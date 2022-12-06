B’way’s Sro Ethel Barrymore Theatre houses August Wilson’s “The Piano Lesson” with Samuel L. Jackson. Why only a limited run through January? Its director LaTanya Richardson Jackson: “Movie stars have to go where the bills get paid.” LaTanya, Jackson’s wife of 42 years: “I was raised in Georgia by grandparents. She was a cook, he sold hardware. Mom a nurse. My uncle ran the post office. Aunt, board of Ed. Stationed in Germany, my Marine father wrote poorly, so my name, Sonya, ended up LaTanya. “At 14 I was in pageants in Spelman College — where I met Sam. That’s when I could remember everything....

GEORGIA STATE ・ 25 MINUTES AGO