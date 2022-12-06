Read full article on original website
WATCH: KSEE24’S Respiratory Virus Roundtable
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) – As RSV, COVID-19, and the flu continue to impact the Central Valley, KSEE24 held a roundtable to find out from health experts and the Fresno County Department of Public Health what you need to know to make sure you and your family stay healthy. On...
PANEL: Was Esparza’s attempted extortion trial a waste of taxpayer dollars, did it stain Smittcamp’s reputation?
One of the most explosive local political stores of year ends with the council president, Nelson Esparza being exonerated of an attempted extortion charge after the prosecutor with the district attorney’s office agrees to a dismissal. The Sunday Morning Matters panel with Garry Bredefeld and Lourin Hubbard discuss if it was a waste of taxpayer money and what this means for Lisa Smittcamp’s reputation as Fresno county DA.
Thursday evening Pinpoint Weather forecast
Spotty showers will move through tonight. This will be a light and quick system, bringing areas in and north of Fresno County less than a tenth of an inch of rain. Snow levels will be near 4000 ft overnight, and we’ll see a couple of inches of snow in Yosemite Valley.
