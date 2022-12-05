Radio One Buffalo oldies WECK (1230), heard on a trio of translators in the market , is collecting food items to benefit those in the local community who need assistance. Items are being collected at the station studios through 4pm on Dec. 22. “We’re filling the Big Weck lobby with food items that will go a long way for area families that will make their holiday season even brighter” PD Glenn Topolski said in a release. “We are truly blessed to live in the City of Good Neighbors where Western New Yorkers pull out all of the stops to help those in need” added Owner Buddy Shula. Last year’s initial food drive raised 797 pounds of food. This year, the goal is to collect 1,000 pounds of food.

