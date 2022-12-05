Read full article on original website
Prohm: Racers lacked urgency in loss to Bellarmine
PADUCAH — For a Murray State team that's shown a lot of potential early this season, Saturday's result against Bellarmine was pretty puzzling. The Racers got down by as much as 18 to the Knights, and while they ultimately battled back, it was very much a winnable game for Murray State.
wpsdlocal6.com
Tipton scores 25, Bellarmine takes down Murray State 69-58
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Garrett Tipton scored 25 points as Bellarmine beat Murray State 69-58 on Saturday night. Tipton added seven rebounds for the Knights (5-6). Juston Betz scored 18 points and added six rebounds. Alec Pfriem shot 4 for 9 and 5 of 6 from the free throw line to finish with 13 points.
wpsdlocal6.com
12/10 High School Basketball
PADUCAH — Below is a list of reported high school basketball scores from Friday, Dec. 10. McCracken County 76, Pope John Paul 54. Carlisle County 83, CCA 79. Lyon County 85, Christian County 72. Trigg County 84, Hickman County 82 (OT). Livingston Central 53, Christian Fellowship 50. Clarksville Academy...
wpsdlocal6.com
Fall, winter 2022 graduates walk the stage at Murray State
MURRAY, KY — A total of 716 degree applicants from 26 states and 11 countries comprised the fall/winter 2022 graduating class at Murray State University's commencement ceremonies on Saturday, Dec. 10 at the CFSB Center. Degree applicants included doctoral, specialist, master’s, baccalaureate and associate degrees. Honorary doctorates were...
wpsdlocal6.com
Kentucky remembers tornado victims as rebuilding continues
FRANKFORT, KY (AP) — Chris Bullock has a lot to be grateful for as she decorates her new home for Christmas. One year ago Saturday, a massive tornado obliterated wide swaths of her Kentucky hometown of Dawson Springs. It left her homeless after a terrifying night of death and destruction.
wpsdlocal6.com
Gov. Andy Beshear speaks in Marshall County Dec. 10
wpsdlocal6.com
Southern Illinois to get new '730' area code after 22 year delay
SPRINGFIELD, IL — Some southern Illinois residents may see an unfamiliar area code next year when they request new service or an additional line. According to a release from the State of Illinois, the 730 area code is coming to southern Illinois in July of 2023. The are code will cover part or all of 37 Illinois counties, including communities like: Alton, Belleville, Cairo, Carbondale, Centralia, E. St. Louis, Edwardsville, and Marion.
wpsdlocal6.com
Memorial walk honors lives lost in Dec. 10 tornadoes
MAYFIELD, KY — In honor of the one-year anniversary of the Dec. 10 tornadoes, the Fraternal Order of Police held a memorial walk in Mayfield, Kentucky. Hundreds walked the 2-mile route from the former Mayfield Consumer Products candle factory to the Mayfield court square. Every step they took was...
wpsdlocal6.com
Sign language interpreter from Paducah appointed to serve on state board
PADUCAH — A sign language interpreter from Paducah has been named to the Kentucky Board of Interpreters for the Deaf and Hard of Hearing. Edie Ryan lives in Paducah, but she works as a sign language interpreter for Muhlenberg County Schools. Gov. Andy Beshear's office on Friday announced that...
wpsdlocal6.com
wpsdlocal6.com
Camp Graves continues to help tornado survivors amid aftermath of Dec. 10 storm
WATER VALLEY, KY — In the aftermath of the Dec. 10 tornadoes, organizations continue to help tornado survivors. Camp Graves is providing disaster relief to these survivors. About 15 to 16 acres of land in Graves County is being used to help people impacted by the Dec. 10 storm.
wpsdlocal6.com
Ordained clergy member, county resident selected as Lyon County Sheriff's Office chaplain
LYON COUNTY, KY — Lyon County Sheriff's Office selected ordained clergy member Jeanne Laird, who has years of experience and training in trauma and crisis response, as its new chaplain. The selection of a new chaplain began in March and was completed in October. Laird is a Lyon County...
wpsdlocal6.com
Interstate 69 restricted to one lane in Marshall County on Monday, Tuesday
MARSHALL COUNTY, KY — Both north and southbound traffic on Interstate 69 in Marshall County will be restricted to one lane between the 42 and 44 mile marker on Monday, Dec. 12 and Tuesday, Dec. 13. This will allow clearing of debris from the Clarks River Bridge and overflow...
wpsdlocal6.com
Deputies: Suspects in Graves County home invasion were seeking retaliation but unaware of visitors in the home
GRAVES COUNTY, KY — In retaliation against an individual they knew, three masked men attempted a home invasion in Graves County and found themselves among additional unexpected visitors in the home, sheriff's deputies say. Unknown to the suspects when they entered the residence, 15 people were inside the home,...
wpsdlocal6.com
Car chase ends up in attempted murder charges
HARDIN COUNTY, IL — After fleeing a traffic stop and leading deputies on a car chase, a Livingston County man faces charges of attempted murder of a peace officer and aggregated fleeing. Hardin County sheriff's deputies attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a vehicle for a moving violation...
wpsdlocal6.com
Marcella's Kitchen to serve free dinner, groceries Friday
BENTON, KY — In need of groceries and a meal this Christmas season?. Marcella's Kitchen will host its annual Christmas party, where each person will receive 1 1/2 bags of groceries with fresh fruit and a gift from the kitchen, on Friday, Dec. 16. The kitchen will serve a...
wpsdlocal6.com
Graves County Sheriff's Office investigates home invasion attempt on KY 58 E, arrests three suspects
GRAVES COUNTY, KY — The Graves County Sheriff's Office is investigating an attempted home invasion on KY 58 East, about 2 miles east of Mayfield, according to a GCSO social media post. There is a heavy law enforcement presence in this area. Deputies will remain in this area for...
wpsdlocal6.com
16-year-old Lyon County High School student charged with arson, theft, solicitation
LYON COUNTY, KY — A 16-year-old Lyon County High School student was charged in connection to a late-November house fire and an attempt to have others shoot two of his relatives. The Lyon County Sheriff's Office was notified he may attempt to bring a firearm to school, but the stolen handgun was found off campus.
wpsdlocal6.com
wpsdlocal6.com
Tiny homes provide safe, secure housing for tornado survivors
MAYFIELD, KY — The December 2021 tornado outbreak destroyed buildings, businesses and communities. But amid the chaos, there continues to be hope. Local organizations partnered to build tiny homes for tornado survivors in Mayfield. Survivors say those homes have been safe and secure. The tiny homes act as transitional...
