sharpe for the fourth-most receiving yards all-time by a tight end in NFL history.
KANSAS CITY, MO
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

184K+
Followers
240K+
Post
77M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy