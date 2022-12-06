Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Tennessee fan went to great lengths to shame Stetson Bennett
They say “it just means more” when it comes to SEC football and it would stand to reason that a Tennessee fan paying a bot farm to shame Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett’s Heisman candidacy would be a great example of that. As soon as Bennett was announced as one of the four finalists for the Read more... The post Tennessee fan went to great lengths to shame Stetson Bennett appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Colorado football transfer portal updates: Austin Johnson plans to move on
The transfer portal is officially open for business. Let the madness begin! BuffStampede.com will keep you updated here on all the latest Colorado transfer portal movement...
Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett discusses suit choice for Heisman Trophy ceremony
NEW YORK — On Saturday night, Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett donned a black Tom Ford suit with a gray tie as he stood toe to toe with the three other finalists for this year’s Heisman Trophy. As Bennett explained shortly before taking the main stage for the ceremony, the suit came courtesy of a late-night run to Atlanta that lasted longer than he expected.
Michigan football pays tribute to ‘Meechie’ following his death
Former Muskegon football star Dametrius “Meechie” Walker, who was invited onto the Michigan football team earlier this fall and became an inspiration for the program and so many others, has died following a battle with cancer. The Big Reds announced the news Friday morning, and U-M confirmed the...
Coach Prime's first group of visitors with Colorado Buffaloes has star power
New Buffs head coach Deion Sanders traveled back to Colorado on Thursday in preparation of one of the biggest recruiting weekends in recent program history. Coach Prime and the Buffaloes are set to host four official visitors and seven notable unofficial visitors...
Georgia RB target Jamarion Wilcox trims list to four
Douglasville (Ga.) South Paulding running back Jamarion Wilcox (5-foot-9, 195) has trimmed his list of offers to four schools: Ohio State, Clemson, Kentucky and Auburn. The Tigers were his most recent offer on Dec. 5. From Kentucky's perspective, he has been recruited by defensive line coach Anwar Stewart and former...
Transfer DL Davon Townley gets several offers since entering portal
Penn State defensive end transfer Davon Townley has only been in the transfer portal for two days but has several offers and interested schools coming at. USF was one of the first schools to reach out and new head coach Alex Golesh is looking to bring Townley down on a visit. While that has not been firmly set, Townley says that is one trip he is trying to make happen and he is interested in heading south.
Who is announcing the Ohio State football game vs. Georgia? It's ESPN's top broadcast team
Ohio State football's College Football Playoff appearance will be called by ESPN's top college football crew. Play-by-play announcer Chris Fowler, color commentator Kirk Herbstreit, a former Ohio State quarterback, and sideline reporters Holly Rowe and Laura Rutledge will call the No. 4 Buckeyes' Peach Bowl appearance against No. 1 Georgia Dec. 31 at 8 p.m. on ESPN.
Top247 wide receiver backs off early commitment to Tennessee
A highly ranked Class of 2024 prospect backed off his early commitment to Tennessee on Thursday night. Top247 wide receiver Mazeo Bennett, a junior at Greenville (S.C.) High School, announced in a post on his Twitter account that he has decommitted from the Vols, reopening his recruitment less than two weeks after the final game of his junior season.
Ohio State's C.J. Stroud finishes third in 2022 Heisman Trophy voting
NEW YORK – C.J. Stroud made it to New York as a Heisman Trophy finalist for the second straight season. But like last year, the Ohio State quarterback is headed home without the famous bronze statue representing the best player in college football. At Jazz at Lincoln Center in...
Nebraska hosting portal quarterback Jeff Sims
Nebraska’s first major visit weekend with head coach Matt Rhule is underway as multiple recruits and portal entrants arrived in Lincoln on Thursday to take in the festivities and see what the Huskers have to offer. Among those visitors according to sources inside the 247Sports network, is former Georgia...
Which transfer portal quarterbacks could fit Wisconsin?
MADISON, Wis. — When it comes to the most critical position on the field, Phil Longo brings the kind of resume the Wisconsin Badgers need. UW's new offensive coordinator, who joins head coach Luke Fickell at Wisconsin after four seasons at North Carolina, has coached and developed his share of prolific quarterbacks, particularly in recent years.
Johnathan McGill announces transfer to SMU
McGill is slated to finish out his career in his home state
Caleb Williams reflects on growth under Lincoln Riley from Oklahoma to USC after QB wins 2022 Heisman Trophy
USC quarterback Caleb Williams won the Heisman Trophy Saturday night, becoming the third player under Lincoln Riley to hoist the prestigious honor during his six seasons as a head coach. After winning, Williams said Riley's trio of Heisman winners is more reflective of his coaching abilities rather than his successes on the recruiting trail.
Iowa Football: Jack Campbell, Tory Taylor Named First-Team All-America by FWAA
It's the time of year where accolades come in by the boatloads and plenty of Iowa players are earning the honors. This weekend, Iowa linebacker Jack Campbell and punter Tory Taylor were named first team all-Americans by the Football Writers Association of America. “He’s a huge leader on our defense,”...
Big Ten releases statement on missed call at end of Rutgers vs Ohio State game
Less than 24 hours after a trio of referees missed a pair of calls that would have led to a Rutgers victory over Ohio State, the Big Ten has responded with a statement. This comes after the officiating crew of Larry Scirotto, Kipp Kissinger and Roger Ayers failed to notice that Tanner Holden had stepped out of bounds with both feet and stepped back in upon receiving a pass from Bruce Thornton, who also stepped out of bounds before making the pass. The statement reads as follows:
DL Vincent Carroll-Jackson commits to Syacuse
Vincent Carroll-Jackson changed his visit from Buffalo to Syracuse this weekend, and it turned out ideal for both sides. The Harrisburg (Pa.) Central Dauphin East defensive lineman, who was also being looked at as an offensive lineman by schools, committed to the Orange at the end of the trip. He...
Ohio State's C.J. Stroud could have a legacy-defining next month with a chance to prove his greatness
NEW YORK – C.J. Stroud is a college football fan and has been for some time. Ask him about a player, past or present, and he can tell you all about him. He understands where things fit in the sport. Stroud came to Ohio State to be a part...
LSU running back commit Trey Holly adds to high school legacy in championship defeat
LSU running back commit Trey Holly came up a bit short once again in the LHSAA state championship. But in the process he continued to add to his legacy as one of the great, most accomplished running backs in Louisiana high school history. Though it came in defeat, Holly capped off his five-year career as a starter for Union Parish high school with a 115-yard rushing performance that included a touchdown in a 35-13 loss to the Many Tigers.
247Sports
USC football offers nation's No. 1 JUCO interior offensive lineman Keyshawn Blackstock
The Trojans threw their hats in the ring for the nation's No. 1 JUCO offensive lineman, Coffeyville Community College prospect Keyshawn Blackstock on Friday. Blackstock holds offers from Auburn, Oklahoma, Florida State, Michigan State, Cal, South Carolina, Florida, Nebraska and Maryland. Blackstock is the first public offensive lineman to pick up an offer from USC this month.
247Sports
64K+
Followers
405K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT
Your team. All the time.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 1