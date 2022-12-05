Read full article on original website
Kentucky Newsmakers 12/11: WKYT Chief Meteorologist Chris Bailey; Ky. Health Commissioner Dr. Steven Stack
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - On the latest episode of Kentucky Newsmakers, WKYT’s Bill Bryant talks with Chief Meteorologist Chris Bailey and Kentucky Health Commissioner Dr. Steven Stack. This has been a reflective weekend in Kentucky. A year after, deadly tornadoes devastated areas in the western part of the state....
ONE YEAR LATER: Chris Bailey talks with Gov. Beshear about deadly tornado outbreak
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - December 10, 2022 marks one full year since a devastating storm changed Kentucky history. The storm system sowed destruction from far western Fulton County all the way into Central Kentucky, killing 81 people and injuring many more. Governor Andy Beshear says the state is committed to...
Governor and First Lady Beshear reflect on one year anniversary of deadly tornado outbreak in Kentucky
(WKYT) - On Thursday, WKYT’s Amber Philpott sat down with Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear and First Lady Britainy Beshear for an end-of-the-year interview. While their conversation include a wide range of topics, the looming anniversary of December 10, 2021, was the first thing discussed. Sitting down in the state reception room inside the capital, Governor Andy Beshear reflected on the year that started with him still coordinating relief efforts after that December tornado outbreak.
wbontv.com
Holiday traffic checkpoints announced for Madison and KSP Post 7 counties
The Kentucky State Police would like to offer periodic reminders to drivers who travel our roadways. Our agency strives daily to ensure the safety of the motoring public. Some of these proactive measures include various roadside safety checkpoints and saturating known problematic areas in the district through general patrol tactics.
Kentucky pediatrician urges vaccination as ‘tripledemic’ strains hospitals
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Health leaders are adding another tool for doctors to protect people this holiday season. The new guidance means more people can get COVID-19 boosters. With this latest approval by the FDA, anyone in America above the age of six months old can get a bivalent COVID booster shot. Doctors say that could be huge heading into the winter season.
Experts say holidays can have an impact on mental health
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - In Kentucky alone, there are more than 700,000 adults living with a mental health condition, and nearly 40,000 Kentuckians between the ages 12 and 17 have depression. Child psychologist, Dr. Katherine Stone said it’s important for people to acknowledge these illnesses like we do physical illness....
Drag Queen Storytime events canceled in Kentucky due to domestic terrorism concerns
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Drag Queen Storytime has put future events on hold in Kentucky following the U.S. Department of Homeland Security's alert regarding heightened concerns of domestic terrorism threats against marginalized groups across the county, including the LGBTQ+ community. The Louisville-based nonprofit brings local drag artists to libraries across...
horseandrider.com
Horse With EHV-1 Euthanized in Indiana
On December 6, a 3.5-year-old standardbred filly in Shelby County, Indiana, tested positive for EHV-1. She had been displaying neurologic signs and was euthanized. All exposed horses on the property have been quarantined and are being monitored twice daily for fever and other clinical signs. Horses on a related premises...
stegenherald.com
Andrew Marzuco Killed In I-55 Crash
Andrew Marzuco, popular ball boy for the Ste. Genevieve High School football team, was one of three people killed in a one-vehicle crash south of Cape Girardeau, Saturday evening. Marzuco, 20, was pronounced dead at the scene, along with the driver, Audrey Smith, 20, of Bridgeton, and Mallory L Carter,...
Two Missouri Hospitals Named Top Hospitals of 2022
Each year the Leapfrog Hospital survey recognizes the top hospitals that excel in preventing medication errors, offer a higher quality of maternity care, and have lower infection rates and other laudable qualities the survey evaluates. This year two Missouri hospitals make the list. This isn't an easy award to get...
WTVQ
Local jailers speak on current issues their detention centers are facing
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Over the past few years, Detention Centers across the state of Kentucky have faced multiple issues when it comes to violence inside the jails, an increase in inmates, and a decrease in staff. This year the Fayette County Detention Center has had 10 reported assaults...
Wave 3
Indiana corrections officer pleading guilty to murder claimed inspiration from serial killers
Salvation Army Angel-a-Thon helping families in need this Christmas - 5:00. Donate by calling (502) 571-3333 or visiting SalvationArmyLouisville.org. DNA tests identify Ky. native, Korean War soldier 7 decades after battlefield death. Updated: 1 hour ago. “900 of the soldiers went out to fight this battle. It was really a...
CEO of Vanderbilt University Medical Center says this year’s flu vaccine is ‘particularly good’
Tennessee has remained in the top, purple tier on the CDC's flu map, and that has hospitals like Vanderbilt operating at full capacity for months.
Governor Pritzker signs law changing SAFE-T Act
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The bill amending the controversial SAFE-T Act that passed both chambers of the legislature last week will now become a law. Governor Pritzker signed the bill into law without media present on Tuesday. The bill narrowly passed with only Democratic support at the end of veto session. “I’m pleased that the […]
