Is Indiana Going to Have a White Christmas?

Will Indiana see snow on December 25th, making it a white Christmas?. With colorful decorations, beautiful trees, delicious foods, and decadent treats, Christmas is truly a magical time of year made only more magical by perhaps when we wake up to experience a blanket of snow on the whimsical holiday.
Indiana State Police to Host Hiring Seminar in Evansville

If you've ever been interested in becoming a member of the Indiana State Police, you won't want to miss the upcoming hiring seminar in Evansville. Indiana State Police have plans to begin the hiring process soon and they will be looking for new troopers. The starting annual salary for an Indiana State Police Trooper who has moved out of training and past the probationary period is $53,690. That is in addition to the long list of additional benefits that come along with the job like paid vacation, health and life insurance, pension plans, and more.
Downtown Owensboro’s ‘Hot Chocolate Hop’ Happens This Weekend

When it comes to Christmas, it's the little things for me. I'm talking about old family ornaments, beloved holiday TV specials, and, of course, the food and the beverages. Also, there's nothing like bundling up--if necessary--and taking a stroll through a beautiful downtown area like what Owensboro offers. There was a time in the not-TOO-distant-past when empty units far outnumbered businesses. Thankfully that has been changing over the last couple of decades, and downtown has come to life with wonderful events throughout the year.
2023 Drone Photo Calendar Celebrates the Beauty of Owensboro, Kentucky

Over the weekend, I called the Owensboro-Daviess County Christmas Parade for Owensboro Times. That parade coverage featured several cameras positioned along the parade route on 2nd Street downtown. The most stunning images of the night, however, were captured by a drone flying above the parade route and getting shots of Owensboro from the east and the west. The shots were fantastic and the parade looked tremendous against the backdrop of the Blue Bridge, the other downtown landmarks and a glorious sunset that truly set the mood for the magic of the endless Christmas lights displayed on the parade floats and entries.
Evansville Ambulances Now Have Sensory Tool Kits to Help Kids

Evansville ambulances are now equipped with a special set of tools to help kids out during scary times. American Medical Response of Evansville Adds Sensory Tool Kits to Ambulances. Anytime you have to call an ambulance, it's usually not for a fun reason. Typically there is some type of emergency...
Crazy Small Town Kentucky Turkey Has His Own Fan Club & Now He Needs A Name (VOTE)

A small-town Kentucky turkey made it through Thanksgiving without becoming dinner. He is growing quite popular and everyone thinks he needs a name. We'll just call him or her Owensboro's turkey because right now this guy doesn't have a name. We learned about O Turkey right before Thanksgiving when there was a wreck on Highway 231 and folks were posting pictures of this turkey out in the middle of traffic as if it was looking to see what was going on.
Kentuckians, Here’s What that Non-Cash Adjustment Means on Your Restaurant Receipt!

I have noticed this a few times recently, but finally took the time to really pay attention to it last Saturday. I was eating at Don Mario's in downtown Owensboro (delicious, by the way), wrapped up and walked up to the cashier to pay for my meal. On the receipt, I noticed the Non-Cash Adjustment of $0.53. Instinctively, I realized that, because I was going to pay with my debit card, I was not going to be saving that amount of money. No, I was definitely going to be paying the full $13.74 on my bill. However, if I did have cash, was I going to save that $0.53?
GBF Presents Hairball – Here Are Our 10 Favorite Hair Band Songs

103 GBF is proud to present HAIRBALL – A BOMBTASTIC CELEBRATION OF ARENA ROCK live at the Victory Theatre. Hairball is so much more than just a concert. It is a full-blown 80s arena rock experience! They bring to life some of your favorite rock n roll with crazy pyrotechnics, stunning lights, intense sound, epic props, and even more surprises! Hairball is more than just a tribute band. Hairball is an experience, an attitude, and far more than just an 80s flashback.
The Actor Who Played the First Jason Voorhees Will be In Evansville This Weekend

There will be several celebrity sightings around Evansville this weekend, but this one has horror fans super stoked!. While there are all kinds of sub-genres within the horror genre, there's no denying the impact the slasher genre has had on pop culture. While slasher films have been around for decades, there are a few slashers who seem to stay relevant and popular through the years. Slashers like Michael Myers, Leatherface, Freddy Krueger, Ghostface, and Jason Voorhees are all horror villains who seem to withstand the test of time. Every Halloween, you're guaranteed to see plenty of costumes of these notorious slashers. This weekend you can meet the first Jason Voorhees.
