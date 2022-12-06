ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Horry County, SC

wpde.com

Horry County police nearly 14 minute response time among growth concerns

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Horry County leaders met Wednesday to discuss the county's current financial status and plan for the next few years. Unlike several other counties across the county, Horry County's financial leaders said it's been an "amazing" year for them. Barry Spivey, the county's assistant administrator,...
HORRY COUNTY, SC
WBTW News13

Lake City Community Hospital closing after 56 years of service

LAKE CITY, S.C. (WBTW) — Lake City Community Hospital will be closing its doors for good after 56 years of serving the community. Signs have been placed throughout the hospital’s campus, giving the community a heads up of the closing. This decision comes after MUSC announced its new 63,500 square foot hospital, MUSC Health Black […]
LAKE CITY, SC
WMBF

HCFR: 2 hurt, lanes blocked after Carolina Forest-area crash

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Two people were injured after a crash in the Carolina Forest area on Thursday. Horry County Fire Rescue said the two-vehicle wreck happened on Wacmaaw Boulevard and Robert McNair Boulevard at around 5:30 p.m. Both people hurt were taken to the hospital. No additional details...
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WCBD Count on 2

2 arrested amid an investigation into the operation of illegal taxis in Georgetown

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities in Georgetown are investigating several complaints regarding the operation of illegal taxis. Major Nelson Brown with the Georgetown Police Department (GPD) said Friday that investigators have identified several individuals who have been operating taxis without a business license and who have failed to register with the South Carolina Public Service […]
GEORGETOWN, SC
WBTW News13

PHOTOS: Construction underway at Surfside Beach Pier

SURFSIDE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Construction is underway in Surfside Beach as crews work to rebuild the Surfside Beach Pier. In November, town council members voted that both residents and out-of-town visitors would be able to walk the pier for free during the new pier’s first year of operations. Construction for the pier is expected […]
SURFSIDE BEACH, SC
WBTW News13

Cheraw man is 5th person sentenced for role in shooting between rival groups on Ocean Boulevard in Myrtle Beach

CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — A Chesterfield County man was sentenced Tuesday to eight years in prison in connection with a May 2020 shooting between rival groups on Ocean Boulevard in Myrtle Beach, according to the 15th Circuit Solicitor’s Office. Dewon Cole, 21, of Cheraw, was among eight people charged after authorities said rival groups from Chesterfield […]
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
wpde.com

PHOTOS: Grand Strand communities gather for Christmas parades

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — The Christmas festivities are continuing this weekend with a lineup of parades in a couple of Grand Strand towns. The Conway Christmas parade traveled through downtown this morning for families getting in the holiday spirit. Then up the road, the residents of Surfside Beach...
CONWAY, SC
abccolumbia.com

Florence couple pleads guilty in nationwide pandemic unemployment fraud scheme

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— A Florence couple has plead guilty for their role in a nationwide pandemic unemployment fraud conspiracy. Mohammad Ribhi Farraj, 43, and Nariman Mahmoud Masoud, 35, along with other family members, engaged in a wire fraud conspiracy by filing and receiving false claims for regular unemployment insurance and expanded pandemic unemployment insurance benefits from South Carolina, New York, and Florida. The husband and wife also recruited others into the scheme.
FLORENCE, SC
WECT

Lake Waccamaw woman out $20k after hiring unlicensed painter

LAKE WACCAMAW, N.C. (WECT) - Cheryl Boswell moved to Lake Waccamaw over the past summer and one of the first home improvement projects she needed to undertake was the painting of her home, both inside and out. So she asked around and was recommended a painter who she eventually hired for nearly $20,000 — but she said she wasn’t happy with the quality of work she received.
LAKE WACCAMAW, NC

