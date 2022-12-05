Read full article on original website
Wauseon falls short to Fairview, 45-40
Fairview outscored Wauseon 27-11 in the second half, earning a 45-40 come-from-behind victory at Wauseon in girls basketball Monday night. The two teams were deadlocked at 36 entering the fourth quarter. The Apaches went up 39-36 early in the frame, but the Indians then took back the lead 40-39 around the halfway point following back-to-back baskets by Hayley Meyer.
Archbold goes 1-1 at DPT Holiday Classic
DEFIANCE — Archbold fell to Ayersville in the Defiance Physical Therapy Holiday Classic, 40-29, Tuesday night. For the Pilots, Kaylee Dockery led all scorers with 17 points. Ally Schindler tacked on nine points. The Blue Streaks were paced by Carly Grime who finished with 12 points. Archbold advanced to...
PSF honors four more graduates
Visitors to Pettisville are now greeted by additions to the “city limits” signs as the Pettisville School Foundation honors four Pettisville High School graduates who have brought honor and recognition to Pettisville. Three-star Air Force Lieutenant General Jeffrey A. Kruse and the musical group, Girl Named Tom, consisting...
