ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

Comments / 0

Related
MLive

‘It’s fate.’ 40 years later, ‘Goonies’ child actor is a star again

NEW YORK (AP) — Ke Huy Quan is trying hard not to cry. He’s been crying a lot lately. Quan tends to get emotional any time he contemplates his sudden reversal of fate. Every since “Everything Everywhere All at Once” opened in theaters earlier this year, 51-year-old Quan — who a lifetime ago was the iconic child star of “Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom,” as Short Round, and Data in “Goonies” — has been, he says, “overwhelmed by emotions every day.”
MLive

MLive

56K+
Followers
58K+
Post
49M+
Views
ABOUT

Michigan's largest local news website with 10 newsrooms across the state.

 https://www.mlive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy