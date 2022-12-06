ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morgantown, WV

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wvsportsnow.com

WVSN’s Mike Asti Interviews West Virginia AD Wren Baker

West Virginia’s new athletic director Wren Baker joined Mike Asti for a chat about what’s surprised him about WVU so far, what he feels should be the expectations for the football program each season, how he plans to evaluate Neal Brown, his thoughts on dealing with the transfer portal, NIL, the student section placement at games and so much more.
MORGANTOWN, WV
wvsportsnow.com

WVU Latest Team to Offer Kent State Transfer OT Marcellus Marshall

West Virginia is always on the hunt for offensive line help and that’s been evident recently. On Saturday night, Kent State transfer Marcellus Marshall announced that the Mountaineers have joined the teams interested in his services. The 6’6″, 330-pound offensive tackle was named first-team All-MAC for the 2022 season...
MORGANTOWN, WV
wvsportsnow.com

West Virginia Defeats UAB 81-70 in Fast-Paced Matchup

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Behind the play of guards Kedrian Johnson and Joe Toussaint, West Virginia defeats UAB 81-70 in a fast-paced game on Saturday night. This pace was perfect for Johnson and Toussaint to thrive. At the end of the first half, Toussaint scored a layup, deflected the in-bounds...
MORGANTOWN, WV
wvsportsnow.com

Watch: WVU G Kedrian Johnson Doused with Water by Teammates After Performance

WVU G Kedrian “Keddy” Johnson was doused with water by his teammates following his great performance against UAB on Saturday night. Johnson had a season-high of 17 points against the Blazers. The Dallas native shot 5-of-10 from the field and 7-of-7 from the free-throw line. Johnson’s ability to attack the rim and guard Jordan Walker, the nation’s leading scorer, made him worthy of the celebration in the WVU locker room postgame.
MORGANTOWN, WV
wvsportsnow.com

Watch: WVU HC Bob Huggins Previews Matchup with UAB

WVU head coach Bob Huggins met with the media to preview the second matchup of the home and home series with UAB. Last year the Mountaineers defeated the Blazers 65-59 in Birmingham. Huggins talked about how to control UAB G Jordan Walker as well as coaching against long-time friend Andy...
MORGANTOWN, WV
wvsportsnow.com

Gallery: Mountaineers Celebrate Hard Fought Win Over the Blazers

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — The WVU Men’s Basketball team came out on top Saturday night in at the WVU Colisuem, taking on a top quad-2 team in the UAB Blazers. The Mountaineers celebrated its hard fought, 81 to 70, win with the singing of “Country Roads” with a twist. After singing the first verse and chorus together, the team took a different path out of the Coliseum, high-fiving the student section on the way to the locker room. Here are some game and celebration photos by WVSN’s Kelsie LeRose.
MORGANTOWN, WV
wvsportsnow.com

5 Things to Know Before WVU vs. UAB

West Virginia will host UAB in the second matchup of their home-and-home series on Saturday night in Morgantown. Let’s take a look at five things to know before the game. UAB is one of the best mid-major programs in the country currently. The Blazers made the NCAA Tournament last season and bring back a core that sets up to return to March Madness in 2023. UAB G Jordan “Jelly” Walker is the leading scorer in all Division-I basketball, averaging 25.7 points. Walker is shooting 46 percent from the field and 42 percent from three. The fifth-year senior guard shoots the ball a lot and shoots it efficiently. Walker attempts 10.3 three’s per game and has led this UAB squad to a top offense in the country.
MORGANTOWN, WV
wvsportsnow.com

Asti: Wren Baker is Home Run Hire for WVU

MORGANTOWN, W.Va – Wren Baker is a home run hire by West Virginia University. Even though it’s still the honeymoon period for WVU and their new athletic director, there’s plenty of reason to believe Baker is the right guy to lead the Mountaineers into the future of college sports, wherever that takes them.
MORGANTOWN, WV
wvsportsnow.com

Being Doubted Only Motivates West Virginia PWO Commit QB Sam Stoner

Being doubted only motivates Sam Stoner more. WVSN spoke with the quarterback recruit who just committed as a preferred walk-on to West Virginia. Committing as a “PWO” status player means agreeing to a situation without any guarantees. That could be too risky for others, but Stoner made it clear he truly wants to be a Mountaineer.
MORGANTOWN, WV
wvsportsnow.com

WV Sports Now Daily Notebook – December 9

The West Virginia Sports Now Daily Notebook is a daily recap of news concerning West Virginia University Athletics. Pittsburgh Sports Now: Pitt AD Heather Lyke on NIL, Transfer Portal. Nittany Sports Now: Penn State Expecting Rose Bowl Invite as Final CFP Rankings are Announced. Pittsburgh Baseball Now: Bryan Reynolds Requests...
MORGANTOWN, WV
wvsportsnow.com

WVU CB Tyrin Woodby Enters Transfer Portal

The West Virginia secondary took another hit as far as expected depth on Thursday. Cornerback Tyrin Woodby has decided to enter the transfer portal. He will be entering his sophomore year of college, did not play in any games during his freshman season for the Mountaineers in 2022. A three-star...
MORGANTOWN, WV
wvsportsnow.com

What’s the Potential of This West Virginia Basketball Team?

Now into early December, it’s time to discuss how expectations have changed for Bob Huggins’ team. WVSN’s Mike Asti and Ethan Bock evaluate this West Virginia team so far, explain why Huggins is still not even close to satisfied, talk the concerns that are evident and get into what this team will look like once transfer Jose Perez gets on the floor with the Mountaineers.
MORGANTOWN, WV
abandonedspaces.com

Why Lone Toilets Sit In the Middle of Pittsburgh Basements

In Pittsburgh, there are some homes that have two bedrooms, two baths, and an additional toilet in the basement. There is no sink to accompany this toilet, and no shower. It is simply a commode in the middle of the basement. These toilets were installed on purpose, but the reason for them is still contested today.
PITTSBURGH, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy