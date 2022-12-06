ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

AL.com

Alabama-Mississippi MVP Peter Woods a ‘beast’

Former Ole Miss and Duke head coach David Cutcliffe sat in the stands watching his son Chris (the coach at Oxford High) lead the Mississippi team in Saturday’s Alabama-Mississippi All-Star Classic. His first response when asked about the players on the field at Hancock Whitney Stadium was to single...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Roll 'Bama Roll

Recruiting Update: Major Transfer Portal Target Visiting Alabama

The Crimson Tide will be hosting four highly sought after recruits this weekend but have also added a transfer candidate at a position of need to the visitors list. Maryland tight end CJ Dippre is at the Capstone on an Official Visit. Dippre is a 6-5, 260-pound rising true junior...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Tuscaloosa Thread

The Budweiser Clydesdales Are Back In Tuscaloosa This Weekend — Here’s Their Schedule!

The Budweiser Clydesdales made their grand return to Tuscaloosa Wednesday and will have several other public stops before they hit the road again Saturday. Aidan Christner, a Budweiser brand ambassador, said the turnout to the horses' debut appearance at Winn Dixie in Northport Wednesday was great and he and his team are excited to for the other three events planned during their time here in Tuscaloosa.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Tuscaloosa Thread

Kentuck Nutrition Officially Opens In Northport

There is a new business in the city of Northport aiming to bring better health choices to the area. Kentuck Nutrition held its grand opening event Saturday with guest appearances from Northport elected officials, University of Alabama football players Javion Cohen and Chase Davis, and UA Track and Field member Jonathan Martin.
NORTHPORT, AL
CBS 42

Man shot, killed at Hodo Haven Apartments in Tuscaloosa

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit is investigating a homicide that occurred Tuesday afternoon. According to TPD, officers were called to the Hodo Haven Apartments around 6:11 p.m. on calls of a shooting. Upon arrival, officers found a man that had been shot and killed. Nothing else is available as TVCU continues to […]
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Tuscaloosa Thread

Tuscaloosa Teacher Who Saved Student Named Teacher of the Year at Apple Awards

After he helped save a medically-distressed student last month, Tuscaloosa's Ryan Ballard was named a Teacher of the Year at the 11th annual Apple Awards Monday afternoon. The annual event, hosted by the Tuscaloosa City Schools, honors teachers throughout the district in three categories with the Teacher of the Year Award, TCS Support Employee of the Year Award and a new category, the Interdisciplinary Innovation Award.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
wbrc.com

Man indicted in murder of Birmingham father

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A Jefferson County grand jury has indicted a man charged with capital murder in the death of a Birmingham father. Youit Jones is charged with the murder of Nathan Gemeinhart in August. Gemeinhart’s body was found in a burning home on Eufaula Avenue in Birmingham.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
birminghamtimes.com

Highest Paid Employees in City of Birmingham

The 50 highest-paid employees of the city of Birmingham earn between $140,000 and $193,000 annually. Among the highest earners are officials in the mayor’s office, public safety departments, human resources, finance and information services. Five of Birmingham’s municipal judges also made the list. NAME / TITLE;DEPARTMENT ANNUAL SALARY.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
