Houston Astros reportedly finalists to sign the top catcher in MLB free agency
The Houston Astros look to be finalists to acquire the top catcher on the MLB free agency market and have
Former Cubs outfielder Jason Heyward finds a new team for 2023
Former Chicago Cubs outfielder Jason Heyward, who played for the team the last seven seasons, will have the chance to continue his 14-year MLB career after he signed a minor league contract with the Los Angeles Dodgers on Thursday.
Los Angeles Dodgers rumored to be pursing All-Star shortstop
The Los Angeles Dodgers have been quiet this offseason, however, that could change soon if new rumors about their latest
Cleveland Guardians reportedly targeting a top slugger in MLB free agency
The Cleveland Guardians are looking to upgrade first base in MLB free agency, and one particular veteran slugger is reportedly
ng-sportingnews.com
Why Aaron Judge re-signed with the Yankees after flirting with Giants and reported big-money offer from Padres
Aaron Judge's free agency saga came to its inevitable conclusion Wednesday, with the Yankees ultimately re-signing their superstar slugger to a nine-year, $360 million contract. The deal makes Judge the highest-paid player on the Yankees roster by AAV at $40 million, $4 million per year more than Gerrit Cole. It...
The Ringer
The Winners and Losers of MLB’s Wild Winter Meetings
Thirty-three mostly uneventful days have passed on the Major League Baseball calendar since Ryan Pressly induced a Nick Castellanos popup to end the 2022 World Series. But as the baseball world descended on San Diego for the winter meetings this week, the transactions arrived in a flurry. So let’s take stock of the first month of the offseason with a classic winners/losers setup—because even the MLB offseason, when clichéd hope springs eternal, can still deliver zero-sum verdicts.
ng-sportingnews.com
How Aaron Judge's new contract with the Yankees impacts the Blue Jays now and in the future
With Aaron Judge hitting free agency, there was a chance that the rest of the AL East would no longer face the terrorizing superstar in pinstripes nearly as often as they have had since Judge entered the league in 2016. If Judge signed with the Giants or even the Padres, it would have sent the reigning AL MVP to the other side of the country, and teams like the Blue Jays could rejoice.
Report: Mariners looking to add corner infielder, outfielder in free agency
The Mariners have been more focused on the trade market than free agency this winter, adding Kolten Wong from the Brewers and Teoscar Hernandez from the Blue Jays, and while there are additions still to be made, Corey Brock of The Athletic reports that it’s unlikely they’ll add significant piece through free agency. With that being said, Ryan Divish of the Seattle Times relays that Jerry Dipoto would ideally like to add one or two bats, including a right-handed corner outfielder, or a corner infielder.
ng-sportingnews.com
How the Yankees can get better after Aaron Judge signing: Cut the dead weight
It took a little kicking and a lot of screaming, sure, but the Yankees finally made one of the bold moves necessary for the club to compete for a World Series title in 2023. They might not have wanted to pay Aaron Judge $360 million over nine years, but when they considered the alternative, they made it happen.
MLB
Meet the newest Milwaukee Brewers after two impactful trades
It’s been an active few weeks for the Brewers as they begin forming their roster for 2023. In late November, the Brewers dealt Hunter Renfroe to the Los Angeles Angels for three young pitchers: Janson Junk, Elvis Peguero and Adam Seminaris. Just over a week later, Milwaukee added a...
ng-sportingnews.com
Jon Heyman tweets 'Coke Hamels' news a day after 'Arson Judge' report, discovers 'Real Magic' of Cole Hamels autocorrect
Jon Heyman has struck again. A day after the New York Post columnist hilariously misspelled Aaron Judge's name in a tweet that claimed 'Arson Judge' was heading to the Giants (he wasn't), he tweeted that 'Coke Hamels' is hoping to pitch in 2023. 'Coke Hamels,' of course, refers to former...
ng-sportingnews.com
MLB Draft lottery results: Complete order for 2023 draft set after Pirates win No. 1 pick
Major League Baseball held its first Draft Lottery on Tuesday night, shaking up the draft order ahead of next summer's selections. The Pirates, who entered tied with the Nationals and Athletics for the best odds to select No. 1 overall, landed the first pick in the 2023 Draft. This is...
Commissioner Backs Rays' Plans for Tropicana Field Site
Rob Manfred Says The team is Doing What it Needs to Do
