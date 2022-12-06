ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montana State

Comments / 0

Related
montanarightnow.com

Heyka's Highs & Lows: Montana Weather Update December 9

Temperatures across Montana ranged from the single digits east of a stalled arctic front to the 20s to lower 30s central and west. Winds ranged from 5 to 15 mph. Skies were variable with a few snow showers in the mountains in the west and southcentral areas and north of Glasgow in northeast Montana.
MONTANA STATE
TheDailyBeast

Five Electricity Substations Attacked in Pacific Northwest in November: Report

At least five electricity substation attacks in Washington and Oregon in November were reported to the FBI, according to local media. Utility companies Puget Sound Energy, the Cowlitz County Public Utility District, and Bonneville Power Administration (BPA) told the Seattle Times they were cooperating with a federal investigation, though the FBI declined to confirm it was investigating the attacks. It’s not clear if any power outages resulted from the assaults. One operation described as a “deliberate physical attack” took place at a Clackamas, Oregon, substation over the Thanksgiving holiday, BPA spokesman Douglas Johnson said. News of the attacks in the Pacific Northwest comes after damage from a substation shooting in North Carolina on Saturday plunged tens of thousands of people into darkness.Read it at The Seattle Times
WASHINGTON STATE
CBS Denver

FBI: Polygamous leader had 20 wives, punished disobedient followers

The leader of small polygamous group near the Arizona-Utah border had taken at least 20 wives, most of them minors, and punished followers who did not treat him as a prophet, newly filed federal court documents show.Samuel Bateman was a former member of the Fundamentalist Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, or FLDS, until he left to start his own small offshoot group. He was supported financially by male followers who also gave up their own wives and children to be Bateman's wives, according to an FBI affidavit.The document filed Friday provides new insight about what investigators have found...
COLORADO CITY, AZ
boisestatepublicradio.org

Idaho bear biologist resigns over grizzly killings, conservation group says

Idaho’s top grizzly bear biologist has resigned over the killing of a bear and her cubs in eastern Idaho this fall, as first reported by the Jackson Hole News & Guide. The Idaho Department of Fish and Game killed a grizzly sow and two cubs in early November near Tetonia, northwest of Driggs, and community outcry quickly followed.
IDAHO STATE
montanarightnow.com

Gallatin County law enforcement respond to fake shooting report in Manhattan

Law enforcement gave an update on the false shooting reported at the Manhattan Library next to the school. Chief of the Manhattan Police Department, Dennis Hengel, reports the call came in before 10:00 am regarding an active shooter at the Manhattan Library. Law enforcement quickly responded to the library, and...
MANHATTAN, MT
Alina Andras

3 Great Burger Places in Montana

Photo byPhoto by Oliver Sjöström on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Montana and you want to try new restaurants, here is a list of three amazing burger places in Montana that are highly praised for their food and service.
MONTANA STATE
XL Country 100.7

Which Montana Towns Make The List For Most Sinful In America?

When you hear the words "sin city" your mind most likely goes directly to Las Vegas. Las Vegas dubbed itself "Sin City", with its lavish nightlife full of all the "sin" one can think of. When we look at WalletHub's study of "Most Sinful Cities in America", we see that there is more to being a sinful city than flashy lights and tall buildings.
MONTANA STATE
XL Country 100.7

Is This Common Montana Phrase Actually Offensive?

Many Montanans, including myself, commonly use this phrase without thinking twice. But I've begun to wonder; is this term more offensive than I realized?. I recently got back to Bozeman after spending a few days in sunny Las Vegas. It was a great time—beautiful cool weather, nonstop fun, and shenanigans ensued. While I was down there, the National Finals Rodeo was also happening. My friends and I saw cowboys and cowgirls and some impressive trucks riding around the strip.
MONTANA STATE
natureworldnews.com

Watermelon Snow in Montana is Rich in Algae, Threatens US Water Supply

The endearingly named "watermelon snow" in Montana represents another threat to the US water supply. It is pink snow that contains a dangerous amount of algae. Currently, US researchers are attempting to determine what causes the algae that give snow its pink color. Snow Algae. Snow algae are a class...
MONTANA STATE
NBCMontana

A few snow showers today; next weather maker arrives Sunday with more widespread snowfall

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY is in effect from 5 PM Sunday through 5 PM Monday for the Bridger and Castle Mountains, Madison River Valley, Gallatin Valley, Northwest Beaverhead County below 6000ft, Ruby Mountains, Southern Beaverhead Mountains, Gallatin and Madison County Mountains, and Centennial Mountains. Snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 2 and 4 inches.
MONTANA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy