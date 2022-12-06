Read full article on original website
A teenage girl - the youngest black person ever accepted into medical school also holds two other recordsAnita DurairajTuscaloosa, AL
Auburn University and the University of Alabama Student Veterans Host '2022 Operation Iron Ruck' Before Iron BowlZack LoveAuburn, AL
The University of Alabama Crimson Tide Football Superfan is from Huntsville and Has Not Missed a Game in 50 YearsZack LoveHuntsville, AL
The Budweiser Clydesdales Are Back In Tuscaloosa This Weekend — Here’s Their Schedule!
The Budweiser Clydesdales made their grand return to Tuscaloosa Wednesday and will have several other public stops before they hit the road again Saturday. Aidan Christner, a Budweiser brand ambassador, said the turnout to the horses' debut appearance at Winn Dixie in Northport Wednesday was great and he and his team are excited to for the other three events planned during their time here in Tuscaloosa.
Kentuck Nutrition Officially Opens In Northport
There is a new business in the city of Northport aiming to bring better health choices to the area. Kentuck Nutrition held its grand opening event Saturday with guest appearances from Northport elected officials, University of Alabama football players Javion Cohen and Chase Davis, and UA Track and Field member Jonathan Martin.
Man shot, killed at Hodo Haven Apartments in Tuscaloosa
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit is investigating a homicide that occurred Tuesday afternoon. According to TPD, officers were called to the Hodo Haven Apartments around 6:11 p.m. on calls of a shooting. Upon arrival, officers found a man that had been shot and killed. Nothing else is available as TVCU continues to […]
Tuscaloosa Teacher Who Saved Student Named Teacher of the Year at Apple Awards
After he helped save a medically-distressed student last month, Tuscaloosa's Ryan Ballard was named a Teacher of the Year at the 11th annual Apple Awards Monday afternoon. The annual event, hosted by the Tuscaloosa City Schools, honors teachers throughout the district in three categories with the Teacher of the Year Award, TCS Support Employee of the Year Award and a new category, the Interdisciplinary Innovation Award.
SEE INSIDE Walker County Alabama’s Most Expensive Custom Lake Home
There are 30-plus pictures for you to be able to see inside Walker County Alabama’s most expensive home. It is a custom home that has about everything you need to enjoy the lake lifestyle. Situated on the Jasper, Alabama side of Smith Lake, this one-of-a-kind brick home is stunning...
Escaped inmate found in Tuscaloosa County
UPDATE: The Tuscaloosa County Sheriff's Office confirmed that escaped inmate worker, Quinn Rogers, was back in police custody as of 8:01 a.m.
Police in Tuscaloosa Identify 22-Year-Old Shot to Death Tuesday
Police in Tuscaloosa have identified a 22-year-old man who was killed in a shooting at Hodo Haven Apartments Tuesday evening. Captain Jack Kennedy, the commander of the multi-agency Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit, said TPD officers were called to the 600 block of 33rd Street East in Tuscaloosa Tuesday around 6:10 p.m.
LOOK: Structure Damage Reported As Storms Move Through West Alabama Tuesday
The first reports of structural damage are coming in on social media Tuesday night as severe storms move from Mississippi into West Alabama. As of 9 p.m., no major tornadoes have been reported in the Yellowhammer State, but a roof has reportedly been blown off a building in Walker County.
Almost No One Can Afford a New Home in Tuscaloosa, Data Shows
Relatively low household incomes, skyrocketing construction costs and a shortage of subcontractors all contribute to a troubling statistic in the Tuscaloosa area -- almost no one can afford a new home here, according to data shared by the Chamber of Commerce of West Alabama this month. Every year, the Chamber...
wbrc.com
Man indicted in murder of Birmingham father
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A Jefferson County grand jury has indicted a man charged with capital murder in the death of a Birmingham father. Youit Jones is charged with the murder of Nathan Gemeinhart in August. Gemeinhart’s body was found in a burning home on Eufaula Avenue in Birmingham.
birminghamtimes.com
Highest Paid Employees in City of Birmingham
The 50 highest-paid employees of the city of Birmingham earn between $140,000 and $193,000 annually. Among the highest earners are officials in the mayor’s office, public safety departments, human resources, finance and information services. Five of Birmingham’s municipal judges also made the list. NAME / TITLE;DEPARTMENT ANNUAL SALARY.
Minor Injuries Reported After 8-Car Pileup on Highway 69 South in Tuscaloosa
Police in Tuscaloosa are reporting only minor injuries after an eight-car pileup snarled traffic on Highway 69 South Wednesday afternoon. In a post shared on Facebook, TPD said eight vehicles were involved in an accident near the intersection of Mimosa Park Drive and Highway 69 South. No one was seriously...
Annual Rudolph Run 8K, Hosted by Tuscaloosa YMCA, Returns Saturday
The YMCA of Tuscaloosa will once again host the annual 8K Rudolph Run Saturday, a holiday race that will benefit programs and initiatives offered by the Y. The family-friendly run will go through downtown Tuscaloosa and along the Tuscaloosa River Walk off Jack Warner Parkway. Childcare will be provided during...
78-Year-Old Woman Missing in Hale County Since Thursday Morning
State and local police are asking for assistance locating a 78-year-old woman who is missing in Hale County Friday night. The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency issued a Missing and Endangered Person Alert for Ms. Hester M. Brown Friday, who is reportedly missing from Gallion, Alabama. Brown, who is 78, was...
PARA Invites Public to Tree Lighting Ahead of West Alabama Christmas Parade
Mark your calendars! The Tuscaloosa County Park and Recreation Authority will host two events ahead of next Monday's 46th Annual West Alabama Christmas Parade. According to a release from a PARA spokesperson, a Grand Marshal reception will take place prior to the parade to honor this year's grand marshals, who were announced in late October.
Woman Stabbed at Tuscaloosa Apartment Complex Saturday Night
Police in Tuscaloosa are investigating after a woman was stabbed at an apartment complex in the city Saturday night. Stephanie Taylor, a spokesperson for the Tuscaloosa Police Department, said officers were called to apartments in the 600 block of Black Bears Way around 9:30 p.m. Saturday. Taylor said the incident...
