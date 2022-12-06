Read full article on original website
Related
KESQ
Steve Martin and Martin Short team up for hilarious ‘Father of the Bride’ skit on ‘SNL’
Steve Martin and Martin Short brought the funny as co-hosts of “Saturday Night Live” this weekend. The longtime friends and collaborators took part in multiple skits, including a revival of their “Father of the Bride” characters. The duo starred in the 1991 version of the film...
Jesse Daniel Delivers Powerful Plea For A Loved One To Get Sober With “Gray”
It’s about time to get on the Jesse Daniel train if you haven’t yet. The guy is one of the best up-and-comers in the game, and if you want one song in particular that will have you listening to him non-stop in a heartbeat, it’s “Gray” from his 2021 Beyond These Walls album. The song will literally stop you in your tracks, as it’s about watching a loved one fall deep into drug addiction, sharing the toll it takes on everybody surrounding […] The post Jesse Daniel Delivers Powerful Plea For A Loved One To Get Sober With “Gray” first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
25 Hilarious Tweets By Women That Made Me Laugh So Hard, I Floated Up To The Ceiling And Perished Like Weird Old Uncle Albert In "Mary Poppins"
"men will be bedridden with a common cold & accuse players in the world cup of faking their injuries" —@_chase_____
KESQ
Trevor Noah celebrates his last episode hosting “The Daily Show” after 7 years behind the desk
Trevor Noah’s final night as host of Comedy Central’s satirical news report “The Daily Show” celebrated his 7-year anchoring tenure and featured a packed audience, full cast of correspondents and star-studded farewell messages. “Don’t be sad,” Noah said in his closing monologue, adding, “It doesn’t feel...
KESQ
Maya Rudolph and Amy Poehler are sweet on ‘Baking It’
Maya Rudolph and Amy Poehler aren’t regular bakers, but that doesn’t disqualify them from hosting the second season of “Baking It.”. The friends and former costars are bringing their special concoction of funny to the Peacock series, a cooking competition with a dash of a variety show thrown in to the mix.
KESQ
Look of the Week: In this 90s-style track jacket Michelle Obama has outdone herself
Former First Lady Michelle Obama is in the middle of a month-long book tour and, as always, her style choices are making headlines. But there’s been a noticeable shift in her clothes, from the classic silhouettes she’s known for to more playful, cool-girl styles. On Tuesday, in Atlanta,...
19 Hilarious People Who Were Wildly Inappropriate Or Just Kind Of Weird At Christmas
DISCLAIMER: If you believe Christmas should be treated with the utmost respect...this is not the post for you.
Comments / 0