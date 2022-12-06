▶️ Deschutes County seeks public feedback on updated Transportation System Plan

Read full article on original website
▶️ Measure 114’s live fire training component leaves trainers in limbo
While Oregon’s new voter-approved gun control measure is getting worked out in the courts, there remains uncertainty among local gun shops and firearms instructors in Central Oregon. Sharon Preston, owner of Ladies of Lead in Redmond — and an instructor who specializes in self-defense training for women — says...
▶️ New Bend Costco a step closer to approval after parking space concerns
The Bend City Council has given preliminary approval to the Gateway North development that will include a new Costco with a gas station. The approval comes after some contention last month over a key sticking point — parking spaces. The Gateway North development would be located between Robal Lane...
5 things Friday: ‘Tripledemic’ sends some Oregon kids to out-of-state hospitals
The so-called tripledemic of RSV, flu and COVID-19 is hitting Central Oregon hard. Doctors say it’s especially impacting younger children. Dr. Abby Hendricks from Mosaic Medical tells us she is even aware of sick children being sent out of state for treatment because Oregon hospitals are full. Local school...
▶️ Learn about new Redmond library at open house Thursday
Residents in Redmond can learn about their newest library on Thursday. The Deschutes Public Library plans to hold two open house information sessions on the new building from 8:00 – 10:00 a.m. and 4:30 – 6:30 p.m. Visitors will get to learn details of the project include seeing...
▶️ Bend Police hosts drive thru event featuring an appearance by Santa
On Saturday from 10 am until noon the Bend Police department hosted it’s Holiday Drive Thru event. Children both young and old, including one who was spending his first Christmas rubbing elbows with Santa, came to receive gifts of hot chocolate and stockings that were stuffed with goodies. Kids...
▶️ St. Charles Home Health and Hospice nurses vote to form union
Home health and hospice nurses from St. Charles Health System have voted to unionize, the Oregon Nurses Association announced Friday. While the numbers from the Dec. 8 vote were not released, ONA said the vote was “overwhelming.”. ONA says the nurses want decision-making input. “Forming a union provides us...
▶️ Can you help? Winter coat, boot drive to keep kids warm in Central Oregon
Your help is needed to keep Central Oregon children in need warm and dry this winter. Bins have been set up around the region for the Family Access Network Coat and Boot Drive. Central Oregon Daily News is a partner in this effort. You can find the bins at all...
▶️ Prineville’s must-see holiday tradition: The Grimes Christmas Scene
A holiday tradition decades in the making is now open for all to see in Prineville. It’s called the Grimes Christmas Scene. “My mother in law stared the collection in 1937 for my husband’s first Christmas and she gave it to me in 1959 for our sons first Christmas,” said curator Beth Grimes.
Got an ugly sweater? Bring it to the Downtown Bend pub crawl Friday night
Grab your worst holiday sweater and have the best time in a downtown pub crawl Friday night. That’s the invitation from the Downtown Bend Business Association and seven different bars and breweries. They will offer a variety of deals for customers decked out in their ugliest holiday finery. It’s...
▶️ Madras girls basketball dominates Bend during last-minute make-up game
The Madras White Buffalos girls’ basketball team defeated the Bend Lava Bears 70-29 Friday night. Bend (5A) was supposed to play McKay, but due to a cancellation, they scheduled a make-up game with Madras (4A). The Buffalos improve to 3-1, while the Bears drop to 0-3.
