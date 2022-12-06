West Virginia will host UAB in the second matchup of their home-and-home series on Saturday night in Morgantown. Let’s take a look at five things to know before the game. UAB is one of the best mid-major programs in the country currently. The Blazers made the NCAA Tournament last season and bring back a core that sets up to return to March Madness in 2023. UAB G Jordan “Jelly” Walker is the leading scorer in all Division-I basketball, averaging 25.7 points. Walker is shooting 46 percent from the field and 42 percent from three. The fifth-year senior guard shoots the ball a lot and shoots it efficiently. Walker attempts 10.3 three’s per game and has led this UAB squad to a top offense in the country.

