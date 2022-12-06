Read full article on original website
A teenage girl - the youngest black person ever accepted into medical school also holds two other recordsAnita DurairajTuscaloosa, AL
Auburn University and the University of Alabama Student Veterans Host '2022 Operation Iron Ruck' Before Iron BowlZack LoveAuburn, AL
The University of Alabama Crimson Tide Football Superfan is from Huntsville and Has Not Missed a Game in 50 YearsZack LoveHuntsville, AL
Taylorville Baptist Live Nativity This Weekend
Christmas is one of my favorite times of the year and this year is no different. The Christmas season brings cheer, joy, food, gifts, family time, rest and the celebration of Christ Jesus. One unique idea that is crowned in tradition is the viewing of the nativity scene. One local...
GALLERY: Crowds Brave Rain for Tuscaloosa’s 46th Annual Christmas Parade
Hundreds of spectators braved sporadic rain to see the 46th Annual West Alabama Christmas Parade return to the streets of downtown Tuscaloosa Monday night. 132 floats, vehicles, walking groups and marching bands participated in the parade, according to a spokesperson for the Tuscaloosa County Parks and Recreation Authority, and a panel of judges honored those with the most holiday spirit after the parade came to an end.
You Won’t Believe What Alabama’s Most Popular Christmas Movie Is
Tis' the season and there are a few things that are an absolute must-have for the holidays. It's not the holidays without a good drink. These drinks can be adult beverages or something for all ages. A great beverage for the holidays is the classic hot chocolate. Ciders, eggnog and...
1,700 University of Alabama Students to Graduate in Saturday Commencement
The University of Alabama will host two fall commencement ceremonies this Saturday inside Coleman Coliseum. Around 1,700 graduates are expected to receive degrees during the ceremonies, which will begin at 8:30 a.m. Shane Dorrill, the University's Assistant Director of Communications, shared details about the commencements in a press release Wednesday,
UPDATE: Search For Escaped Inmate In Tuscaloosa County
***TUSCALOOSA COUNTY SHERIFF'S DEPUTIES NOW HAVE QUINN ROGERS, THE ESCAPED INMATE FROM EARLIER TODAY, IN CUSTODY***. Tuscaloosa County Sheriff deputies are searching for an escaped inmate on Lurleen Wallace Boulevard and Main Avenue. *From Twitter/@MikeDubberlyGDA. Of course, a large police presence can be seen in that area at this time.
Kentuck Nutrition Officially Opens In Northport
There is a new business in the city of Northport aiming to bring better health choices to the area. Kentuck Nutrition held its grand opening event Saturday with guest appearances from Northport elected officials, University of Alabama football players Javion Cohen and Chase Davis, and UA Track and Field member Jonathan Martin.
Police in Tuscaloosa Identify 22-Year-Old Shot to Death Tuesday
Police in Tuscaloosa have identified a 22-year-old man who was killed in a shooting at Hodo Haven Apartments Tuesday evening. Captain Jack Kennedy, the commander of the multi-agency Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit, said TPD officers were called to the 600 block of 33rd Street East in Tuscaloosa Tuesday around 6:10 p.m.
Tuscaloosa Man Accused of Firing Shots at Pregnant Wife in Moundville
A Tuscaloosa man was arrested Tuesday after he allegedly assaulted and fired shots at his pregnant wife earlier this week. According to court documents obtained by the Tuscaloosa Thread, 22-year-old Devin Jerrell Smith was riding in a car on Lagrone Road in Moundville Sunday with his wife, who is reportedly 9 months pregnant, and two other people.
Rock Quarry Elementary School’s Rising Star Student of the Month: Evelyn Atkins
Tuscaloosa City Schools, along with Townsquare Media Tuscaloosa, Legal Services of Alabama and Child Abuse Prevention Services, will highlight and recognize Rising Star Character Students of the Month from each school in the district during the 2022-2023 school year. Each month, two to three outstanding TCS students will be highlighted in this series.
