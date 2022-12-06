Read full article on original website
WMBF
S.C. health leaders discuss how to pass smoke-free laws in Pee Dee counties to reduce smoking, vaping
FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) - Keeping a community healthy is a challenge. A group of healthcare leaders with the South Carolina Department of Health and the CDC met in Florence on Friday to figure out how to tackle the rise in smoking across the region, which includes Horry, Georgetown and Florence counties.
wpde.com
Horry County police nearly 14 minute response time among growth concerns
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Horry County leaders met Wednesday to discuss the county's current financial status and plan for the next few years. Unlike several other counties across the county, Horry County's financial leaders said it's been an "amazing" year for them. Barry Spivey, the county's assistant administrator,...
Green Sea school bus with 1 student on board involved in Thursday crash, district says
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A Green Sea school bus with one student on board was involved in a crash Thursday morning, according to Horry County Schools spokesperson Lisa Bourcier. No injuries were reported in the crash, Bourcier said. Details about where the crash happened were not immediately available. News13 has reached out to South […]
borderbelt.org
Robeson County teen in foster care part of new lawsuit against NC’s top health agency
A 14-year-old boy from Robeson County has spent nearly three years at a psychiatric facility in Raeford, where he sleeps on a green pad in an otherwise bare room, eats meals and does school work in a small common area, and suffers insults from staff, according to a lawsuit filed this week.
Lake City Community Hospital closing after 56 years of service
LAKE CITY, S.C. (WBTW) — Lake City Community Hospital will be closing its doors for good after 56 years of serving the community. Signs have been placed throughout the hospital’s campus, giving the community a heads up of the closing. This decision comes after MUSC announced its new 63,500 square foot hospital, MUSC Health Black […]
WECT
State Board of Elections dismisses one protest of Columbus County Sheriff election
COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The North Carolina State Board of Elections has dismissed an election protest filed regarding the Columbus County sheriff contest in the 2022 general election. According to the NCSBE’s notice of appeal denial dated Dec. 9, Calvin Norton’s protest claimed that the court order that suspended...
myhorrynews.com
Conway PD is fully staffed with certified officers for the first time in 3 decades
For the last three decades, the Conway Police Department has not been fully staffed with certified police officers. “We’ve done very good attracting some candidates,” said police chief Dale Long, adding it can be a struggle to hire. The department has recruited locally and Long said he believes...
WMBF
HCFR: 2 hurt, lanes blocked after Carolina Forest-area crash
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Two people were injured after a crash in the Carolina Forest area on Thursday. Horry County Fire Rescue said the two-vehicle wreck happened on Wacmaaw Boulevard and Robert McNair Boulevard at around 5:30 p.m. Both people hurt were taken to the hospital. No additional details...
wpde.com
Pee Dee leaders expect upcoming Florence battery plant to impact neighboring communities
FLORENCE, S.C. (WPDE) — Some Pee Dee leaders expect the newly announced battery plant that will be built in Florence County to impact their communities. A global battery technology company headquartered in Japan will invest $810 million and create 1,170 new jobs in Florence County to support the company’s multi-year partnership with the BMW Group.
2 arrested amid an investigation into the operation of illegal taxis in Georgetown
GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities in Georgetown are investigating several complaints regarding the operation of illegal taxis. Major Nelson Brown with the Georgetown Police Department (GPD) said Friday that investigators have identified several individuals who have been operating taxis without a business license and who have failed to register with the South Carolina Public Service […]
2-vehicle crash injures 1, blocks lanes of traffic on Highway 17 Bypass in Horry County
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Lanes of traffic are blocked following a two-vehicle crash Saturday morning on Highway 17, according to Horry County Fire Rescue. It happened at 7:47 a.m. at the area of Highway 17 Bypass and South Strand Drive, HCFR said. According to HCFR, one person was taken to the hospital with injuries. […]
PHOTOS: Construction underway at Surfside Beach Pier
SURFSIDE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Construction is underway in Surfside Beach as crews work to rebuild the Surfside Beach Pier. In November, town council members voted that both residents and out-of-town visitors would be able to walk the pier for free during the new pier’s first year of operations. Construction for the pier is expected […]
Cheraw man is 5th person sentenced for role in shooting between rival groups on Ocean Boulevard in Myrtle Beach
CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — A Chesterfield County man was sentenced Tuesday to eight years in prison in connection with a May 2020 shooting between rival groups on Ocean Boulevard in Myrtle Beach, according to the 15th Circuit Solicitor’s Office. Dewon Cole, 21, of Cheraw, was among eight people charged after authorities said rival groups from Chesterfield […]
myhorrynews.com
Nonprofit providing free meals throughout Horry County and beyond for Christmas
A Surfside-area nonprofit is making it possible for locals to have a free meal for their loved ones on Christmas. Community Christmas Dinner, a volunteer-based 501(c)(3) organization, is providing over 14,000 meals to people in need around Horry County and surrounding areas. On Saturday, Dec. 24, eight locations in and...
wpde.com
PHOTOS: Grand Strand communities gather for Christmas parades
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — The Christmas festivities are continuing this weekend with a lineup of parades in a couple of Grand Strand towns. The Conway Christmas parade traveled through downtown this morning for families getting in the holiday spirit. Then up the road, the residents of Surfside Beach...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Two accidents in Brunswick County cause power outages; who’s responsible for cost of damages?
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) – What happens in cases like in Brunswick County on Tuesday where two separate incidents involved a snagged power line and a truck that crashed into a power pole? Who is responsible for the cost due to extensive damage, and power outages as a result?
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Controversy over Town of Ocean Isle Beach’s plans to address fox population
OCEAN ISLE BEACH, NC (WWAY) —There is a large fox population in one Brunswick County town, but local leaders’ plans to address the animals is causing controversy. An international animal rights organization is taking aim at Ocean Isle Beach’s plans for handling its fox population. Ocean Isle...
abccolumbia.com
Florence couple pleads guilty in nationwide pandemic unemployment fraud scheme
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— A Florence couple has plead guilty for their role in a nationwide pandemic unemployment fraud conspiracy. Mohammad Ribhi Farraj, 43, and Nariman Mahmoud Masoud, 35, along with other family members, engaged in a wire fraud conspiracy by filing and receiving false claims for regular unemployment insurance and expanded pandemic unemployment insurance benefits from South Carolina, New York, and Florida. The husband and wife also recruited others into the scheme.
WECT
Lake Waccamaw woman out $20k after hiring unlicensed painter
LAKE WACCAMAW, N.C. (WECT) - Cheryl Boswell moved to Lake Waccamaw over the past summer and one of the first home improvement projects she needed to undertake was the painting of her home, both inside and out. So she asked around and was recommended a painter who she eventually hired for nearly $20,000 — but she said she wasn’t happy with the quality of work she received.
Georgetown County deputies to conduct traffic safety checkpoints
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities in Georgetown County are cracking down on unsafe driving. The agency’s traffic unit will conduct at least one checkpoint over the next thirty days to help reduce traffic accidents and fatalities in the county. “This effort is partially funded by the 2022-2023 Highway Traffic Safety Grant from the South […]
