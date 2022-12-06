Read full article on original website
Related
Bakersfield Californian
Friday's Scores
Cornell vs. Propel Montour High School, ppd. Union vs. Quaker Valley, ppd. Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Bakersfield Californian
Saturday's Scores
St. John-Endicott/Lacrosse 44, Garfield-Palouse 38. Cashmere vs. Okanogan, ccd. Eastmont vs. Lake Stevens, ccd. Inchelium vs. Cusick, ccd. Kittitas vs. Columbia (Burbank), ccd. Lakeside (Nine Mile Falls) vs. Quincy, ccd. Neah Bay vs. Crosspoint Academy, ccd. Richland vs. Pasco, ppd. Soap Lake vs. Waterville-Mansfield, ppd. St. George's vs. Reardan, ccd.
Dieterle and Anderson are SAHS Athletes of the Week
Elise Dieterle Girls basketball The Stillwater girls basketball team is off to a strong start this season and Elise Dieterle has been a key contributor along the way. The 6-foot-0 sophomore forward scored a career-high 22 points in Stillwater’s season-opening 73-63 nonconference victory over Centennial. Dieterle also provided nine points in a victory over Eagan...
Comments / 0