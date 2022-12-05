ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

The Spun

Look: NFL Star Furious With The Brittney Griner Trade

Dallas Cowboys star Micah Parsons had an interesting reaction to this Thursday's prisoner swap involving WNBA star Brittney Griner. Parsons seems angry that President Joe Biden agreed to a deal that didn't include former U.S. Marine Paul Whelan. "Wait nah," Parsons tweeted. "We left a marine?!! Hell nah." This tweet...
Sporting News

Is Darren Waller playing Thursday night? Fantasy injury update for Raiders-Rams Week 14 Thursday Night Football

Heading into the season, Darren Waller was part of the "Big Five" at tight end, but as we enter Week 14, many fantasy football owners have seemingly forgotten that he even exists. The former Pro Bowler has missed the Raiders' past seven games because of a hamstring injury, and even though he's eligible to come off the IR and return for Thursday night's showdown against the Rams, there hasn't been much clamoring for updates on his availability. That would change in a hurry if Waller returns to practice, though, and given the sad state of the TE position, he would immediately be involved in a lot of start 'em, sit 'em decisions.
CNN

See Brittney Griner on flight back to US

WNBA star Brittney Griner was released from Russian detention in a prisoner swap for convicted Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout. CNN's Kylie Atwood reports on video of her flight returning to the US.
People

Kelsey Plum Admits Winning WNBA Championship Hasn't 'Fully Set In Yet': 'Sometimes I Forget'

"We're the first professional franchise to bring a championship to Las Vegas and the people really are just hyped and proud," says Plum Kelsey Plum became a WNBA champion in September, but the Las Vegas Aces star admits that the feat still feels surreal. "Sometimes I forget we won. I don't know if it's fully set in," 28-year-old Plum tells PEOPLE. "That's kind of how I feel some days." Plum thinks that might change when she and the team "go back and get our rings," but for...
