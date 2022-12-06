Read full article on original website
Related
John Travolta Mourns Kirstie Alley After Her Heartbreaking Death: ‘We Will See Each Other Again’
John Travolta has paid tribute to close friend and former co-star Kirstie Alley after her death at the age of 71. “Kirstie was one of the most special relationships I’ve ever had,” the actor, 68, posted via Instagram on Monday, Dec. 5. The Grease icon captioned several throwback photos of Kirstie, including a stunning glamour shot and candid of the pair together. “I love you Kirstie. I know we will see each other again,” he also said in the emotional post.
‘Cheers’ star Kirstie Alley dies at 71, family says
Actress Kirstie Alley has died at the age of 71, according to a statement from her family.
Actress Kristie Alley dead at 71
Actress Kirstie Alley has died at the age of 71 after a brief battle with cancer, her family announced on her official Twitter page Monday. “She was surrounded by her closest family and fought with great strength, leaving us with a certainty of her never-ending joy of living and whatever adventures lie ahead,” her […]
ComicBook
Gary Friedkin, Star Wars and Happy Days Actor, Dead at 70
Gary Friedkin, an actor known for his work in projects like Happy Days, Star Wars, Blade Runner, and Young Doctors in Love, has passed away at the age of 70. The news of his passing was announced by his family in an obituary in the Tribune Chronicle, which revealed that he passed away on Friday, December 2nd at a hospice facility in Youngstown, Ohio. He reportedly died due to complications from COVID-19.
Cause of Death Revealed for Jack and Kristina Wagner's Son Harrison Wagner
The cause of death for Jack and Kristina Wagner's son, Harrison Wagner, has been determined. The 27-year-old died from fentanyl and alprazolam (the generic name for Xanax) intoxication, according to records from the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner reviewed by E! News on Dec. 5. His official manner of death was listed as an accident, with the location of his death marked as a parking lot.
'Good Morning America' Stars Robin Roberts, George Stephanopoulos Ignore Amy Robach & T.J. Holmes' Alleged Affair During Show
Keeping their mouths shut! Good Morning America stars Robin Roberts, George Stephanopoulos and Whit Johnson didn't talk about Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes' alleged affair on Thursday, December 1 — just one day after the scandalous news was revealed. The trio reported on the news and never mentioned anything about their GMA 3 colleagues, who allegedly had a months-long affair. According to an insider, the pair's romance began in March when they were both training for the New York City Half Marathon. “They have a very cozy relationship on air, but that is what is expected. But they were very...
Broadway Actor Quentin Oliver Lee Dead at 34, Wife Says She 'Held His Hand Tight' in Final Moments
The late actor revealed in June that he was diagnosed with stage 4 colon cancer Broadway actor Quentin Oliver Lee has died after a battle with stage 4 colon cancer. He was 34. His wife, Angie Lee Graham, announced the news in a post on his Instagram account on Thursday, writing that Lee died that morning in what was "the most beautiful moment" of her life. "I saw his last breaths, held his hand tight, and felt his heartbeat slowly drift away," she wrote. "He had a smile on...
Roslyn Singleton, ‘AGT’ and ‘Ellen Show’ star, dead at 39
Roslyn Singleton, who went viral for her emotional appearances on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” and “America’s Got Talent,” lost her battle with brain cancer Tuesday. She was 39. Her husband, Ray Singleton, broke the news Wednesday in an Instagram post. “Our wife earned her wings...
'Power Rangers' Star Jason David Frank Was Dragged To Court By Father Of His Late Stepdaughter's Child Weeks Before His Death
Power Rangers star Jason David Frank was not only dealing with a nasty divorce at the time of his death but he was being sued by the father of his late stepdaughter’s child, RadarOnline.com has learned. According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, back in October, Jason and his estranged wife Tammie were taken to court by a man named Jason Meekins. Meekins is the biological father to a young child named Drayden Meekins. Tammie’s daughter Shayla Bergeron was the mother to Drayden. However, Shayla passed away in October 2021 at the age of 26. In his petition, Meekins said...
Eric Fleishman, celebrity fitness trainer, dead at 53
Celebrity personal trainer Eric Fleishman has died at the age of 53.
Gary Friedkin, Actor in ‘Young Doctors in Love,’ Dies at 70
Gary Friedkin, who appeared in the films Young Doctors in Love and Mother’s Day for director Garry Marshall, died Friday of complications from COVID-19 at a hospice facility in Youngstown, Ohio, his family announced. He was 70. Friedkin also portrayed Clarence, a cook at Arnold’s restaurant, on three 1982 episodes of the Marshall-created Happy Days. In a running gag, the character was talked about but never seen until he showed up during the ABC comedy’s 10th season.More from The Hollywood ReporterJon Wilkman, 'Moguls & Movie Stars' Writer and Producer, Dies at 80Peter Cooper, Grammy-Nominated Producer, Journalist and Historian, Dies at 52Janis Hunter...
General Hospital's Kristina Wagner Honors Late Son Harrison On His Birthday
Kristina Wagner is remembering her late son, Harrison. On Dec. 1, six months after his death, the General Hospital star penned a heartbreaking tribute to her and Jack Wagner's son on what would have been his 28th birthday. Harrison was found deceased on June 6. "Loving son, Harrison Hale Wagner,...
June Blair, ‘Adventures of Ozzie and Harriet’ Actress, Dies at 90
June Blair, a film and television actress through the 1950’s and ’60s that featured on “The Adventures of Ozzie and Harriet” as the wife to her real-life husband David Nelson, died in Sherman Oaks on Monday. She was 90 years old. Blair’s death was confirmed through a tribute post on Facebook by her niece, Tracy Kristine Nelson. Blair’s most prominent role came on the ’60s sitcom “The Adventures of Ozzie and Harriet,” though it arrived after she had already made her debut on the series as other characters. During the show’s tenth season, Blair was reintroduced as Mrs. June Nelson, the wife...
John Travolta and Kelsey Grammer lead tributes to Kirstie Alley as she dies of cancer aged 71
John Travolta, Jamie Lee Curtis, and numerous other celebrities have paid tribute to Cheers star Kirstie Alley following her death from cancer at age 71."Kirstie was one of the most special relationships I've ever had," said Mr Travolta, who starred with Ms Alley in the Look Who's Talking films and remained a close friend. "I love you Kirstie. I know we will see each other again."Ms Alley’s Cheers costar Kelsey Grammer likewise told Variety: "I always believed grief for a public figure is a private matter, but I will say I loved her."Jamie Lee Curtis, who worked with Ms...
Irene Cara dead: Flashdance and Fame star dies at 63
The woman behind two of the biggest movie soundtrack songs of the 1980s has died. Irene Cara, best known for her vocals on the title tracks to Fame and Flashdance, died at her home in Florida, according to a statement posted on her Twitter. "This is the absolute worst part...
Complex
Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes Taken Off ‘Good Morning America’ After Relationship Goes Public
Good Morning America co-hosts Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes have been taken off the air after their relationship went public last week, TMZ reports. Per sources at ABC, the network’s president Kim Goodwin announced the decision to pull the hosts off the air during an editorial call on Monday. She called the attention on the couple an “internal and external distraction,” just days after it was reported the two wouldn’t face any disciplinary action over their highly-publicized romance.
thesource.com
Nick Cannon Hospitalized with Pneumonia: ‘I’m Not Superman’
Nick Cannon is currently in the hospital battling pneumonia. Hitting Instagram, Nick revealed he is “not superman,” but rest will help him get back on his feet. “Okay, so I guess I’m not Superman,” he wrote on Instagram. “I promised myself I would never be back at this place again. But this is a great lesson to take care of YOU or YOU won’t be able to take care of everyone else. Don’t trip though, I don’t need any well wishes or prayers, just some solid rest and I will be back on the journey to becoming stronger than ever.
BET
Ronnie Turner, Son of Legendary Singer Tina Turner, Dead At 62
Tina Turner’s second biological son has passed away. TMZ reported Ronnie Turner passed away in San Fernando Valley, California, on Thursday. Police told the news outlet that emergency services were called to the home by an unknown person. The person claimed Turner was outside of their house and appeared to be in respiratory distress. Just minutes later, the 62-year-old stopped breathing.
‘Serial Cheater’ T.J. Holmes Had Affairs With Three Women at ABC: Report
GMA3 host T.J. Holmes carried out at least three affairs with co-workers at ABC—including one with a previously unreported unnamed staffer at the network, according to Page Six. The latest accusation comes after revelations that he carried out relationships with both his co-host, Amy Robach, and a producer named Natasha Singh, the outlet reported. News of another Holmes indiscretion comes the same day ABC executives decided to bench both him and Robach from the show's third hour “indefinitely” amid growing pushback. Network President Kim Godwin even went so far as to call their relationship an “internal and external distraction” on an editorial call Monday, according to TMZ.Read it at Page Six
June Blair Nelson Dies: TV/Film Actress Was 89
June Blair, a film actress who later appeared on the popular Ozzie & Harriet television show after marrying actor David Nelson, died December 4 at age 89. Her death was conirmed by her niece, actress Tracy Nelson, on Facebook, but no cause of death was given. Blair was born in San Francisco, and first came to attention as Playboy’s January 1957 Playmate of the Month after several minor film and TV appearances. She appeared in the film Hell Bound (1957), and later in Jean Negulesco’s The Best of Everything(1959) and 1961’s A Fever in the Blood. In 1960, she married David Nelson,...
Cleveland.com
Cleveland, OH
95K+
Followers
89K+
Post
38M+
Views
ABOUT
Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.https://www.cleveland.com
Comments / 0