Steelers' Kenny Pickett in protocol, out for rest of game
Steelers rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett is in the concussion protocol and was ruled out for the rest of Sunday's game against the Ravens.
Lions' Jameson Williams catches first touchdown 11 months after tearing ACL
Detroit Lions rookie wide receiver Jameson Williams made an immediate impact in his second-career game. He caught his first touchdown pass.
Jalen Hurts tosses two touchdown passes within minutes to give Eagles lead
Jalen Hurts tosses two touchdown passes within minutes to give the Eagles the lead
Bengals WR Tyler Boyd ruled out vs. Browns with finger injury
Bengals wide receiver Tyler Boyd was ruled out for the rest of Sunday's game against the Browns after injuring a finger on Cincinnati's second offensive play.
Roll the Dice, and It's Trice Back in Montlake or NFL Bound
Bralen Trice didn't play a down for the University of Washington football team during the 2019 and 2020 seasons. From the end of the Chris Petersen coaching era to the beginning of the COVID pandemic, he sat out every game. The Huskies just might have done their opponents a huge favor by keeping ...
