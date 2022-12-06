Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
1 hurt, 2 arrested in drive-by shooting near South Perry District in Spokane
SPOKANE, Wash. — A person was grazed by a bullet in a drive-by shooting Saturday night near the South Perry District in Spokane, according to police. Spokane Police said they were called to reports of a drive-by shooting on East 7th Avenue and South Perry Street around 7:00 p.m. They said they found a person grazed in the leg. That...
Teens arrested for multiple Spokane gun store burglaries
SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane Police Department (SPD) arrested two teenagers Thursday in connection to multiple gun store burglaries that occurred over the Thanksgiving holiday. SPD said the first burglary happened at a gun store early on the morning of Nov. 24 on the 1700 block of East Trent....
Suspect wanted in connection to fatal Tacoma shooting arrested in Spokane
A man wanted in connection to a fatal shooting in Tacoma was arrested in Spokane on Monday. The 25-year-old allegedly shot a man in a homeless encampment on Nov. 21. The Tacoma Police Department said officers were called around 11:30 p.m. on Nov. 21 to the 2400 block of East M Street for a possible shooting. Officers found a man with a gunshot wound and started life-saving efforts, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police respond to fake active shooter calls at multiple Spokane schools
Spokane Police officers swarmed Lewis and Clark High School Friday morning, responding to some sort of emergency call.
KHQ Right Now
Spokane Police Department arrests teen in connection to downtown robberies
SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane Police Department (SPD) has arrested a teen in connection to two downtown robberies last night, but they're still searching for at least three of the person's friends. Last Updated: Dec. 8 at 9 p.m. On Dec. 7 the Spokane Police Department (SPD) responded to two...
Ariz. polygamist leader allegedly had 20 wives, including 9-year-old, and wanted to marry daughter
SPOKANE, Wash. (TCD) -- Several underage wives of a fundamentalist leader currently in custody in Arizona were reportedly found in an Airbnb in Washington after they escaped a group home. According to the Spokane Spokesman-Review, on Thursday, Dec. 1, a Spokane County Sheriff’s deputy knocked on the door of a...
Police looking for shooter in Nevada/Lidgerwood area
SPOKANE, Wash — The Spokane Police Department is looking for a shooter following fired shots near an apartment complex in the Nevada/Lidgerwood area on Wednesday. Police say the shooting started from an argument. They say it is unclear if the shot was fired from the parking lot or an apartment. Police say people fled and they did not find any...
q13fox.com
Police: Tacoma deadly shooting suspect arrested in Spokane
SPOKANE, Wash. - On Monday, officers with the Spokane Police Department arrested a suspect who shot and killed a man in Tacoma last month. According to the Tacoma Police Department (TPD), at 11:31 p.m. on Nov. 21, officers were dispatched to the corner of E M St. and Puyallup Ave. for reports of shots fired.
Spokane Police Department searching for several suspects following multiple robberies downtown
SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane police are searching for four suspects following multiple robberies reported in the downtown area. Police say four people first tried to rob someone on the footbridge at Riverfront Park around 6 p.m. The victim was not injured. At 6:30 p.m., another person was robbed in front of a P.F. Changs, this time by two suspects.
SPD arrests suspect in downtown robberies
SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane Police arrested a juvenile suspect in the robberies that occurred in downtown Spokane Wednesday night. The suspect was charged with robbery and assault. Spokane Police say four people approached a person at 6 p.m. and robbed them by the footbridge at Riverfront Park. The victim was not hurt. Then at around 6:30 p.m., SPD says two...
‘It’s sickening’: Local business helps SPS families reunite during active shooter investigation
SPOKANE, Wash. — Numerous students fled Lewis and Clark High School during Friday’s active shooter hoax investigation and ended up finding solace at a nearby business. “All the sudden we saw some kids running up the hill with no jackets, no backpacks, just looked terrified,” said Noah Orosco. He works at Jacob’s Java which is just a block away from...
actionnews5.com
Religious cult leader found with trailer full of underage wives, officials say
SPOKANE, Wash. (KPHO/Gray News) – One of the leaders of the Fundamentalist Church of the Latter-Day Saints was found in Washington State in a trailer full of underage girls, authorities say. The FLDS is known for its history of marrying underage girls. The “prophet” or president of the group,...
Rescue crews remove body from Spokane River near Spokane Police Academy
SPOKANE, Wash.— Rescue crews have removed a body from the Spokane River near the Spokane Police Academy. The Spokane Fire Department said they saw a man enter the river who was later lost in the river at North Waterworks Street and East Surro Avenue. Rescue crews eventually located and recovered the body from the river. They say the body was...
Spokane deputies, Spokane Police handing out fliers, closure notices at Camp Hope
SPOKANE, Wash - Spokane County deputies and Spokane Police paid a visit to Camp Hope Tuesday, visiting tents and handing out fliers to the homeless campers living there.
KHQ Right Now
Spokane Valley deputies searching for car that took off after stabbing
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - Flora near Valleyway is back open tonight after one person was stabbed and sent to the hospital, according to Spokane Valley Police Department Chief Dave Ellis. Deputies say two men and a woman were together when one man stabbed the other man, then stole a car...
People living at Camp Hope react to law enforcement’s closure notices
SPOKANE, Wash. — Some at Camp Hope were emotional, not knowing the future of what they call their home. Others are prepared for whatever happens next. Kathy Kerans wrapped up her shift at Camp Hope’s resource tent, knowing what a night is like at the camp. “It’s cold, very cold,” Kerans said. “We have buddy heaters and things like that.”...
One person arrested near Riverfront Park, charged with three counts of first degree assault
SPOKANE, Wash. – Spokane Police say that one person is in custody after emptying two magazines near Riverfront Park in Downtown Spokane. Witnesses heard around 18 shots fired. It happened just before 8:00 am on Tuesday, Dec. 6. SPD says they arrived on the scene to calls of a person shooting in the area. The suspect, 45-year-old man Benjamin M....
KTVB
Coeur d'Alene council spending $1 million on police expansion
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — The city of Coeur d’Alene jumped on a “once in a lifetime opportunity” and will spend nearly $1.2 million on a piece of land for expansion of the police department, as reported by our news partners, the Coeur d'Alene Press. “The value...
koze.com
Off-Duty Whitman County Deputy Seriously Injured
COLFAX, WA – The Whitman County Sheriff’s Office says an off-duty Sheriff’s Deputy received serious injuries while assisting a driver who had slid off the roadway due to poor weather conditions last week. According to a Facebook post, Cory Alcantar was helping the driver when another car lost control, sliding backward into him and pinning him between the two cars on Wednesday.
idahoednews.org
U of I homicide investigation: Update, 12.5.22
As the investigation into the killings of four University of Idaho students enters its third week, Moscow’s police chief dismissed the idea that the case could go cold. “I’m not even going to speculate on that, No. 1, because that’s not even in my mind,” James Fry said in an interview with Anthony Kuipers of the Moscow-Pullman Daily News last week. “We’re going to solve this. We’re going to continue to work until we solve it.”
Comments / 0