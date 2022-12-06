Read full article on original website
Is Indiana Going to Have a White Christmas?
Will Indiana see snow on December 25th, making it a white Christmas?. With colorful decorations, beautiful trees, delicious foods, and decadent treats, Christmas is truly a magical time of year made only more magical by perhaps when we wake up to experience a blanket of snow on the whimsical holiday.
Enjoy a Fresh and Rustic Dining Experience at This Beautiful KY ‘Farm to Table’ Cafe [VIDEO, PICS]
The Tri-State Bucket List began in 2014 as a way of shining the spotlight on locally owned restaurants throughout western Kentucky and southern Indiana. It began that year at the Island Dairy Freeze--a location we revisited in the summer of 2020. While I've enjoyed showcasing local businesses, I've also reap...
Indiana State Police to Host Hiring Seminar in Evansville
If you've ever been interested in becoming a member of the Indiana State Police, you won't want to miss the upcoming hiring seminar in Evansville. Indiana State Police have plans to begin the hiring process soon and they will be looking for new troopers. The starting annual salary for an Indiana State Police Trooper who has moved out of training and past the probationary period is $53,690. That is in addition to the long list of additional benefits that come along with the job like paid vacation, health and life insurance, pension plans, and more.
What is Evansville Raptor Con and What Awesome Things Can You Expect to See and Do?
I am so excited about this weekend's Evansville Raptor Con event. Aside from going to our local toy shops, this is the only thing my teenage son has been pumped to attend with me. If you have never been to a 'Con' event, you probably have some questions about what to expect. Well, you're in luck because I have the answers!
Evansville Named an American World War II Heritage City by National Parks Department
The National Park Service named Evansville, Indiana an American World War II Heritage City. Evansville is one of eighteen new cities across the United States to receive the designation. Nineteen Cities in Total. Nineteen cities across the country now hold the designation of American World War II Heritage City as...
Downtown Owensboro’s ‘Hot Chocolate Hop’ Happens This Weekend
When it comes to Christmas, it's the little things for me. I'm talking about old family ornaments, beloved holiday TV specials, and, of course, the food and the beverages. Also, there's nothing like bundling up--if necessary--and taking a stroll through a beautiful downtown area like what Owensboro offers. There was a time in the not-TOO-distant-past when empty units far outnumbered businesses. Thankfully that has been changing over the last couple of decades, and downtown has come to life with wonderful events throughout the year.
2023 Drone Photo Calendar Celebrates the Beauty of Owensboro, Kentucky
Over the weekend, I called the Owensboro-Daviess County Christmas Parade for Owensboro Times. That parade coverage featured several cameras positioned along the parade route on 2nd Street downtown. The most stunning images of the night, however, were captured by a drone flying above the parade route and getting shots of Owensboro from the east and the west. The shots were fantastic and the parade looked tremendous against the backdrop of the Blue Bridge, the other downtown landmarks and a glorious sunset that truly set the mood for the magic of the endless Christmas lights displayed on the parade floats and entries.
One of Evansville’s Most Nostalgic Burger Joints is Looking for Vintage Photos
When it comes to food, Evansville, Indiana is home to some classic gems and many of those restaurants are just off the beaten path. One of those little gems serves up delicious burgers, fries, onion rings, and ice cream - and it's about to celebrate its 75th birthday. A Tasty...
This Kentucky Town’s ‘Tinsel Town Tour of Lights’ Will Make Your Holiday Bright
Grab a heavy coat, a muffler, a good sock cap, and some comfortable shoes and get ready to take a walk through Christmas. If it sounds like I've just described a rehearsal for the classic holiday film, A Christmas Story, well, that's kind of deliberate. Let me try to explain.
Kentucky Man Remembers Being In Jail At Christmas & Seeks To Help Those Locked Up
Christmas is a time to spend with those you love. Imagine being incarcerated and away from your family at Christmas. One Owensboro man remembers his time spent at DCDC and wants to help others. TURNING AROUND TO HELP OTHERS. Have you ever heard the saying "I love it when people...
It’s a Christmas Miracle! Evansville’s Westside Donut Bank is Now Open
I've worked at franchised businesses and locally-owned ones too. I would say that aside from keeping good employees, the toughest part is making sure that everything stays consistent. That really is key for any business to grow. Fifty-Five Years of Consistency. The Kempf's have the secret icing to keeping their...
Here’s How to Find Out if You Have Unclaimed Money in Southern Indiana
If you're like me, you are trying to figure out how to have the best Christmas on a small budget. But, you could have money in your name and not even realize it. It's called Unclaimed Property, and I even found some in my name. What is Unclaimed Property?. In...
Evansville Ambulances Now Have Sensory Tool Kits to Help Kids
Evansville ambulances are now equipped with a special set of tools to help kids out during scary times. American Medical Response of Evansville Adds Sensory Tool Kits to Ambulances. Anytime you have to call an ambulance, it's usually not for a fun reason. Typically there is some type of emergency...
Watch the Emotional Demolition of the OMU Elmer Smith Stacks in Kentucky
"Well, that's it." Those were the first words out of the mouth of retired OMU employee Dennis Davis as the stacks at the Elmer Smith station crashed to the ground early Sunday morning in Owensboro. Just last week, OMU sent letters announcing that the plant's two stacks, which towered over...
Crazy Small Town Kentucky Turkey Has His Own Fan Club & Now He Needs A Name (VOTE)
A small-town Kentucky turkey made it through Thanksgiving without becoming dinner. He is growing quite popular and everyone thinks he needs a name. We'll just call him or her Owensboro's turkey because right now this guy doesn't have a name. We learned about O Turkey right before Thanksgiving when there was a wreck on Highway 231 and folks were posting pictures of this turkey out in the middle of traffic as if it was looking to see what was going on.
Kentuckians, Here’s What that Non-Cash Adjustment Means on Your Restaurant Receipt!
I have noticed this a few times recently, but finally took the time to really pay attention to it last Saturday. I was eating at Don Mario's in downtown Owensboro (delicious, by the way), wrapped up and walked up to the cashier to pay for my meal. On the receipt, I noticed the Non-Cash Adjustment of $0.53. Instinctively, I realized that, because I was going to pay with my debit card, I was not going to be saving that amount of money. No, I was definitely going to be paying the full $13.74 on my bill. However, if I did have cash, was I going to save that $0.53?
Ohio Valley Conference Announces Return to Evansville for 2024 Basketball Tournament
The Evansville area loves its basketball and it seems the game of basketball loves it back with Monday's announcement that the Ohio Valley Conference will be hosting its men's and women's basketball tournaments at the Ford Center for at least another year. Ohio Valley Conference Exercises Option for 2024 Basketball...
GBF Presents Hairball – Here Are Our 10 Favorite Hair Band Songs
103 GBF is proud to present HAIRBALL – A BOMBTASTIC CELEBRATION OF ARENA ROCK live at the Victory Theatre. Hairball is so much more than just a concert. It is a full-blown 80s arena rock experience! They bring to life some of your favorite rock n roll with crazy pyrotechnics, stunning lights, intense sound, epic props, and even more surprises! Hairball is more than just a tribute band. Hairball is an experience, an attitude, and far more than just an 80s flashback.
The Actor Who Played the First Jason Voorhees Will be In Evansville This Weekend
There will be several celebrity sightings around Evansville this weekend, but this one has horror fans super stoked!. While there are all kinds of sub-genres within the horror genre, there's no denying the impact the slasher genre has had on pop culture. While slasher films have been around for decades, there are a few slashers who seem to stay relevant and popular through the years. Slashers like Michael Myers, Leatherface, Freddy Krueger, Ghostface, and Jason Voorhees are all horror villains who seem to withstand the test of time. Every Halloween, you're guaranteed to see plenty of costumes of these notorious slashers. This weekend you can meet the first Jason Voorhees.
