Read full article on original website
Related
financefeeds.com
Euronext’s FX volume remains in range-bound mode
Pan-European exchange, Euronext has reported a 3 percent drop in the average daily volume on its spot foreign exchange market. The ADV figure stood at $21.07 billion in November 2022, which is down from October’s $21.5 billion. Taking a year-over-year perspective, Euronext’s currency turnover was also lower from $21.1...
financefeeds.com
Wirex expands crypto lineup to 130 tokens
Payment and crypto wallet provider Wirex has listed 52 new tokens on their app, bringing the total number of supported digital assets to 130, alongside 13 fiat currencies. Wirex said its single largest release of tokens in one go provides 5 million customers with straightforward access to the benefits of DeFi.
financefeeds.com
Vantage to expand swap-free trading offering after savings of $1 million in gold XAUUSD
The swap-free product enhancement was designed to provide greater convenience for gold XAUUSD traders. Clients are not charged overnight fees when trading across all trading accounts, including on the Vantage App, regardless of trade size. Vantage’s swap-free gold XAUUSD trading has allowed traders to save nearly USD 1 million from...
financefeeds.com
Nexo continues European expansion with Polish licence
Crypto lender Nexo said today that it had been registered as a virtual currency operator with the Ministry of Finance in Poland, which enables its European-based entity to provide services to the country’s residents lawfully. Nexo described the milestone as a natural move for the enterprise towards the Central...
Chinese consumers wary of splurging after COVID strictures fall
SHANGHAI, Dec 12 (Reuters) - China's weary public and businesses have welcomed the easing of stringent "zero-COVID" measures, but Jorry Fan, who lives in the eastern city of Suzhou, said it prompted her to drop any plans to dine out for weeks.
China regulators, state banks split staff as fears mount about new COVID outbreaks-sources
HONG KONG/BEIJING, Dec 9 (Reuters) - Chinese regulators and state-owned banks are taking steps to split staff at their workplaces in Beijing, sources told Reuters, as businesses brace for a possible spike in COVID cases after China relaxed virus restrictions in a major policy shift.
financefeeds.com
Bosonic launches Cross Custodian Net Settlement to further eliminate settlement risk
Bosonic has announced the go-live of Cross Custodian Net Settlement (CCNS) in which trades in USDC and ETH were executed, cleared, and settled atomically between two digital asset custodians, First Digital in Hong Kong and Propine in Singapore. Cross Custodian Net Settlement (CCNS) enables custodians to net settle on behalf...
financefeeds.com
Johan Wiese replaces Richard as director of IG South Africa
IG Group, Europe’s largest online trading platform, has relocated its Finance Chief Operating Officer (COO) Johan Wiese to join its South Africa business as a director. The move is apparently part of a series of changes to IG Markets South Africa’s (IGMSA) management structure as he takes over from its current director Richard Heading, a filing with the UK Companies House shows.
financefeeds.com
FTX Japan has until March to return customer assets
The Kanto finance bureau of Japan’s Ministry of Finance (MoF) said it will extend its business suspension order for FTX Japan, the Japanese arm of the beleaguered crypto exchange FTX.com. The Japanese watchdog has originally ordered FTX Japan to suspend operations until December 9 and put together a “business...
financefeeds.com
IntraFi taps Broadridge to offer loans to costumers of brokers, advisors, and RIAs
“Broadridge’s partnership with IntraFi expands the availability of securities-based lending to previously underserved parts of the market — community and regional banks, independent broker-dealers, and unaffiliated advisors and RIAs.”. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has partnered with IntraFi to offer a streamlined securities-based lending service for banks, brokerage firms,...
financefeeds.com
Farcana and Dravus join forces to line up sustainable mining power sources
As a result of growing ecological awareness, the sector’s top companies have been working to achieve effective cryptocurrency mining while still being energy-efficient: e.g. using mining facilities fueled by renewable power and located in colder regions to lower heat-dissipation costs. According to Digiconomist’s Bitcoin Energy Usage Index, it takes...
financefeeds.com
Bybit integrates decentralized exchange ApeX Pro to restore trust in crypto
“This is a world first for Bybit and a great moment for the industry. Our mission is to help restore trust in the crypto ecosystem and provide a gateway for everyone to access the full opportunities of Web3. This integration does that, and much more.”. Bybit has integrated decentralized exchange...
financefeeds.com
FCA fines Santander UK £107 million for allowing money laundering of £298 million
“Santander’s poor management of their anti-money laundering systems and their inadequate attempts to address the problems created a prolonged and severe risk of money laundering and financial crime.”. The FCA has fined Santander UK £107,793,300 after it found serious and persistent gaps in its anti-money laundering (AML) controls, affecting...
Comments / 0