This Huge Flea Market in Arkansas is a Must-VisitJoe MertensPrairie Grove, AR
Family grows own food to deal with shortages: "Journey to self-sufficiency"Amy ChristieFayetteville, AR
Amber Waterman: couple charged in relation to kidnapping and murder of pregnant woman to steal babyLavinia ThompsonGravette, AR
Women’s Soccer: No. 6 Ohio State suffers a season-ending 5-2 defeat against No. 3 Arkansas in second round of NCAA TournamentThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Soccer: No. 6 Ohio State to take on No. 3 Arkansas in second round of NCAA TournamentThe LanternFayetteville, AR
nwahomepage.com
Arkansas adds Jacolby Criswell
FAYETTEVILLE — Former Morrilton and North Carolina quarterback Jacolby Criswell has committed to Arkansas. Criswell, 6-1, 205, committed to the Hogs while on his official visit to Arkansas this weekend. He announced his decision on Twitter. “Excited to be playing in my home state next season. Ready to get...
arkansasfight.com
Arkansas Defensive Coordinator Hot Board 4.0
Another new development has taken place as former Baylor defensive coordinator, Ron Roberts, is now in play as a candidate for the same position at Arkansas. With a solid first two seasons at the helm of the Bears’ defense, there was a slight fall off in several defensive categories this year. Baylor allowed 26.6 points per game in 2022 which was good enough for 65th in the country.
OU coach Moser credits Arkansas’ defensive pressure in Hogs’ 88-78 win in Tulsa
Arkansas defense overwhelms Oklahoma
arkansasfight.com
PREVIEW: Hogs and Sooners meet in Tulsa
The Hogs are in Tulsa for a matchup with future SEC rival Oklahoma. This week’s storyline is inevitably the loss of Trevon Brazile and how the Hogs will game plan without him moving forward. TB’s versatility on the floor is irreplaceable, as his hot start to the season served as an eye-opener for many hoops die-hards around the country. While you can’t replace an athlete like Brazile, the season is still young, and the Razorback roster is talented from top to bottom. It’s time for guys like Jordan Walsh and Jalen Graham to find their groove as the Hogs inch closer to conference play.
How to Watch: No. 9 Arkansas vs. Oklahoma channel, stream, game time
The No. 9 Arkansas Razorbacks are in Tulsa (Okla.) to take on the Oklahoma Sooners in a neutral-site matchup inside the BOK Center, the 30th meeting between the two programs. Arkansas owns a 16-13 lead in the all-time series, but Oklahoma notched an 88-66 win in last year’s matchup in Tulsa.
southeasthoops.com
Arkansas vs. Oklahoma Prediction: Hogs Move Forward Without Brazile
In a new video on our Southeastern 14 YouTube channel, we share our Arkansas vs. Oklahoma prediction for the December 10 matchup in Tulsa. The Razorbacks head into the contest without star forward Trevon Brazile, who is out for the season with a torn ACL. Meanwhile, the Sooners are off to a 7-2 start this season with wins over Ole Miss, Seton Hall, Nebraska, and more.
tdalabamamag.com
Nick Saban visits Arkansas 4-Star TE commit
Nick Saban and Alabama football’s wide receiver coach Holmon Wiggins visited Arkansas four-star tight end commit, Luke Hasz Thursday. Hasz attends Bixby High School in Oklahoma, and he garners a four-star rating, according to multiple recruiting outlets. He is currently committed to the Razorbacks. The four-star recruit officially visited Alabama in June.
Lamar Was Supposed to Be Routine, but Prove Difficult
Chrissy Carr, Saylor Poffenbarger, Samara Spencer enough to pull out win.
NWA woman missing, now found
ARKANSAS, USA — an NWA woman was reported missing Friday afternoon but has now been found safe. According to the Sebastian County sheriff's department, She was last seen driving between Greenwood and Booneville in a silver 2007 Honda Accord. She has severe diabetic medical issues. 5NEWS will update this...
Arkansas Storm Team Weather Blog: Will we see a white Christmas? What to know
For most years in Arkansas, that dream usually doesn't become a reality, but what are the chances of a white Christmas in the Natural State, and will we see one this year?
Five of Arkansas's largest commercial construction projects in Northwest Arkansas
ARKANSAS, USA — Arkansas Business has published its annual list of the state's largest commercial construction projects and 5 of the top 10 are in Northwest Arkansas. Editor Lance Turner gave some insight about the projects at the top of the list — and another one hitting its stride in Bentonville.
18-year-old mayor, new school boards and alderman among those elected in Arkansas runoffs
In Tuesday’s runoff elections, Benton County residents elected two Bentonville School Board members in an election that garnered interest from a national conservative group, while east Arkansas voters elected an 18-year-old mayor. Jeremy Farmer defeated Blanca Maldonado in the Zone 3 election while Tatum Aicklen beat Letisha Hinds to become Zone 5’s representative, according to […] The post 18-year-old mayor, new school boards and alderman among those elected in Arkansas runoffs appeared first on Arkansas Advocate.
Springdale man sentenced to over 12 years in prison for drug trafficking
A Springdale man was sentenced today to 151 months in prison followed by three years of supervised release on one count of Possession with Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine.
Van Buren Police searching for missing woman
VAN BUREN, Ark. — The Van Buren Police (VBPD) is needing the public's help in searching for a missing 35-year-old woman. VBPD says Vanessa Ingram has not had contact with her family since Nov. 26, 2022. She was last seen in the vicinity of the Hope Campus in Fort Smith.
KHBS
Fort Smith man found guilty in Hackett bedroom killing
GREENWOOD, Ark. — A Fort Smith man was convicted for killing a man in his bedroom on Valentine’s Day. Jeffery Allen Workman, 46, of Fort Smith, was convicted of first-degree murder in the death of Stephen Bashman, 34, of Hackett, Arkansas. Workman kicked in the door of a...
Human remains found in Bella Vista identified
The Arkansas Crime Laboratory has identified human remains found on October 30 as Matthew Loftin, according to a press release.
5newsonline.com
Two-vehicle crash in Fort Smith leaves one dead
FORT SMITH, Ark. — According to a release from the Fort Smith Police Department (FSPD), a two-vehicle crash left one driver dead and the other driver uninjured. Police responded to the crash around 11:20 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 8, which occurred near the area of North 27th and Sixth streets just off Kelley Highway.
Van Buren pharmacy goes to court with drug supplier over a threatening letter
VAN BUREN, Ark. — According to Arkansas Business, A Van Buren drug store has asked a judge to block its pharmaceutical supplier from cutting off sales of controlled substances. Manes’ Pharmacy Inc., which operates Super Sav Drug said in Crawford County court filings that it received a letter from...
Arrest made in Fort Smith ‘smash-and-grab’ burglaries
According to a police report, Fort Smith police arrested Elijah McAlister, Jr., 31, on December 7 in connection with a string of recent “smash-and-grab” commercial burglaries.
theshelbyreport.com
Tyson Foods Names Boulden As Chief Growth Officer
Springdale, Arkansas-based Tyson Foods has named Melanie Boulden as EVP of chief growth officer, effective Feb. 6. Boulden will report to Donnie King, president and CEO, and will be responsible for all aspects of global brand marketing to foster the growth of the company’s portfolio of brands and products. In this newly created role, Boulden will join the enterprise leadership team and oversee functions including consumer and corporate branding, innovation, research and development, communications and consumer insights and analytics.
