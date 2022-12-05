ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

Comments / 0

Related
u.today

Co-founder of Crypto Firm Amber Group Dies at 30

Tiantian Kullander, the co-founder of the $3 billion cryptocurrency firm Amber Group, has died. He was 30. Amber announced his death on Friday in a statement published on its website. The statement says that Kullander unexpectedly died in his sleep on Wednesday. “His passing is a tragedy and our thoughts...
crowdfundinsider.com

SEC Division of Corporation Finance Reveals Sample Letter Sent to Companies on Crypto Asset Disclosure

The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), Division of Corporate Finance, has revealed a sample letter sent to reporting companies regarding disclosure requirements under securities laws. The letter addresses digital assets, or crypto assets, and points to recent events in crypto markets, such as bankruptcies and “financial distress” within crypto markets.
The Associated Press

Commercial Litigation Attorney Aymen Khoury Joins Dorsey & Whitney in London

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 7, 2022-- The London office of international law firm Dorsey & Whitney has strengthened its commercial litigation team with the appointment of new partner, Aymen Khoury. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221207005664/en/ Commercial Litigation Attorney Aymen Khoury Joins Dorsey & Whitney in London (Photo: Business Wire)
US News and World Report

Most Crypto Should Be Regulated as Securities, NYSE-Owner ICE's CEO Says

NEW YORK (Reuters) -Most cryptocurrencies will likely be regulated under existing securities laws following crypto exchange FTX's collapse, and traditional players like the New York Stock Exchange may move into tokenized trading, the head of NYSE-owner Intercontinental Exchange Inc said on Tuesday. "They're going to be regulated and dealt like...
crypto-economy.com

Serious Plan from Goldman Sachs to Buy Crypto Companies After FTX Crash

After the FTX fiasco, Goldman Sachs has been searching for bargain crypto firms to buy after its search for crypto stocks failed, according to Reuters. Although the collapse of the FTX exchange has impacted valuations and dampened investor interest, Goldman Sachs plans to spend tens of millions of dollars on buying and investing in crypto companies.
fintechmagazine.com

Setpoint raises $43mn to overhaul real-estate transactions

Setpoint has raised US$43mn in Series A led by Andreessen Horowitz to continue building a new generation of infrastructure for asset-backed lending. Setpoint, a New York-based fintech that is building new infrastructure for real estate transactions and asset-backed lending, has raised US$43mn in Series A funding led by prominent technology backer Andreessen Horowitz.
alternativeswatch.com

Cerberus hires seasoned exec for real estate capital raising

Cerberus Capital Management hired Michael Keough as a managing director to lead capital raising and investor partnerships in the Western U.S. for the firm’s real estate platform from San Francisco. With $60 billion in overall alternative investment assets, Cerberus’ real estate platform manages approximately $13 billion of real estate-related...
TechCrunch

Airtable chief revenue officer, chief people officer and chief product officer are out

Airtable’s chief revenue officer, Seth Shaw, joined in November 2020 just one month before Airtable’s chief product officer Peter Deng came on board. Airtable’s chief people officer, Johanna Jackman, joined Airtable in May 2021 with an ambitious goal to double the company’s headcount to 1,000 in 12 months. The three executives are departing today as a mutual decision with Airtable, but will advise the company through the next phase of transition, the company says. TechCrunch reached out to all three executives for further comment and this story will be updated with their responses if given.
thenewscrypto.com

Coinbase CEO Criticizes FTX’ Former CEO ’SBF’ Over $8B Hole

$10 billion in client assets had been inappropriately moved to Alameda Research. New CEO Jhas labeled FTX as a corporation with inadequate corporate governance. On Saturday, Brian Armstrong, CEO of Coinbase, criticized Sam Bankman-Fried’s story of how FTX lost $8 billion. According to Armstrong, FTX’s prior CEO, a physicist with a degree from MIT, would not allow billions of dollars to go without a trace.

Comments / 0

Community Policy