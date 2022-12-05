Read full article on original website
These Bumper Cars on Ice are an Epic Winter Adventure in New YorkTravel MavenBuffalo, NY
Chicken Fingers Perfected at Tully’s Good TimesJ.M. LesinskiDepew, NY
213 Arrested for Impaired Driving Over Thanksgiving WeekendJ.M. LesinskiBuffalo, NY
Corey Feldman to Make Two Tour Stops in GeorgiajzonazariAtlanta, GA
Hochul Signs Historic Anti-Hate Crime LegislationJ.M. LesinskiBuffalo, NY
ubbulls.com
Bulls Play Tulane in Game One of the Holiday Hoopsgiving
BUFFALO, N.Y. – The University at Buffalo men's basketball team (5-4, 0-0 MAC) will play the Tulane Green Wave (5-3, 0-0 AAC) on Saturday morning as part of this year's Holiday Hoopsgiving. The event will take place in Atlanta, Ga. with tip-off at 11:30 a.m. in State Farm Arena. The game between the Bulls and Green Wave will not be streamed, be sure to listen to Josh Whetzel on The Varsity app or 1520 AM Buffalo/1280 AM Rochester.
herosports.com
Buffalo Showed How Much A Bowl Bid Means
Over the years, the number of bowl games has grown while their importance has diminished in college football. Yet that doesn’t mean the bowls don’t have great importance to certain schools. Nowhere was that more evident than at Buffalo. Teams need at least a .500 record (with no...
ubbulls.com
Bulls Set For Big 4 Battle at Niagara on Wednesday
BUFFALO, NY – The University at Buffalo women's basketball team looks to end a three-game skid as they travel to Big 4 foe Niagara for a clash with the Purple Eagles on Wednesday night at 6pm. The game will be streamed on ESPN+ with Jack Angelucci (play-by-play) and Sue...
Bennett’s Rashard Perry wins Trench Trophy
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Rashard Perry’s powerful presence on the state champion Bennett football team has earned him the Trench Trophy awarded to the top lineman in Western New York. “A lot of hard work has been done through the past years, and getting this trophy means everything to me,” Perry said. “It takes me […]
WKBW-TV
7 things to do in Western New York this weekend: December 9 - December 11
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — If you're looking for something to do this weekend there are several family-friendly events taking place across Western New York. Christmas Tree Lighting at Rotary Rink at Fountain Plaza in Buffalo. After it was postponed due to weather last week, Buffalo Place and Bank on...
insideradio.com
News Bites: WECK Buffalo, Bubba The Love Sponge, ‘Fox Sports Radio Utah,’ ‘Michael Talks To Errbody.’
Radio One Buffalo oldies WECK (1230), heard on a trio of translators in the market , is collecting food items to benefit those in the local community who need assistance. Items are being collected at the station studios through 4pm on Dec. 22. “We’re filling the Big Weck lobby with food items that will go a long way for area families that will make their holiday season even brighter” PD Glenn Topolski said in a release. “We are truly blessed to live in the City of Good Neighbors where Western New Yorkers pull out all of the stops to help those in need” added Owner Buddy Shula. Last year’s initial food drive raised 797 pounds of food. This year, the goal is to collect 1,000 pounds of food.
University at Buffalo sells historic Butler Mansion
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The University at Buffalo Foundation announced the sale of the Butler Mansion. The historic building was sold to Douglas Development for $3.75 million. The building was gifted to UB in 2000 by Delaware North CEO Jeremy Jacobs. UB has used the building as a continuing education and training facility.
visitbuffaloniagara.com
Flyfishing for Steelhead Trout Around Buffalo, NY
The region surrounding Buffalo boasts some of the best steelhead trout fishing opportunities in America, if not the world. With more than 118 miles of fishing access, a long season — October through April — and stunning scenery, the steelhead trout fishing in the Buffalo area is simply exceptional.
Shania Twain coming to Buffalo in 2023
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Country music artist Shania Twain announced the second leg of her 2023 Queen of Me Tour on Tuesday. Following the success of the first leg, Twain is adding 19 shows to the fall schedule. The tour kicks off on Oct. 12, 2023 in San Antonio, Texas at AT&T Center with stops […]
stepoutbuffalo.com
Spirits Made in Buffalo are a Must-Have for the Holidays
This article is a paid promotion sponsored by an SOB advertiser and designed to share valuable info with our readers. You’ll find the city’s oldest and most storied distillery on Seneca Street in the heart of Larkinville. Buffalo Distilling Company was founded in 1893 and relaunched in 2012...
Who killed Joel Northrup on the Delaware Park basketball court last summer?
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Joel Northrup was 27 years old when he was killed on the basketball court in Delaware Park in August of 2021. The father of two was awaiting the birth of his third son. The child was born the following year on his birthday. Joel never got to meet the baby.
San Diego DA: Former Bills punter Araiza won’t face charges
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Former Buffalo Bills punter Matt Araiza will not face charges in an alleged sexual assault that occurred in October 2021, the San Diego District Attorney’s office announced Wednesday. On August 25, Araiza was named as a defendant in a lawsuit filed in California, accusing him and other San Diego State University […]
A New Fried Chicken Restaurant Will Be Spicing Up North Buffalo Soon
North Buffalo will be getting a 'hot' new friend chicken joint soon. Just like how our chicken wings put Buffalo on the map, hot fried chicken put Nashville on the map. We'll soon be able to enjoy some spice from the south when Hen House Nashville Fried Chicken opens up at 690 Hertel Avenue in North Buffalo. Sal Andolina, the founder of Hen House, told WKBW,
New York News Anchor Gives Update On Health Scare
If you have been missing one of your favorite news anchors there is some good news. WIVB Channe 4 news co-anchor Don Postles recently gave an update on his health condition after he had surgery to remove cancer on his face. He is still in a recovery mood and he...
Robots Taking Over This Restaurant In WNY?
It seems like something out of a sci-fi movie, but it’s actually happening here in Buffalo. It’s no secret that many restaurants in Buffalo have been struggling to stay afloat since the pandemic. Thanks to a nationwide shortage of service industry workers coupled with the skyrocketing costs of food and supplies thanks to inflation, Western New York restaurants are often seeking out creative ways to stay open and serve their faithful customers.
Best Places To Go On A Date This Winter In Buffalo
With cuffing season in full swing, if you haven't already locked down your winter boo, you may still be interviewing a potential body warmer or two to help you get through this long cold winter. If you are, then inevitably you'll need to find a few places to hang out to get to know your possible cuddle candidate.
Hundreds of trees taken down at Ralph Wilson Park
BUFFALO, N.Y. — On Wednesday, we got an update on the construction at the old LaSalle Park. If you've driven by the park this week, you have probably noticed hundreds of trees have been taken down. Hundreds of trees are coming down, and the City of Buffalo says thousands...
buffalorising.com
First In Buffalo
There are many ways to support your local firemen and women. One of the easiest ways is to make a purchase from First In Buffalo – a screen printing, embroidery, and custom apparel outfit, located in South Buffalo. The firemen owned and operated business, located at 389 Abbott Road,
The 'Rail Barons' keep the trains running at the Buffalo History Museum
In 1990 a group of model train enthusiasts convinced The Buffalo History Museum to let them install a model train layout.
D.A. Taste to reopen at former South Buffalo ice cream shop, with future plans in Larkinville
BUFFALO, N.Y. — A South Buffalo taco shop is reopening in a new space, with big plans for next summer. D.A. Taste is moving to 368 Abbott Road, where owners Dominick Buster and Azrael Laia are buying the former Abbott Road Ice Cream. It’ll be the third location for...
