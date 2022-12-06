Read full article on original website
Wrestling: Columbus Grove places second at Lincolnview Invitational
MIDDLE POINT – Longtime Columbus Grove head wrestling coach Eric “Ernie” Siefker realizes that it will take some time before his team will be clicking on all cylinders. A good portion of Siefker’s wrestlers got a late start to the wrestling season, due to the success of the football team this fall. Columbus Grove made a run all the way to the Division VI state semifinals, where it was defeated by Marion Local, the eventual state champion.
Roundup: Delphos Jefferson beats New Bremen to stay unbeaten
DELPHOS — Lyv Lindeman had 22 points and Rylynn Marquiss scored 11 for the 5-0 Wildcats. MCGUFFEY — USV (3-3) bounced back from a 22-12 halftime deficit by outscoring P-G 40-17 in the second half. Nevaeh Lowery had 15 points and Kennedy Hall scored 12 for Upper Scioto Valley. Peyton Diller had 19 points and Ava Huffman scored seven for Pandora-Gilboa (1-6).
Boys basketball: Columbus Grove edges Ada
COLUMBUS GROVE — It took a little while for Columbus Grove to shake off the rust. However, in the end, Columbus Grove managed to make enough plays down the stretch to hold off Ada, 53-52, in a Northwest Conference boys basketball thriller Friday night at Columbus Grove. It was...
Roundup: Bluffton 4 reach double digits in triumph
BLUFFTON — Carson Soper (14), Wade Ginther (12), Marek Donaldson (11) and Landen Worcester (11) scored in double digits for the host Pirates. LIMA — The Pioneers outscored C-R 16-9 in the third quarter after leading 26-24 at halftime. Landon Callahan had 22 points, six rebounds and four steals, Caleb Kiser had 11 points and six rebounds and Dawson Clay finished with 10 points and seven rebounds for Temple Christian (2-3).
Roundup: Four Columbus Grove players reach double digits in girls basketball win
ADA — Jaylen Sautter (13), Lauryn Auchmuty (12), Brynn Fortman (11) and Nicole Nesby (10) scored in double digits for Grove in a Northwest Conference encounter. Lexi Poling had eight points and Olivia Burkhart scored seven for Ada. Leipsic 54,. Lincolnview 34. LEIPSIC — Whitney Langhals had 20 points,...
Girls basketball: Ottawa-Glandorf run too much for Wapak
WAPAKONETA – Wapakoneta was nipping at the Ottawa-Glandorf heels midway second quarter. Then, came the O-G running game and a few big 3-pointers. O-G was able to pull away with a 61-35 victory over Wapakoneta in a girls basketball game Thursday night. Katie Kaufman came off the bench to...
90th birthday: Helen Dunahay Thomas
LIMA — Helen Dunahay Thomas is celebrating her 90th birthday. A card shower would be appreciated, mailed to 102 E. North St., Elida, OH 45807. You may also join us in a celebration at the Elk Lodge Dining Room at 302 W. North St., Lima, from 2-5 p.m. on Sunday, December 11.
Roses and Thorns
The roses are sweet, but the thorns are quite prickly this week. Rose: To the family and friends of Bath teacher Amanda Markley, who helped bring a vision of Rockefeller Center to her backyard as she battles aggressive cancer. It’s heartwarming to see people come together with a thoughtful gesture like this.
Craig Riedel: Honored to have served you
It’s hard to believe that six years have gone by so quickly as I finish these last few weeks as a state representative. It’s been an honor to represent so many wonderful Ohioans at the Statehouse over my three terms. My wife, Danette, and I have met so...
Putnam County court records, Nov. 17-Nov. 22
Broc L. Baughman, 32, Ottoville, was sentenced to 54 months in prison for two counts aggravated trafficking in drugs. Baughman was sentenced to 24 months on count one and 30 months on count two with the sentence to be served consecutively to each other and concurrently to a case in Paulding County. He was also ordered to pay $1,300 to the North West Ohio Drug Task Force.
Lima Municipal Court records, Dec. 1-7
Heather R. Smith, 44, of Lima, found guilty of persistent disorderly conduct. Sentence: 30 days jail. 20 days suspended. $150 fine. Andre M. McCoy, 19, of Lima, found guilty of assault*. Sentence: 90 days jail. 90 days suspended. $200 fine. Joshua L. Schneider, 37, of Lima, found guilty of persistent...
Photos: Best of the Region 2022
Area businesses gathered together to celebrate the Best of the Region winners for 2022 on Thursday night at the UNOH Events Center in Lima. Check out our gallery of photos from throughout the night. Attendees can download their photos by hitting the download icon or purchase prints of the pictures...
PPEC donates to community
PAULDING — Members of Paulding Putnam Electric Cooperative recently donated $11,692 to 7 local charities and community projects through the cooperative’s Operation Round Up program. About 80% of PPEC members round up their monthly electric bill to the next dollar, with the extra pennies being used to help...
Portion of N. Jackson St. to close next week
LIMA —The roadway on North Jackson Street between High Street/Spartan Way through Market Street will be closed to thru traffic on Monday, Dec. 12 for approximately three days, according to a release from City of Lima Engineer Ian Kohli’s office. The road closure will include the intersection of...
Closure on Pevee Road starting Monday, Dec. 12
JACKSON TOWNSHIP —Pevee Road, between Reservoir and Lafayette Roads, will be closed between Monday, December 12 and Wednesday, December 14 for bridge repair, according to a release from the Allen County Engineer’s office. This section of Pevee Road is slightly northeast of Allen East Elementary School on state...
Real Wheels: Couple went for oil change, left with T-bird
HARROD – It just, kind of, happened. That’s about the best way a couple from Harrod, Jerry and Jane Kimmell, can explain how they became owners of a 2004 Ford Thunderbird. Jane enjoys telling the story as her 68-year-old husband listens. “It was around a year and a...
Lima Public Library Book Reviews
When the weather revolts, certainties dissolve and binaries blur as members of two reading groups converge at the intersection of theory and practice to reshape their lives, relationships, and reality itself. Two reading groups, unofficially called Love and Anti-Love, falter amidst political friction and signs of environmental collapse. Participation offers a prescient look at communication in a time of rupture: anonymous participants exchange fantasies and ruminations, and relationships develop and unravel.
Dominion Energy warns against scammers
LIMA — Dominion Energy is warning consumers of utility bill scammers. On Nov. 16, the company commemorated Utility Scam Awareness Day. “Even if the caller ID says ‘Dominion Energy’, our customers should be on alert about demands for immediate payment and threats of service disconnection,” said Utibe Bassey, Dominion Energy’s vice president of Customer Experience in a recent press release. “That is not how we do business. When any warning sign is present, hang up. Never share personal information.”
