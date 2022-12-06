Roger Lee Craven, 70 of Aberdeen, passed away on December 7, 2022 at FirstHealth Hospice House in Pinehurst. Born on April 8, 1952 in Moore County to the late Charlie and Alice Craven. Roger served his community and was a fireman for the Pinehurst Fire Department. He was a true outdoorsmen that loved fishing and hunting. He also enjoyed riding his motorcycle, yard sales, and scratch- off tickets. Roger had a presence about him you could say he never met a stranger. He was a loving husband, father and grandfather. A fatherly figure to all he came in contact with.

ABERDEEN, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO