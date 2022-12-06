ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Praise 93.3

Taylorville Baptist Live Nativity This Weekend

Christmas is one of my favorite times of the year and this year is no different. The Christmas season brings cheer, joy, food, gifts, family time, rest and the celebration of Christ Jesus. One unique idea that is crowned in tradition is the viewing of the nativity scene. One local...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Praise 93.3

GALLERY: Crowds Brave Rain for Tuscaloosa’s 46th Annual Christmas Parade

Hundreds of spectators braved sporadic rain to see the 46th Annual West Alabama Christmas Parade return to the streets of downtown Tuscaloosa Monday night. 132 floats, vehicles, walking groups and marching bands participated in the parade, according to a spokesperson for the Tuscaloosa County Parks and Recreation Authority, and a panel of judges honored those with the most holiday spirit after the parade came to an end.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Praise 93.3

UPDATE: Search For Escaped Inmate In Tuscaloosa County

***TUSCALOOSA COUNTY SHERIFF'S DEPUTIES NOW HAVE QUINN ROGERS, THE ESCAPED INMATE FROM EARLIER TODAY, IN CUSTODY***. Tuscaloosa County Sheriff deputies are searching for an escaped inmate on Lurleen Wallace Boulevard and Main Avenue. *From Twitter/@MikeDubberlyGDA. Of course, a large police presence can be seen in that area at this time.
TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, AL
Praise 93.3

Kentuck Nutrition Officially Opens In Northport

There is a new business in the city of Northport aiming to bring better health choices to the area. Kentuck Nutrition held its grand opening event Saturday with guest appearances from Northport elected officials, University of Alabama football players Javion Cohen and Chase Davis, and UA Track and Field member Jonathan Martin.
NORTHPORT, AL
Praise 93.3

Tuscaloosa Man Accused of Firing Shots at Pregnant Wife in Moundville

A Tuscaloosa man was arrested Tuesday after he allegedly assaulted and fired shots at his pregnant wife earlier this week. According to court documents obtained by the Tuscaloosa Thread, 22-year-old Devin Jerrell Smith was riding in a car on Lagrone Road in Moundville Sunday with his wife, who is reportedly 9 months pregnant, and two other people.
MOUNDVILLE, AL
Praise 93.3

What to Know For Your Wednesday in West AL

1) With daylight comes a better look at the damage left by a suspected tornado that cut across Greene and Hale counties last night. Emergency Management teams in each county are conducting preliminary damage assessments this morning. Hale County EMA Director Russell Weeden says, "We have between 30 and 40 homes that were heavily damaged or destroyed last night but I hope to have an accurate count by noon today".
GREENE COUNTY, AL
Praise 93.3

Praise 93.3

Tuscaloosa, AL
4K+
Followers
3K+
Post
866K+
Views
ABOUT

Praise 93.3 plays the best Gospel music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Tuscaloosa, Alabama. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://praise933.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy