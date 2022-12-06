Read full article on original website
Related
sandhillssentinel.com
Silver Alert issued as crews search for missing Carthage man
Update: Michael Douglas Hartsell has been safely located. A Silver Alert has been issued for a Carthage man after he went missing Thursday evening. Moore County Sheriff’s Department and emergency crews responded to a missing man at 489 Murdocksville Road just outside of Carthage. Moore County Public Safety set...
sandhillssentinel.com
Fort Bragg soldier dies after being hit by vehicle
Friday, around 10 a.m., a soldier crossing the intersection of Knox and Honeycutt Street on Fort Bragg was killed when struck by a vehicle, according to a press release from XVIII Airborne Corps & Fort Bragg, NC Deputy Director of Public Affairs Matt Visser. “We are deeply saddened by the...
sandhillssentinel.com
Obituary for Roger Lee Craven of Aberdeen
Roger Lee Craven, 70 of Aberdeen, passed away on December 7, 2022 at FirstHealth Hospice House in Pinehurst. Born on April 8, 1952 in Moore County to the late Charlie and Alice Craven. Roger served his community and was a fireman for the Pinehurst Fire Department. He was a true outdoorsmen that loved fishing and hunting. He also enjoyed riding his motorcycle, yard sales, and scratch- off tickets. Roger had a presence about him you could say he never met a stranger. He was a loving husband, father and grandfather. A fatherly figure to all he came in contact with.
sandhillssentinel.com
Obituary for Esther Buchanan Dawkins
Esther Buchanan Dawkins, age 92, of the Deep River Community, died Wednesday, December 7, 2022, at her home surrounded by her family. A funeral Service will be conducted at 3 PM Sunday, December 11, 2022 at the Zion Christian Church with the Pastor Steve Johnson officiating. The family will receive friends from 2-3 PM at the church before the service. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.
sandhillssentinel.com
Obituary for Phyllis Hergenhahn of Seven Lakes
Phyllis Hergenhahn, 80, of Seven Lakes, NC passed away Wednesday, December 7, 2022. She was born on June 20, 1942 in Ft. Jackson, South Carolina to Norman Rothblatt and Ann Hoppenwasser. Phyllis was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, sister, cousin and friend to so many. She was known...
sandhillssentinel.com
Obituary for Thomas Ross of Southern Pines
Mr. Thomas Ross “Tom”, 97, of Southern Pines, NC, died Monday, December 5, 2022, at his residence. Funeral Service: Monday, December 12, 2022, 1:00 PM, First Missionary Baptist Church, 315 South Gaines Street, Southern Pines, where he was a member. Public Viewing: Monday, December 12, 2022, 12:00 Noon...
sandhillssentinel.com
Obituary for Travis Lee Johnson of Robbins
Travis Lee Johnson, 49, of Robbins, passed away on Wednesday, December 7, 2022 at FirstHealth Moore Regional Hospital, surrounded by his family. He went home to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. Travis was born on August 21, 1973 in La Crosse, Wisconsin. When he was 9 years...
sandhillssentinel.com
Obituary for Monica Rita Parent Gonet of Pinehurst
Monica Rita Parent Gonet, 84, died Tuesday, December 6, 2022 at her home in Pinehurst. A funeral mass will be conducted at 11 AM Tuesday, December 13, 2022 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Pinehurst with Fr. John Forbes officiating. Burial will follow at St. Anthony’s Cemetery in Southern Pines. The family will receive friends from 2-4 PM Monday, December 12, 2022 at Boles Funeral Home in Southern Pines.
Comments / 0