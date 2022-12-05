Most Westport Library users remember the River of Names historical bas-relief ceramic donor tile mural. Until the Westport Library’s 2019-2020 renovation, it graced the Riverwalk level hallway. Admirers included nearly 2,000 donors who in 1997-98 contributed $350,000 to commission award-winning artist and sculptor, Marion Grebow, to create the work, along with the tens of thousands who visited each year, often accompanied by awed children or grandchildren, or envious out-of-town visitors. The 84 “picture tiles” and their brief captions offered a glimpse at four centuries of local history. Plus — if one stood close to the installed mural, at the far end, looking west across the surface toward the Saugatuck–the light shimmered on the gleaming white bas-relief wave tiles, just like moonlight on the river.

WESTPORT, CT ・ 20 HOURS AGO