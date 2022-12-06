One of the most explosive local political stores of year ends with the council president, Nelson Esparza being exonerated of an attempted extortion charge after the prosecutor with the district attorney’s office agrees to a dismissal. The Sunday Morning Matters panel with Garry Bredefeld and Lourin Hubbard discuss if it was a waste of taxpayer money and what this means for Lisa Smittcamp’s reputation as Fresno county DA.

