Sundance Oliver planned to shoot up NYPD precinct before surrender: prosecutors
The man who killed two people and injured a senior in a wheelchair in a 24-hour crime spree across New York City this week had planned to shoot up a NYPD precinct before his girlfriend urged him not to, and he eventually surrendered.
Video claims two New York City cops caught on camera smoking weed on duty
NEW YORK, NY – A video of two female New York City cops claiming to have been smoking weed while leaning up against their patrol car has gone viral again this week, lighting up the marijuana debate in the city once again. The video was published by WorldStar, a popular video-sharing brand that often focuses on the dark side of social behavior. Today, a published news article claimed the two officers were smoking marijuana. In the video, the two cops were seen sharing a hookah from inside the police car. It would be impossible to tell if it was marijuana The post Video claims two New York City cops caught on camera smoking weed on duty appeared first on Shore News Network.
pix11.com
‘I am filled with shame’: Ex-NYPD officer sentenced in son’s freezing death on LI
Most of the jurors who convicted Michael Valva of murder in the second degree in the hypothermia death of his son Thomas, 8, turned out to see the ex-NYPD police officer sentenced. ‘I am filled with shame’: Ex-NYPD officer sentenced …. Most of the jurors who convicted Michael Valva...
Four hurt in overnight NYC mayhem, cops say
Three shootings in Brooklyn and a stabbing in Queens left four people hurt in separate incidents overnight, police said. None of the bloodshed proved fatal. In the latest Brooklyn shooting, a 37-year-old man was shot in the stomach outside Gravesend Neck Road, near McDonald Avenue in Gravesend, shortly after 2:30 a.m. Saturday, authorities said. The shooter was an adult man, cops said. The victim was taken to Lutheran Hospital in stable condition. There were no arrests. Less than an hour earlier, at 1:50 a.m., a 24-year-old man was shot in the torso following a dispute with another man along New York Avenue and...
SUBWAY ASSAULT: Rider, 66, slashed across face on Manhattan 6 train
The victim, 66, was on a southbound 6 train arriving at the 33rd Street station around 3:20 a.m. when a man in his 40s attacked him.
Bikers dragged driver out of car and beat him on rural NJ road, cops say
CLINTON — Five motorcyclists were identified and charged in the beating of a man after a collision in September. Township Police Chief Thomas DeRosa said the group nearly hit a vehicle driven by a 62-year-old man on Cokesbury Road around 10 a.m. Sept. 3. The motorcyclists dragged the driver out of his vehicle, assaulted him, and stole his phone, witnesses told police.
theeastcountygazette.com
NYC Mayor’s $300 Fine for Rat Infestation Is Dismissed
According to Andrew Siff’s reporting, the “Rat Action Plan” includes four anti-rat measures designed to crack down on rats in the city. The mayor of New York City was exonerated after being falsely accused of rat involvement. After Mayor Eric Adams challenged the validity of a $300...
NBC New York
Woman, Ex Accused in $1 Million Revenge Scheme Targeting Long Island, NYC Homes
A Manhattan man and Connecticut woman who once dated allegedly teamed up to burglarize two homes belonging to an apparently wealthy victim who was romantically involved with another of the allegedly scorned woman's ex-lovers, prosecutors on Long Island say. The proceeds of the crimes topped $1 million. Suffolk County District...
Serial killer Richard Cottingham admits to 5 more murders on Long Island
Correction: This story has been updated with the correct spelling of Sheila Heiman’s name. MINEOLA, N.Y. (PIX11) – Richard Cottingham, the jailed serial killer who once claimed he’d killed about 100 women, admitted on Monday to five Long Island murders, four of them from 1972 and 1973. The families of four victims filled the Mineola […]
Man smashed in head with brick during Manhattan attack
MIDTOWN SOUTH, Manhattan (PIX11) — An attacker bashed a man in the head with a brick on a Manhattan street, police said Tuesday. The assailant attacked the 48-year-old victim on Park Avenue South near 30th Street on Nov. 10 around 5:20 p.m., police said. After hitting the victim in the head, the attacker fled on […]
4 shot, including 3 teenagers, outside Bronx deli: NYPD
WEST FARMS, the Bronx (PIX11) — Four people, including three teenagers, were hospitalized after being shot in a hail of bullets in front of a local deli in the Bronx Tuesday evening. The shooting has left investigators searching for up to three suspects, and it has residents saying that shootings are happening way too frequently […]
norwoodnews.org
Fordham Heights: GoFundMe Set Up to Support Family of Fatal Gunshot Victim, Prince Shabazz, 14,
A GoFundMe page has been set-up to support the family of fatal gun violence victim, Prince Shabazz 14, who, as reported, was fatally shot in Fordham Heights on Wednesday, Nov 30. As reported, police spokesperson said the incident occurred at around 9.15 p.m. when officers from the 46th Precinct responded...
Judge vacates attempted murder charges against Bronx man who spent 22 years in prison
Andre Brown will be released on his own recognizance after a Bronx judge vacated two attempted murder charges in a 1999 shooting case.
yonkerstimes.com
Bronx Man’s Attempted Murder Conviction Overturned After 22 Years
Andre Brown has been behind bars for over 20 years, – since his arrest in 1999 -when he was first accused of attempted murder. He has proclaimed his innocence since then and has filed repeated motions to get his conviction thrown out. Judge David Lewis of Bronx Supreme Court,...
6 Nabbed In Rockland County For Selling Fentanyl-Cocaine, DA Says
Six area people have been arrested for allegedly selling fentanyl and cocaine following a long-term investigation. Rockland County District Attorney Thomas E. Walsh announced the arrests following a long-term investigation, conducted by the District Attorney's Narcotics Task Force, into street-level narcotics sales in the town of Haverstraw and the village of Spring Valley.
nj1015.com
Newark, NJ serial car burglar caught with bloody hand, cops say
NEWARK — An accused serial car burglar was literally caught red-handed while breaking into a vehicle, according to police. Newark cops responding to a call for an attempted home invasion around 4:15 a.m. early Saturday morning instead found a trail of burglarized vehicles in the area of Blum, Holland, and South 10th streets. The cars' passenger side windows had been shattered.
‘I killed this man, I don’t regret it’: Staten Island man allegedly made stunning confession in fatal stabbing of senior
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Authorities allege that a 44-year-old man from Charleston showed no remorse when he allegedly confessed to the brutal stabbing that ended the life of 72-year-old Eugene Reba. Based on information in the criminal complaint, Seneca Morciglio in accused of fatally attacking Reba up to four...
Broad daylight armored truck heist at Macy’s at Staten Island Mall in 1985 nets thieves $815Gs
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. – When an armored truck was robbed at gunpoint in broad daylight at the Staten Island Mall more than 25 years ago, it was one of the biggest heists in borough history. And while one of the truck’s guards would quickly be arrested, nobody has ever...
Woman attacked in Brooklyn rape attempt walking from school: NYPD
BROOKLYN (PIX11) — A 19-year-old woman was accosted by a would-be rapist while walking home from school in Brooklyn, police said late Sunday in a public plea for information. The victim was walking near Lafayette Avenue around 2 a.m. Nov. 28 when a man approached her, and tried to force her to the ground and […]
NBC New York
Woman Choked, Dragged from Behind in Attack at Brooklyn Subway Station: Police
A woman sitting on a bench at a Brooklyn subway station was attacked from behind by a group who choked and dragged her away, police said. The scary incident took place at the Grand Army Plaza station in Prospect Heights around 12:45 a.m. on Sunday, according to police. The 25-year-old victim was on the southbound platform for a 2 train, sitting on a bench, when the group of five young men came up to her.
