ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

Comments / 0

Related
WHAS 11

Indiana doctor drops lawsuit against attorney general

INDIANAPOLIS — An Indiana doctor has dropped a lawsuit that aimed to halt the state's attorney general from investigating her after she provided an abortion to a 10-year-old Ohio child who was raped. Lawyers for Dr. Caitlin Bernard of Indianapolis voluntarily nixed the lawsuit filed last month against Indiana...
INDIANA STATE
WHAS 11

Revisiting western Kentucky one year after deadly tornadoes

For the survivors who stayed after the tornadoes touched down last December, the past several months have been filled with grief and hope. Late into the night on Dec. 10, 2021, devastating tornadoes ripped through several western Kentucky communities. Dozens of Kentuckians were killed and hundreds of lives were forever...
KENTUCKY STATE
WHAS 11

Ben Pine reflects on WHAS11's live coverage of 2021 Kentucky tornadoes

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Any time a ferocious tornado hits a home, it's shocking and can be surprising. "As meteorologists what we strive for most is fewer surprises and much more preparation," WHAS11 Chief Meteorologist Ben Pine explains in this Stormteam blog reflecting on the night multiple tornadoes devastated western Kentucky.
KENTUCKY STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy