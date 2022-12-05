Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Visit the Magical Christmas Sculpture Garden in South Carolina this YearTravel MavenMurrells Inlet, SC
This All-You-Can-Eat Buffet Has Been Named the Best in South CarolinaTravel MavenMyrtle Beach, SC
4 Great Seafood Places in South CarolinaAlina AndrasMurrells Inlet, SC
Popular grocery store chain opens another new location in South CarolinaKristen WaltersMyrtle Beach, SC
A Major Publication Dubbed Myrtle Beach a “Foodie Destination” - Here's WhyKennardo G. JamesMyrtle Beach, SC
Related
myhorrynews.com
Myrtle Beach’s Doty ready for life after football
Jake Doty put everything he had into the block. Six yards past the line of scrimmage, the Myrtle Beach senior engaged. In another time, that contact might have sprung John Simmons or Adam Randall for a touchdown. In another time, public address announcer Ryan Elswick might be letting folks as far away as Broadway at the Beach know the Seahawks were about to cross the goal line. And in another time, Doty would have been celebrating with his teammates a few seconds later.
myhorrynews.com
Walter Cooper Jr. retired from C and T Refinery in Charlotte
A graveside service for Walter Cooper Jr., 84, will be held Dec. 13 at 1 p.m. in Hillcrest Cemetery. Mr. Cooper passed away Dec. 8. Born in Conway, he was a son of the late Walter and Lula Cooper. He was a U.S. Army veteran serving in the 30th Infantry in Fort Sill, Okla.
4 Great Seafood Places in South Carolina
Photo byPhoto by Adolfo Félix on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in South Carolina or you travel there often, here is a list of four amazing restaurants that are highly known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
myhorrynews.com
Joseph Samuel Smith had a pleasant demeanor and quick smile
A funeral service for Joseph Samuel Smith, 77, will be held Dec. 12 at 2 p.m. in Goldfinch Funeral Home, 606 Beaty St., Conway with the Rev. Kirk Lawton officiating. Mr. Smith “Joe Sam”, loving husband and father of two, passed away Dec. 7. Born Sept. 25, 1945...
myhorrynews.com
Donald Earl Constantino was a deputy sheriff and gold course manager
Donald E. Constantino, 87, passed away peacefully at his residence Dec. 6 in Conway, surrounded by his loving family. Born on June 13, 1935 in Springfield, Mass., he was a son of Anna (Constantino) Booth and Lester Booth. Donald was the owner of Steer-Rite (automotive shop) and co-owner of Palmer...
Coastal Carolina University releases name of student who died in campus residence hall
CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — Coastal Carolina University has released the name of a student who authorities said died from apparent natural causes in a campus residence hall on Sunday. In a message to students, faculty and staff members on Wednesday, the university said Devonte Grant was a freshman theatre major from Little River and that […]
myhorrynews.com
Jean Marie Lepley Jones was a longtime member of First Baptist Church where she sang in the choir
Funeral services for Jean Marie Lepley Jones, 83, will be held Dec. 11 at 3 p.m. in Goldfinch Funeral Home, Conway Chapel, officiated by the Rev. Rocky Taylor. Burial will follow in. Hillcrest Cemetery. Mrs. Jones, widow of Leroy Jones, passed away Dec. 7 at her home. Born Aug. 24,...
WMBF
Myrtle Beach police bust shoplifting ring, 10 charged
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Ten people face various shoplifting charges after the Myrtle Beach Police Department uncovered the illicit operation. MBPD said the multiple-day operation was designed to identify shoplifters in retail establishments by working with local loss prevention professionals. “Shoplifting is a serious offense that harms our business...
myhorrynews.com
Conway PD is fully staffed with certified officers for the first time in 3 decades
For the last three decades, the Conway Police Department has not been fully staffed with certified police officers. “We’ve done very good attracting some candidates,” said police chief Dale Long, adding it can be a struggle to hire. The department has recruited locally and Long said he believes...
Police chase in Bladenboro leads to multiple arrests and leaves two injured
BLADENBORO — A police chase in Bladenboro has led to multiple arrests in connection to a theft in Elizabethtown. Bladenboro p
WECT
‘Hovering’ shrimp boat spotted near Oak Island
OAK ISLAND, N.C. (WECT) - Oak Island beach goers had the chance to see a “hovering” shrimp boat on the water. The unusual sighting provided a perfect example of a superior mirage. “Superior mirages are not unheard of, but they are rare. They require very specific weather, so...
WECT
One dead, two injured after two-car crash in Brunswick County
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - One person has died and two have been injured following a two-car crash near Navassa on Wednesday, Dec. 7 at around 11:50 a.m. According to a NC State Highway Patrol representative, Omar August was headed east on Mount Misery Road while George Waddell was driving west. August crossed over into the westbound lane, and he crashed into Waddell’s car.
myhorrynews.com
Conway celebrates Christmas with parade along Main Street
The Conway Christmas parade was held Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022, along Main Street. The parade brought out a crowd that was entertained by police motorcycles, a hot air balloon float with flames and plenty of candy. Photos by Jim Berry.
Comments / 0