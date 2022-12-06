The Hogs are in Tulsa for a matchup with future SEC rival Oklahoma. This week’s storyline is inevitably the loss of Trevon Brazile and how the Hogs will game plan without him moving forward. TB’s versatility on the floor is irreplaceable, as his hot start to the season served as an eye-opener for many hoops die-hards around the country. While you can’t replace an athlete like Brazile, the season is still young, and the Razorback roster is talented from top to bottom. It’s time for guys like Jordan Walsh and Jalen Graham to find their groove as the Hogs inch closer to conference play.

TULSA, OK ・ 1 DAY AGO