ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

What They're Saying: Coloradans react to arguments in Christian web designer case

By MICHAEL KARLIK michael.karlik@coloradopolitics.com
The Denver Gazette
The Denver Gazette
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XViwn_0jYbh2qp00
The Supreme Court is seen in Washington as the justices prepare to hand down decisions June 17. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

Members of the U.S. Supreme Court on Monday heard oral arguments in a case that asks where to draw the line between the First Amendment rights of a Christian business owner in Colorado and the rights of LGBTQ people to not be discriminated against in the marketplace.

Here is what people are saying about 303 Creative v. Elenis:

"If you look at Colorado's argument, what they're essentially saying is that if you open up a business in America, you lose your First Amendment rights. ... I think the court was really concerned with Colorado's broad construction of the law of public accommodation." — Erin Morrow Hawley, senior counsel with the Alliance Defending Freedom, which represents plaintiff Lorie Smith

"It was clear that the justices understood the gravity of this case, both the importance of protecting the principle we're advocating for — a principle that has roots in the 1860s in Colorado when we first adopted a public accommodations requirement — and also the court was reluctant to find an easy exemption. ... The principle that we are fighting for is that if you're a public business, you have to serve everybody." — Attorney General Phil Weiser, whose office defended the Colorado Anti-Discrimination Act

"Americans should be free to express ideas even if the government disagrees with those ideas. The U.S. Constitution protects against government coercion." — Jeff Hunt, director of the Centennial Institute at Colorado Christian University, who spoke outside the Supreme Court in Washington, D.C.

"#SCOTUS need to be real careful here. Claiming religious liberty to discriminate is a double edged sword." — Former state Rep. Joe Salazar, D-Thornton

"Government should never infringe on the constitutional rights of the individual. Ms. Smith and others like her deserve the strongest possible First Amendment protections as they seek to uphold the principles that are central to their lives and faiths. The First Amendment not only protects Americans’ right to speak and express their views, but it also protects their freedom not to speak." — U.S. Rep. Doug Lamborn

Comments / 0

Related
NBC News

Supreme Court leans toward web designer over refusal to work on same-sex weddings

WASHINGTON — Conservative Supreme Court justices on Monday appeared sympathetic toward an evangelical Christian web designer’s bid to avoid working on same-sex weddings as they weighed the latest clash between religious conservatives and LGBTQ rights. But after two-and-a-half hours of arguments that included a broad array of tough...
Mother Jones

From Wedding Websites to ‘Whites Only’: Will the Supreme Court OK Economic Discrimination?

Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. On Monday, the Supreme Court heard 303 Creative v. Elenis, a case brought by a Colorado designer who only will create wedding websites for opposite-sex couples—not same-sex ones—and wants to advertise that fact, just like brick-and-mortar businesses once hung signs announcing whom they would refuse to serve. After arguments, it appeared clear that the 6-3 conservative majority is ready to use the case to undermine civil rights laws that secured equal access to goods and services for all, by carving giant loopholes that would allow businesses to, once again, boldly turn away clients based on who they are.
COLORADO STATE
HollywoodLife

Police Called To Senator Ted Cruz’s Home & He Asks For ‘Privacy’ Amidst ‘Family Matter’

The Houston police and fire department were dispatched to Texas senator Ted Cruz’s home on the evening of Dec. 6. The officers were responding to a call about a 14-year-old with “self-inflicted stab wounds” on their arms, the Houston Police Department confirmed to ABC affiliate KTRK. However, police did not reveal the identity of the teenager, who was taken to the hospital, and did not confirm whether she was a member of the Cruz family.
HOUSTON, TX
msn.com

Democrats Give Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts An Ultimatum

Top Democrats on the House and Senate Judiciary Committees demanded on Sunday that Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts comply with their investigation into the court’s refusal to abide by ethics laws. And if the court continues to suggest it’s not serious about policing itself, Congress will step in,...
iheart.com

Far-left goal in Colorado SCOTUS case is FORCED COMPLIANCE

The U.S. Supreme Court is preparing to hear arguments in a new First Amendment case involving a Christian graphic artist who does not want to be forced to design wedding websites for same-sex couples. This case — coming from Colorado — marks the second time in five years that SCOTUS will grapple with religious business owners vs. gay weddings. But the far-left’s goal in this case seems to be much more sinister than hoping the two sides can conduct business peacefully. Rather, Glenn predicts, this case is about forced compliance: ‘It’s about forcing everyone to do exactly what they say, when they say it, and [to] have you profess a belief that you don’t have.’
COLORADO STATE
CBS Denver

Supreme Court justices spar in latest clash of religion, gay rights

The Supreme Court's conservative majority sounded sympathetic Monday to a Christian graphic artist who objects to designing wedding websites for gay couples, a dispute that's the latest clash of religion and gay rights to land at the highest court.The designer and her supporters say that ruling against her would force artists — from painters and photographers to writers and musicians — to do work that is against their faith. Her opponents, meanwhile, say that if she wins, a range of businesses will be able to discriminate, refusing to serve Black customers, Jewish or Muslim people, interracial or interfaith couples or...
COLORADO STATE
AFP

US Supreme Court hears case pitting free speech against LGBTQ rights

The conservative-majority US Supreme Court appeared poised Monday to rule in favor of a Christian graphic designer who refuses to make wedding websites for same-sex couples. The case closely resembles one from 2018 when the Supreme Court partially ruled in favor of a Colorado baker, also a devout Christian, who had refused to make a wedding cake for a gay couple.
COLORADO STATE
straightarrownews.com

Supreme Court hears First Amendment case on gay rights

The Supreme Court heard oral arguments on a free speech case regarding gay marriage. In 303 Creative v. Elenis, website designer Lorie Smith is preemptively suing the state of Colorado over its Anti-Discrimination Act that bars businesses from discriminating against people for their sexual orientation. Smith wants to post a...
COLORADO STATE
The Denver Gazette

The Denver Gazette

Colorado State
17K+
Followers
13K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

The Denver Gazette delivers credible local, business and features news, action-packed sports coverage and thought-provoking opinions -- all produced by Colorado's largest news organization.

 https://denvergazette.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy