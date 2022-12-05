ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Conway, SC

myhorrynews.com

Myrtle Beach’s Doty ready for life after football

Jake Doty put everything he had into the block. Six yards past the line of scrimmage, the Myrtle Beach senior engaged. In another time, that contact might have sprung John Simmons or Adam Randall for a touchdown. In another time, public address announcer Ryan Elswick might be letting folks as far away as Broadway at the Beach know the Seahawks were about to cross the goal line. And in another time, Doty would have been celebrating with his teammates a few seconds later.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
myhorrynews.com

Walter Cooper Jr. retired from C and T Refinery in Charlotte

A graveside service for Walter Cooper Jr., 84, will be held Dec. 13 at 1 p.m. in Hillcrest Cemetery. Mr. Cooper passed away Dec. 8. Born in Conway, he was a son of the late Walter and Lula Cooper. He was a U.S. Army veteran serving in the 30th Infantry in Fort Sill, Okla.
CHARLOTTE, NC
myhorrynews.com

Joseph Samuel Smith had a pleasant demeanor and quick smile

A funeral service for Joseph Samuel Smith, 77, will be held Dec. 12 at 2 p.m. in Goldfinch Funeral Home, 606 Beaty St., Conway with the Rev. Kirk Lawton officiating. Mr. Smith “Joe Sam”, loving husband and father of two, passed away Dec. 7. Born Sept. 25, 1945...
CONWAY, SC
myhorrynews.com

Donald Earl Constantino was a deputy sheriff and gold course manager

Donald E. Constantino, 87, passed away peacefully at his residence Dec. 6 in Conway, surrounded by his loving family. Born on June 13, 1935 in Springfield, Mass., he was a son of Anna (Constantino) Booth and Lester Booth. Donald was the owner of Steer-Rite (automotive shop) and co-owner of Palmer...
CONWAY, SC
WMBF

Myrtle Beach police bust shoplifting ring, 10 charged

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Ten people face various shoplifting charges after the Myrtle Beach Police Department uncovered the illicit operation. MBPD said the multiple-day operation was designed to identify shoplifters in retail establishments by working with local loss prevention professionals. “Shoplifting is a serious offense that harms our business...
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WECT

‘Hovering’ shrimp boat spotted near Oak Island

OAK ISLAND, N.C. (WECT) - Oak Island beach goers had the chance to see a “hovering” shrimp boat on the water. The unusual sighting provided a perfect example of a superior mirage. “Superior mirages are not unheard of, but they are rare. They require very specific weather, so...
OAK ISLAND, NC
WECT

One dead, two injured after two-car crash in Brunswick County

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - One person has died and two have been injured following a two-car crash near Navassa on Wednesday, Dec. 7 at around 11:50 a.m. According to a NC State Highway Patrol representative, Omar August was headed east on Mount Misery Road while George Waddell was driving west. August crossed over into the westbound lane, and he crashed into Waddell’s car.
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC
myhorrynews.com

Conway celebrates Christmas with parade along Main Street

The Conway Christmas parade was held Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022, along Main Street. The parade brought out a crowd that was entertained by police motorcycles, a hot air balloon float with flames and plenty of candy. Photos by Jim Berry.
CONWAY, SC

