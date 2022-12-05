Read full article on original website
Lincoln Riley sends message to Baker Mayfield after comeback win
Baker Mayfield helped orchestrate a remarkable comeback win in his Los Angeles Rams debut on Thursday night, and his former college coach seemed to enjoy the show. Mayfield led the Rams on consecutive touchdown drives in the final quarter to help the team come back from down 16-3 to win their game 17-16 over the Las Vegas Raiders. USC head coach Lincoln Riley sent a funny tweet afterward congratulating Mayfield and asking if the quarterback wants to be his neighbor.
Eagles LB Haason Reddick will make unique NFL history with his next sack
Haason Reddick is quietly having a solid first season with the Philadelphia Eagles. And with his next sack, the linebacker can make unique NFL history. As O.J. Spivey of the Philadelphia Tribune points out, Reddick is only one sack away from becoming the first player in NFL history to record 10 or more in three consecutive seasons with three different teams.
Steelers’ Mike Tomlin Expressed Interest In Signing Aging WR Desean Jackson — But Team Never Called
It was clear that the Pittsburgh Steelers organization believed help at the wide receiver position was necessary when the front office drafted George Pickens and Calvin Austin III in the second and fourth rounds of the 2022 NFL Draft, respectively. JuJu Smith-Schuster left in free agency along with James Washington...
Tom Brady reportedly 'had trouble getting out of bed' over loss of marriage
Quarterback Tom Brady is reportedly using playing for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers this fall as a way to cope with his divorce from Gisele Bündchen. "Friends say that Brady was so down about the loss of his marriage that he literally had trouble getting out of bed in the morning," Outkick's Jason Cole explained.
Steelers James Harrison Tells Ben Roethlisberger He Would Be A Raven If His Incompetent Agent Had Done Job in 2003
The Pittsburgh Steelers former All-Pro James Harrison joined Ben Roethlisberger and Spencer T’eo on Episode 15 of the legendary quarterback’s podcast Footbahlin with Ben Roethlisberger. Harrison had an incredibly difficult journey to the NFL and was cut by the Steelers multiple times before he caught on with the team for good. His journey included a brief stint with the black and gold’s biggest rival the Baltimore Ravens.
Adam Wainwright May Have A Second Career Lined Up
The St. Louis Cardinals will enter the 2023 season without two icons in Albert Pujols and Yadier Molina. Adam Wainwright elected to pitch one more year and call it a career after the season. But the 41-year-old right-hander doesn’t appear to be going out of commission anytime soon. In...
2 Raiders Players That Were Duds On Thursday Night Football
Week 14’s Thursday Night Football contest between the Los Angeles Rams and Las Vegas Raiders was an instant classic. It was quarterback Baker Mayfield‘s first game with the Rams, and after just two days of being able to prepare, he led them back from a 16-3 fourth-quarter deficit to a 17-16 win in the closing seconds.
Larry Bird Used To Come In The Locker Rooms With Full Confidence: "Hey Mop Boy, Go Run And Find The Scoring Record In This Building"
Larry Bird is unarguably one of the best players to ever play in the NBA. He was drafted by the Boston Celtics and spent his entire time in the league with the organization while leading them to three NBA Championships. While Larry Bird had many amazing talents in his bag,...
Free Agency Can Look Much Different for the Bears
When all was said and done, the 2022 Ryan Poles free agency Bears spending spree amounted to very little. The most expensive free agent they signed was a player they picked up in desperation just as camp was beginning, veteran tackle Riley Reiff—and that's only because he's due an extra $4.5 million in incentive bonus for playing at least 10% of snaps and possibly $2.5 million more in unspecified potential bonus. His salary of $3 million was right in line with the other cheap free agents they signed.
Bills Get More Bad Injury News For Sunday’s Game
The Buffalo Bills got some bad news heading into their AFC East rivalry game against the New York Jets. With the Bills being 1-2 in the AFC East, they can’t afford another loss to the Jets. However, news of an injury to an important defensive player might hurt their...
