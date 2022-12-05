Heading into the season, Darren Waller was part of the "Big Five" at tight end, but as we enter Week 14, many fantasy football owners have seemingly forgotten that he even exists. The former Pro Bowler has missed the Raiders' past seven games because of a hamstring injury, and even though he's eligible to come off the IR and return for Thursday night's showdown against the Rams, there hasn't been much clamoring for updates on his availability. That would change in a hurry if Waller returns to practice, though, and given the sad state of the TE position, he would immediately be involved in a lot of start 'em, sit 'em decisions.

2 DAYS AGO