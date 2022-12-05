Read full article on original website
Ex-billionaire Sam Bankman-Fried has been accused of hacking into his former firm by the new CEO
According to an article in the New York Post, John J. Ray, the new CEO of bankrupt cryptocurrency exchange FTX, has accused the previous CEO, Sam Bankman-Fried, of hacking into his former firm and transferring some FTX assets to the control of the Bahamian government. FTX is headquartered in the Bahamas and Bankman-Fried has a 40 million-dollar residence there.
Sam Bankman-Fried's venture unit reportedly invested in a military drone maker, fertility clinic, and a vertical farming company. Here are some of the defunct crypto giant's biggest and most bizarre bets.
Alameda Research's private equity portfolio could have nearly 500 investments scattered across 10 holding companies, the Financial Times reported.
Florida, DeSantis yank billions in investments from 'woke' BlackRock over ESG investing
Florida is yanking $2 billion worth of state assets managed by BlackRock, escalating the GOP standoff with the world’s largest money manager over ESG.
u.today
Co-founder of Crypto Firm Amber Group Dies at 30
Tiantian Kullander, the co-founder of the $3 billion cryptocurrency firm Amber Group, has died. He was 30. Amber announced his death on Friday in a statement published on its website. The statement says that Kullander unexpectedly died in his sleep on Wednesday. “His passing is a tragedy and our thoughts...
The former co-CEO of Sam Bankman-Fried's Alameda crypto trading firm was a risk-loving, poker-playing gambler
Alameda's former co-CEO used poker and blackjack strategies in crypto trading, Bloomberg reported. Trabucco frequently and publicly revealed how much he applied what he learned from his time at card tables to the crypto market. Trabucco hasn't publicly been accused of any wrongdoing in the wake of FTX's blow-up. The...
crowdfundinsider.com
SEC Division of Corporation Finance Reveals Sample Letter Sent to Companies on Crypto Asset Disclosure
The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), Division of Corporate Finance, has revealed a sample letter sent to reporting companies regarding disclosure requirements under securities laws. The letter addresses digital assets, or crypto assets, and points to recent events in crypto markets, such as bankruptcies and “financial distress” within crypto markets.
CoinDesk
Coinbase CEO Armstrong Confirms Street Expectations for a 50%-Plus Decline in Revenue in 2022
Coinbase Global Inc. (COIN) CEO Brian Armstong said the company’s revenue will be half or less what it was last year as the crypto exchange struggles amid stark price drops in cryptocurrency prices and continuing ripple effects from multiple bankruptcies this year, including the recent collapse of rival exchange FTX.
Commercial Litigation Attorney Aymen Khoury Joins Dorsey & Whitney in London
LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 7, 2022-- The London office of international law firm Dorsey & Whitney has strengthened its commercial litigation team with the appointment of new partner, Aymen Khoury. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221207005664/en/ Commercial Litigation Attorney Aymen Khoury Joins Dorsey & Whitney in London (Photo: Business Wire)
US News and World Report
Most Crypto Should Be Regulated as Securities, NYSE-Owner ICE's CEO Says
NEW YORK (Reuters) -Most cryptocurrencies will likely be regulated under existing securities laws following crypto exchange FTX's collapse, and traditional players like the New York Stock Exchange may move into tokenized trading, the head of NYSE-owner Intercontinental Exchange Inc said on Tuesday. "They're going to be regulated and dealt like...
crypto-economy.com
Serious Plan from Goldman Sachs to Buy Crypto Companies After FTX Crash
After the FTX fiasco, Goldman Sachs has been searching for bargain crypto firms to buy after its search for crypto stocks failed, according to Reuters. Although the collapse of the FTX exchange has impacted valuations and dampened investor interest, Goldman Sachs plans to spend tens of millions of dollars on buying and investing in crypto companies.
The CEO of Coinbase says the exchange will see revenue plunge at least 50% in 2022 as turmoil weighs on crypto markets
Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong expects the company's revenue to dive at least 50% in 2022. The crypto exchange cut 18% of its staff earlier this year, slashing roughly 1,200 roles. Coinbase stock edged up on Thursday but is down 82% year-to-date. Coinbase CEO officer Brian Armstrong expects the crypto exchange's...
fintechmagazine.com
Setpoint raises $43mn to overhaul real-estate transactions
Setpoint has raised US$43mn in Series A led by Andreessen Horowitz to continue building a new generation of infrastructure for asset-backed lending. Setpoint, a New York-based fintech that is building new infrastructure for real estate transactions and asset-backed lending, has raised US$43mn in Series A funding led by prominent technology backer Andreessen Horowitz.
alternativeswatch.com
Cerberus hires seasoned exec for real estate capital raising
Cerberus Capital Management hired Michael Keough as a managing director to lead capital raising and investor partnerships in the Western U.S. for the firm’s real estate platform from San Francisco. With $60 billion in overall alternative investment assets, Cerberus’ real estate platform manages approximately $13 billion of real estate-related...
TechCrunch
Airtable chief revenue officer, chief people officer and chief product officer are out
Airtable’s chief revenue officer, Seth Shaw, joined in November 2020 just one month before Airtable’s chief product officer Peter Deng came on board. Airtable’s chief people officer, Johanna Jackman, joined Airtable in May 2021 with an ambitious goal to double the company’s headcount to 1,000 in 12 months. The three executives are departing today as a mutual decision with Airtable, but will advise the company through the next phase of transition, the company says. TechCrunch reached out to all three executives for further comment and this story will be updated with their responses if given.
thenewscrypto.com
Coinbase CEO Criticizes FTX’ Former CEO ’SBF’ Over $8B Hole
$10 billion in client assets had been inappropriately moved to Alameda Research. New CEO Jhas labeled FTX as a corporation with inadequate corporate governance. On Saturday, Brian Armstrong, CEO of Coinbase, criticized Sam Bankman-Fried’s story of how FTX lost $8 billion. According to Armstrong, FTX’s prior CEO, a physicist with a degree from MIT, would not allow billions of dollars to go without a trace.
