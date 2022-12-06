Read full article on original website
49-Year-Old 'RHOBH' Star Diana Jenkins is PregnantAMY KAPLANBeverly Hills, CA
After A Videotaped Incident, A La City Council Member Is Embroiled In New ControversyJoseph GodwinLos Angeles, CA
A recession could be softened by Southern California's strengthsNewSnackLos Angeles, CA
Be Santa’s Helper for the Homeless of Los Angeles: 2 Volunteering Opportunities This ChristmasMona LazarLos Angeles, CA
4 Great Burger Places in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
Someone Heckled Will Ferrell And Octavia Spencer For Three Minutes Straight, And The Two Stars Eventually Went Back At Them
The heckler continuously yelled at the two stars for three minutes.
Rebel Wilson’s First Dramatic Role Delivered First Kiss With a Woman Months Before Coming Out
So much of Rebel Wilson’s life is brand new. The comedy superstar has ventured into new territory by toplining her first dramatic feature, The Almond and the Seahorse, opposite Charlotte Gainsbourg, Trine Dyrholm and Celyn Jones, the latter of whom co-wrote the script (with Kaite O’Reilly) and co-directed the film (with Tom Stern). Based on O’Reilly’s play of the same name, it casts Wilson as an archaeologist navigating life with her husband (Jones) as he recovers from a traumatic brain injury. She finds comfort and more in a surprise relationship with a woman (Gainsbourg) who is dealing with same challenges with...
Emily Blunt Talking About Working With Tom Cruise On "Edge Of Tomorrow" Sounds Absolutely Hellish
"I was like, 'Tom I'm not sure how I'm going to get through this shoot' and just started to cry."
'Wait Wait' for Dec. 10, 2022: Live at Carnegie Hall with Gayle King!
Recorded at Carnegie Hall in New York City, with Not My Job guest Gayle King and panelists Faith Salie, Peter Grosz and Negin Farsad. Click the audio link above to hear the whole show. Who's Bill This Time. A Blockbuster WNBA Trade; Herschel Walks ; Royal Flush. Panel Questions. Word...
Steve Martin and Martin Short Joined “SNL” For Some Holiday Humor
This week’s Saturday Night Live was jointly hosted by two men who have each hosted the show multiple times over the course of its history: Steve Martin and Martin Short. Though, as Martin pointed out during their opening monologue(s), Martin’s had that honor quite a bit more than Short.
19 Knuckleheads Who Absolutely Refuse To Take Christmas Too Seriously
DISCLAIMER: If you believe Christmas should be treated with the utmost respect...this is not the post for you.
What it's like to remember nearly every face
Part 1 of the TED Radio Hour episode What's in a Face. Part 2, Part 3 and Part 4. Yenny Seo remembers nearly every face — that's because she is a super recognizer. She describes what it's like to live with this extraordinary ability. About Yenny Seo. Yenny Seo...
The Game Awards founder Geoff Keighley wants it to be as big as the Grammys
For movies, there are the Oscars. For music, the Grammys. For television, the Emmys. And for video games, The Game Awards. They're the brainchild of Geoff Keighley, a video game journalist and television presenter. He got his start as a young teen in Canada, writing articles about games online. He also wrote for Cybermania '94, the first televised awards show for video and computer games, and attended the event at Universal Studios Hollywood.
