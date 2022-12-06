ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Deschutes County, OR

▶️ Deschutes County seeks public feedback on updated Transportation System Plan

By Central Oregon Daily News Sources
centraloregondaily.com
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
centraloregondaily.com

▶️ Measure 114’s live fire training component leaves trainers in limbo

While Oregon’s new voter-approved gun control measure is getting worked out in the courts, there remains uncertainty among local gun shops and firearms instructors in Central Oregon. Sharon Preston, owner of Ladies of Lead in Redmond — and an instructor who specializes in self-defense training for women — says...
REDMOND, OR
centraloregondaily.com

▶️ New Bend Costco a step closer to approval after parking space concerns

The Bend City Council has given preliminary approval to the Gateway North development that will include a new Costco with a gas station. The approval comes after some contention last month over a key sticking point — parking spaces. The Gateway North development would be located between Robal Lane...
BEND, OR
centraloregondaily.com

▶️ Learn about new Redmond library at open house Thursday

Residents in Redmond can learn about their newest library on Thursday. The Deschutes Public Library plans to hold two open house information sessions on the new building from 8:00 – 10:00 a.m. and 4:30 – 6:30 p.m. Visitors will get to learn details of the project include seeing...
REDMOND, OR
centraloregondaily.com

▶️ Bend Police hosts drive thru event featuring an appearance by Santa

On Saturday from 10 am until noon the Bend Police department hosted it’s Holiday Drive Thru event. Children both young and old, including one who was spending his first Christmas rubbing elbows with Santa, came to receive gifts of hot chocolate and stockings that were stuffed with goodies. Kids...
BEND, OR
centraloregondaily.com

▶️ St. Charles Home Health and Hospice nurses vote to form union

Home health and hospice nurses from St. Charles Health System have voted to unionize, the Oregon Nurses Association announced Friday. While the numbers from the Dec. 8 vote were not released, ONA said the vote was “overwhelming.”. ONA says the nurses want decision-making input. “Forming a union provides us...
BEND, OR
centraloregondaily.com

Got an ugly sweater? Bring it to the Downtown Bend pub crawl Friday night

Grab your worst holiday sweater and have the best time in a downtown pub crawl Friday night. That’s the invitation from the Downtown Bend Business Association and seven different bars and breweries. They will offer a variety of deals for customers decked out in their ugliest holiday finery. It’s...
BEND, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy