New York City, NY

Shore News Network

Video claims two New York City cops caught on camera smoking weed on duty

NEW YORK, NY – A video of two female New York City cops claiming to have been smoking weed while leaning up against their patrol car has gone viral again this week, lighting up the marijuana debate in the city once again. The video was published by WorldStar, a popular video-sharing brand that often focuses on the dark side of social behavior. Today, a published news article claimed the two officers were smoking marijuana. In the video, the two cops were seen sharing a hookah from inside the police car. It would be impossible to tell if it was marijuana The post Video claims two New York City cops caught on camera smoking weed on duty appeared first on Shore News Network.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

Four hurt in overnight NYC mayhem, cops say

Three shootings in Brooklyn and a stabbing in Queens left four people hurt in separate incidents overnight, police said. None of the bloodshed proved fatal. In the latest Brooklyn shooting, a 37-year-old man was shot in the stomach outside Gravesend Neck Road, near McDonald Avenue in Gravesend, shortly after 2:30 a.m. Saturday, authorities said. The shooter was an adult man, cops said. The victim was taken to Lutheran Hospital in stable condition. There were no arrests. Less than an hour earlier, at 1:50 a.m., a 24-year-old man was shot in the torso following a dispute with another man along New York Avenue and...
BROOKLYN, NY
theeastcountygazette.com

NYC Mayor’s $300 Fine for Rat Infestation Is Dismissed

According to Andrew Siff’s reporting, the “Rat Action Plan” includes four anti-rat measures designed to crack down on rats in the city. The mayor of New York City was exonerated after being falsely accused of rat involvement. After Mayor Eric Adams challenged the validity of a $300...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Serial killer Richard Cottingham admits to 5 more murders on Long Island

Correction: This story has been updated with the correct spelling of Sheila Heiman’s name. MINEOLA, N.Y. (PIX11) – Richard Cottingham, the jailed serial killer who once claimed he’d killed about 100 women, admitted on Monday to five Long Island murders, four of them from 1972 and 1973. The families of four victims filled the Mineola […]
MINEOLA, NY
PIX11

Man smashed in head with brick during Manhattan attack

MIDTOWN SOUTH, Manhattan (PIX11) — An attacker bashed a man in the head with a brick on a Manhattan street, police said Tuesday. The assailant attacked the 48-year-old victim on Park Avenue South near 30th Street on Nov. 10 around 5:20 p.m., police said. After hitting the victim in the head, the attacker fled on […]
MANHATTAN, NY
PIX11

4 shot, including 3 teenagers, outside Bronx deli: NYPD

WEST FARMS, the Bronx (PIX11) — Four people, including three teenagers, were hospitalized after being shot in a hail of bullets in front of a local deli in the Bronx Tuesday evening. The shooting has left investigators searching for up to three suspects, and it has residents saying that shootings are happening way too frequently […]
BRONX, NY
yonkerstimes.com

Bronx Man’s Attempted Murder Conviction Overturned After 22 Years

Andre Brown has been behind bars for over 20 years, – since his arrest in 1999 -when he was first accused of attempted murder. He has proclaimed his innocence since then and has filed repeated motions to get his conviction thrown out. Judge David Lewis of Bronx Supreme Court,...
BRONX, NY
Daily Voice

6 Nabbed In Rockland County For Selling Fentanyl-Cocaine, DA Says

Six area people have been arrested for allegedly selling fentanyl and cocaine following a long-term investigation. Rockland County District Attorney Thomas E. Walsh announced the arrests following a long-term investigation, conducted by the District Attorney's Narcotics Task Force, into street-level narcotics sales in the town of Haverstraw and the village of Spring Valley.
ROCKLAND COUNTY, NY
nj1015.com

Newark, NJ serial car burglar caught with bloody hand, cops say

NEWARK — An accused serial car burglar was literally caught red-handed while breaking into a vehicle, according to police. Newark cops responding to a call for an attempted home invasion around 4:15 a.m. early Saturday morning instead found a trail of burglarized vehicles in the area of Blum, Holland, and South 10th streets. The cars' passenger side windows had been shattered.
NEWARK, NJ
The Staten Island Advance

‘I killed this man, I don’t regret it’: Staten Island man allegedly made stunning confession in fatal stabbing of senior

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Authorities allege that a 44-year-old man from Charleston showed no remorse when he allegedly confessed to the brutal stabbing that ended the life of 72-year-old Eugene Reba. Based on information in the criminal complaint, Seneca Morciglio in accused of fatally attacking Reba up to four...
STATEN ISLAND, NY
PIX11

Woman attacked in Brooklyn rape attempt walking from school: NYPD

BROOKLYN (PIX11) — A 19-year-old woman was accosted by a would-be rapist while walking home from school in Brooklyn, police said late Sunday in a public plea for information. The victim was walking near Lafayette Avenue around 2 a.m. Nov. 28 when a man approached her, and tried to force her to the ground and […]
BROOKLYN, NY
NBC New York

Woman Choked, Dragged from Behind in Attack at Brooklyn Subway Station: Police

A woman sitting on a bench at a Brooklyn subway station was attacked from behind by a group who choked and dragged her away, police said. The scary incident took place at the Grand Army Plaza station in Prospect Heights around 12:45 a.m. on Sunday, according to police. The 25-year-old victim was on the southbound platform for a 2 train, sitting on a bench, when the group of five young men came up to her.
BROOKLYN, NY