1900s Estate is Fayette County Alabama’s Most Expensive Home
Southern charm is bountiful in this vintage piece of real estate in Fayette County Alabama. The main home is a bed & breakfast that was built in the 1900s and checks in at close to 5,000 square feet. In addition, the Rose House Inn includes a cottage that was added...
Alabama: 12 Items To Buy At Dollar General During The Holidays
We all love a bargain. That’s why we all love Dollar General!. The DG as is affectionately called by friends. Did you know there are more Dollar General stores than Alexander Shunnarah billboards?. No, really. DollarGeneral.com says there are more than 17,000 Dollar General stores in 46 states around...
Minor Injuries Reported After 8-Car Pileup on Highway 69 South in Tuscaloosa
Police in Tuscaloosa are reporting only minor injuries after an eight-car pileup snarled traffic on Highway 69 South Wednesday afternoon. In a post shared on Facebook, TPD said eight vehicles were involved in an accident near the intersection of Mimosa Park Drive and Highway 69 South. No one was seriously...
Yacht Club Parking Lot Booby-Trapped During Coal Company’s Christmas Party in Tuscaloosa
The parking lot of Tuscaloosa's North River Yacht Club was booby-trapped with homemade tire spikes Friday night during a Christmas party for employees and executives at Warrior Met Coal. Stephanie Taylor, a spokesperson for the Tuscaloosa Police Department, said TPD officers responded to the high-end venue around 7:40 p.m. after...
15 Families Displaced After Tornado Rips Roof Off Apartments in Eutaw, Alabama
15 families have been displaced after a Tuesday night tornado ripped the roof off an apartment building in Eutaw, Alabama, emergency management officials in Greene County have reported. The tornado passed through Greene County late Tuesday and continued into Hale County, damaging structures in Eutaw and Akron. Greene County EMA...
Almost No One Can Afford a New Home in Tuscaloosa, Data Shows
Relatively low household incomes, skyrocketing construction costs and a shortage of subcontractors all contribute to a troubling statistic in the Tuscaloosa area -- almost no one can afford a new home here, according to data shared by the Chamber of Commerce of West Alabama this month. Every year, the Chamber...
What to Know For Your Wednesday in West AL
1) With daylight comes a better look at the damage left by a suspected tornado that cut across Greene and Hale counties last night. Emergency Management teams in each county are conducting preliminary damage assessments this morning. Hale County EMA Director Russell Weeden says, "We have between 30 and 40 homes that were heavily damaged or destroyed last night but I hope to have an accurate count by noon today".
ADEM Awards $5.6 Million Grant To Overhaul Water Infrastructure in Eutaw, Boligee
The Alabama Department of Environmental Management is providing $5.6 million to overhaul water and sewer infrastructure in Greene County, leaders there announced Friday morning. In a joint press conference featuring elected officials and municipal staff from all over the region, Eutaw mayor Latasha Johnson said the city provides both water...
PARA Invites Public to Tree Lighting Ahead of West Alabama Christmas Parade
Mark your calendars! The Tuscaloosa County Park and Recreation Authority will host two events ahead of next Monday's 46th Annual West Alabama Christmas Parade. According to a release from a PARA spokesperson, a Grand Marshal reception will take place prior to the parade to honor this year's grand marshals, who were announced in late October.
Santa Bringing Hot Cocoa and Cookies to Tuscaloosa Fire Station 1 Saturday
Tuscaloosa Fire Rescue is getting into the Christmas Spirit this weekend with its first-ever Cookies, Cocoa and Pictures with Santa event. Holly Whigham, a TFR spokesperson, announced the brand-new event Wednesday morning. The fun kicks off at 10 a.m. Saturday at Tuscaloosa Fire Station 1 at 1501 Greensboro Avenue and...
Mississippi Man Wanted for Murder of Elderly Landlord Caught in West Alabama
A man believed to be involved in the murder of his 85-year-old landlord was captured in West Alabama Friday after a chase through Pickens and Tuscaloosa Counties. Deputy Jessica McDaniel, a spokesperson for the Tuscaloosa County Sheriff's Office, said their agency was called Friday as a driver fleeing from police in Pickens County approached TCSO jurisdiction.
