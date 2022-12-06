The Padres' signing of SS Xander Bogaerts away from the Red Sox adds to the notion that ownership in Boston "cares more about money than winning,” according to Dan Shaughnessy of the BOSTON GLOBE. The Red Sox “can afford to keep their best players. They just won’t do it anymore.” They have “quadrupled in value” since John Henry and others bought the team 21 years ago, but “are no longer competing with the Yankees, Dodgers, Cubs, Phillies, or even Padres.” They are charging fans the "highest prices in baseball to go to a game … but they won’t go big on talent anymore.” Shaughnessy notes the “Sandoval-Hanley-Rusney-Price-Sale mistakes damaged ownership and in 2019 a new philosophy was born: sell ‘the illusion’ of contention.” From that, the Red Sox “have lost” Bogaerts after losing Mookie Betts and Andrew Benintendi. Shaughnessy: “Boston baseball fans deserve better” (BOSTON GLOBE, 12/9).

BOSTON, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO