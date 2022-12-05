ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Ringer

The Winners and Losers of MLB’s Wild Winter Meetings

Thirty-three mostly uneventful days have passed on the Major League Baseball calendar since Ryan Pressly induced a Nick Castellanos popup to end the 2022 World Series. But as the baseball world descended on San Diego for the winter meetings this week, the transactions arrived in a flurry. So let’s take stock of the first month of the offseason with a classic winners/losers setup—because even the MLB offseason, when clichéd hope springs eternal, can still deliver zero-sum verdicts.
How Aaron Judge's new contract with the Yankees impacts the Blue Jays now and in the future

With Aaron Judge hitting free agency, there was a chance that the rest of the AL East would no longer face the terrorizing superstar in pinstripes nearly as often as they have had since Judge entered the league in 2016. If Judge signed with the Giants or even the Padres, it would have sent the reigning AL MVP to the other side of the country, and teams like the Blue Jays could rejoice.
MLB Trade Rumors

Report: Mariners looking to add corner infielder, outfielder in free agency

The Mariners have been more focused on the trade market than free agency this winter, adding Kolten Wong from the Brewers and Teoscar Hernandez from the Blue Jays, and while there are additions still to be made, Corey Brock of The Athletic reports that it’s unlikely they’ll add significant piece through free agency. With that being said, Ryan Divish of the Seattle Times relays that Jerry Dipoto would ideally like to add one or two bats, including a right-handed corner outfielder, or a corner infielder.
How the Yankees can get better after Aaron Judge signing: Cut the dead weight

It took a little kicking and a lot of screaming, sure, but the Yankees finally made one of the bold moves necessary for the club to compete for a World Series title in 2023. They might not have wanted to pay Aaron Judge $360 million over nine years, but when they considered the alternative, they made it happen.
MLB

Meet the newest Milwaukee Brewers after two impactful trades

It’s been an active few weeks for the Brewers as they begin forming their roster for 2023. In late November, the Brewers dealt Hunter Renfroe to the Los Angeles Angels for three young pitchers: Janson Junk, Elvis Peguero and Adam Seminaris. Just over a week later, Milwaukee added a...