Hall of Fame QB has brutal take on Russell Wilson
Russell Wilson has received ample criticism from a lot of places in 2022, but the latest assessment from one of his mentors might be one of the harshest in its own way. Hall of Fame quarterback Warren Moon, who served as a Seahawks radio analyst for the first seven years of Wilson’s career there, said that Wilson was getting what he had always wanted now that he was in Denver: the chance to be a pocket passer. That, Moon said, is precisely why things are not working.
Five-star recruit Matayo Uiagalelei, brother of QB DJ, shares top three schools
Matayo Uiagalelei narrowed down his list of colleges he is considering to three schools. Uiagalelei, who is the brother of former Clemson quarterback DJ Uiagalelei, released an NFT intended for fans of the schools he is considering. There are three versions of the NFT: one for Oregon, one for Ohio State and and one for USC.
Chiefs-Broncos under is scary, but worth it
Titans -4 Tennessee is fresh off an embarrassing 25-point loss in Philadelphia, while Jacksonville was just destroyed by Detroit, 40-14. Both AFC South teams will look to right the ship here, and we'd much prefer to put our wagers behind the Titans. Tennessee is 8-4 ATS while Jacksonville is 4-8,...
Cowboys are not an overrated 'schoolyard bully'
The Cowboys (9-3) are facing overrated claims despite looking like a juggernaut in three consecutive victories. Although they smoked the Colts 54-19 on Sunday, brash Fox Sports host Colin Cowherd isn't buying the Cowboys championship stock, comparing them to a schoolyard bully since they throttled a weak opponent. In addition...
Eagles general manager Howie Roseman has placed himself in prime position to win this NFL award
Eagles fans once wanted to run general manager Howie Roseman out of town. His status had sunk so low that a fan, citing the GM's drafting ineptitude and habit of signing aging veterans who underperformed their contract, started a petition advocating for his firing. Ahead of the 2021 season, an...
Cowboys Hiring Coach Jason Witten? ‘I Can See It!’ Says Dallas Legend
The legendary Dallas Cowboys tight end Jason Witten continues to impact the game of football. This week, Witten was named the Texas Association of Private and Parochial Schools Coach of the Year. The former tight end led the Christian Liberty Warriors to a 10-2 season, his second year as a head coach.
Bills ease another offensive weapon into the lineup
In Week 13 against New England, however, he touched the ball a career-high 20 times -- 14 rushes for 64 yards and six catches for 41 more. Cook, who played 32 snaps, broke off explosive runs when defenders were out of position and posed a threat as a receiver. As...
Packers Analyst Calls Out A Shocking Davante Adams Stat
In the four games that Adams hasn’t eclipsed the four-catch mark, the Raiders have wound up losing. As a Packer, Adams developed an excellent rapport with Aaron Rodgers. In his final four seasons as a member of the Packers, Adams was averaging 7.6 receptions per game. It’s evident that...
Kirk Herbstreit: Ohio State could get 'embarrassed' by Georgia in CFP
Kirk Herbstreit once played for the Ohio State Buckeyes but thinks his alma mater could have a bad night against the Georgia Bulldogs in the upcoming College Football Playoff. "Last time we saw Ohio State, we obviously saw them get embarrassed at home against Michigan," Herbstreit explained during Friday's edition of "The Pat McAfee Show," as shared by Matt Audilet of The Spun. "Now they kind of back in into this playoff. The one thing that I would encourage Ohio State players and fans: I don’t know if the hill is any taller than the hill that they’re trying to climb by going into Atlanta (Mercedes-Benz Stadium) to play Georgia. The only thing worse is playing a really good LSU team in New Orleans at the Superdome."
Incompetence destroyed the Broncos, not drafting Patrick Surtain II in 2021
"The Broncos certainly saw the shape of their future change. If they didn't believe in the butterfly effect before, they do know," Schwab writes. While Schwab makes a compelling point, especially with Fields rushing for the seventh-most yards (905) in the league, the Broncos' cracks formed before Surtain II arrived.
