Woman Whose Death Had Been Ruled ‘Accidental’ Has Caused a Community Outcry for JusticeTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Bridgeport, CT
This Is Us Actor Justin Hartley Starring In Netflix's Christmas Movie "The Noel Diary" Filmed In ConnecticutFlorence CarmelaNew Canaan, CT
Popular restaurant chain opens another new location in New YorkKristen WaltersHuntington Station, NY
The Lighthouse’s Cini Shaw Named Caron Treatment Centers Addiction Professional of the YearJeffrey TeodoroNew Canaan, CT
Sandy Hook Tragedy: 10 Year Anniversay And Remembrance Benefit In New York CityFlorence CarmelaNew York City, NY
Westport Library unshelves ‘River of Names’ donors’ wall
WESTPORT — A fundraising mural from a quarter century ago — a community cause to help fund the Westport Library’s reconstruction and remember the donors and town history in a mosaic of ceramic tiles — will not have a home in the new building. The 26-foot-long,...
To the editor: Farewell, River of Names?
Most Westport Library users remember the River of Names historical bas-relief ceramic donor tile mural. Until the Westport Library’s 2019-2020 renovation, it graced the Riverwalk level hallway. Admirers included nearly 2,000 donors who in 1997-98 contributed $350,000 to commission award-winning artist and sculptor, Marion Grebow, to create the work, along with the tens of thousands who visited each year, often accompanied by awed children or grandchildren, or envious out-of-town visitors. The 84 “picture tiles” and their brief captions offered a glimpse at four centuries of local history. Plus — if one stood close to the installed mural, at the far end, looking west across the surface toward the Saugatuck–the light shimmered on the gleaming white bas-relief wave tiles, just like moonlight on the river.
‘Bad Jews’ play-reading set at Westport County Playhouse
WESTPORT — A staged reading of the comedy, “Bad Jews,” will be presented Dec. 12 at the Westport Country Playhouse. The production, part of the theater’s “Script in Hand” series, will take place at 7 p.m. Monday, Dec. 12, at the playhouse, 25 Powers Court.
Poet Billy Collins talks about his work, new chapter and verses
WESTPORT — Poet Billy Collins charmed a Westport Library audience with his customary wit and thought-provoking humor Friday night. Collins, a former U.S. poet laureate, kept the sold-out crowd laughing and trying to keep up with his brilliant — and funny — poems. It was Collins’s second...
Donations sought for town’s ‘Warm-Up Fund’
WESTPORT — With heating costs expected to soar this winter, requests for assistance from the town’s “Warm-Up Fund” are expected to rise as well. The fund, managed by the town’s Department of Human Services, helps income-qualified households with heating expenses, Human Services Director Elaine Daignault said in a statement.
Property transfers November 21-25
WESTPORT–During the week of November 21-25, five properties changed hands for a total of $11.0 million, generating $28K in conveyance tax. One year ago, 10 properties traded hands for $15.4 million. 205 Bayberry Lane sold for $3,420,000. Seller: James & Dawn Henry. Buyer: 205 Bayberry Lane LLC. 27 Maple...
Wreckers strive to play their best ball at end of season
WESTPORT–David Goldshore, a five-year assistant under Head Coach Colin Devine, takes over the top duties with the Staples High boys’ basketball team this winter. Goldshore is thrilled to be in this role and excited for the start of the season. “It’s been a life-long dream of mine to...
Police: Man in four-car crash faces DUI charge
WESTPORT — A driver involved in a four-car crash near one of the town’s busiest intersections in September has been charged with driving while impaired. John Siddell, 51, of Westport, in addition driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol, was charged with failure to obey traffic control and failure to drive in an established lane in connection with the accident.
Driver rescued from car overturned in creek
WESTPORT — A driver, trapped in a car that plunged into a creek near the Saugatuck River early Saturday, was hospitalized after being rescued by firefighters. Fire crews were dispatched to the scene just before 1 a.m. Saturday after being alerted that a car had careened off Imperial Avenue and rolled over into the creek, with the driver trapped inside.
