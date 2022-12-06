Read full article on original website
Willson Contreras twists the knife in Cubs during Cardinals press conference
New St. Louis Cardinals catcher Willson Contreras — tasked with replacing Yadier Molina — twisted the knife in his former team, the Chicago Cubs, during his press conference. Willson Contreras was forced to imagine life as a St. Louis Cardinal for quite some time. Once he wasn’t dealt...
Carlos Rodon wants a contract the Yankees won’t even give him
Carlos Rodon, arguably the best starting pitcher left on the free-agent market, wants a contract the Yankees might not even pay. Carlos Rodon wants a seven-year deal, and he might very well get it. If the starting pitching market at the Winter Meetings taught us anything, it’s to expect the unexpected.
Mets Continue To Spend Big, Make Two More Free-Agent Signings
The New York Mets continued to add to the biggest payroll in baseball Thursday night. After already handing out a massive contract to American League Cy Young Award winner Justin Verlander earlier this week, the Mets reportedly re-signed center fielder Brandon Nimmo to an eight-year, $162 million deal, according to The New York Post’s Joel Sherman and Jon Heyman. But the Mets weren’t done there, as minutes later they reportedly inked veteran reliever David Robertson to a one-year, $10 million contract, per ESPN’s Jeff Passan.
How the Padres broke Chaim Bloom, Red Sox over Xander Bogaerts
The San Diego Padres stole shortstop Xander Bogaerts away from the Boston Red Sox, and they may have broken chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom. The San Diego Padres watched as the MLB Winter Meetings took place in their city, and they wanted to get an agreement with one of the top free agents available. After striking out on shortstop Trea Turner and outfielder Aaron Judge, they set their focus on Xander Bogaerts of the Boston Red Sox. On the final night, the Padres and Bogaerts agreed to terms on a massive 11-year, $280 million contract.
Former Phillies All-Star Could Fix Red Sox Issues After Loss Of Xander Bogaerts
The Red Sox need to find some sort of way to replace Bogaerts' offensive production
Ex-World Series champion lands contract from Dodgers
After the Chicago Cubs signed former LA Dodgers outfielder Cody Bellinger this week, the Dodgers are countering by signing a former Cubs outfielder. The Dodgers announced on Thursday that they have signed former All-Star Jason Heyward to a minor-league contract. Heyward will be getting an invite to Major League camp, the Dodgers add.
3 teams that will regret not signing Kodai Senga while they had the chance
Kodai Senga signed with the New York Mets on Saturday night, as Steve Cohen went further over the luxury tax in the process. Kodai Senga, though an unproven commodity at this juncture, was largely considered a second-tier starting pitcher on the free-agent market. With the likes of Justin Verlander and Jacob deGrom signing quickly, however, Senga became a priority for teams that had missed out on an obvious pitching upgrade so far this offseason.
Top New York Yankees target reportedly wants massive contract
After retaining Aaron Judge, the New York Yankees are still trying to reel in more big fish, as expected. When
New York Yankees reportedly working on massive splash in MLB free agency
The New York Yankees made one of the biggest splashes of MLB free agency, re-signing reigning AL MVP Aaron Judge
NBC Sports
Is Bloom on the clock after losing Bogaerts to Padres?
The Boston Red Sox have lost Andrew Benintendi, Mookie Betts, and now Xander Bogaerts during the Chaim Bloom era. Bogaerts' Red Sox tenure came to an end Wednesday after he signed an 11-year, $280 million contract with the San Diego Padres. Losing Bogaerts marks another blemish on Bloom's record as...
Veteran Yankees writer rips ‘dumb’ Hal Steinbrenner in wake of Aaron Judge signing
Behold! A take you would’ve expected from the Yankees media if Hal Steinbrenner had let Aaron Judge get away, published even after Steinbrenner reportedly closed the deal with Judge all the way from Italy. Didn’t expect our jaws to drop a second time after the Judge re-signing news arrived...
Xander Bogaerts challenges Red Sox to pay up for Rafael Devers
The Red Sox failed to lock down Xander Bogaerts this offseason, making an extension of Rafael Devers even more urgent than before. Extending Rafael Devers should be on the top of the Red Sox list of priorities, but it may not be as easy as it would’ve been if they had locked down Xander Bogaerts. The two were extremely close and Devers expressed his hope for Bogaerts to stay in Boston, but he’s now with the San Diego Padres for at least 11 years.
San Francisco Giants outfielder Austin Slater details MLB threats over balls
The news that Major League Baseball was using different baseballs last season was not a shock to San Francisco Giants outfielder Austin Slater. According to Gabe Fernandez from SFGate, Slater said he was “actively discouraged” from sending baseballs away for testing, with the league threatening the jobs of any non-union team employees that sent balls to an outside laboratory. Fernandez further reported that text messages to an MLBPA official told the players to “back off.”
Sports Business Journal
Pressure on Red Sox ownership to win now following Bogaerts exit
The Padres' signing of SS Xander Bogaerts away from the Red Sox adds to the notion that ownership in Boston "cares more about money than winning,” according to Dan Shaughnessy of the BOSTON GLOBE. The Red Sox “can afford to keep their best players. They just won’t do it anymore.” They have “quadrupled in value” since John Henry and others bought the team 21 years ago, but “are no longer competing with the Yankees, Dodgers, Cubs, Phillies, or even Padres.” They are charging fans the "highest prices in baseball to go to a game … but they won’t go big on talent anymore.” Shaughnessy notes the “Sandoval-Hanley-Rusney-Price-Sale mistakes damaged ownership and in 2019 a new philosophy was born: sell ‘the illusion’ of contention.” From that, the Red Sox “have lost” Bogaerts after losing Mookie Betts and Andrew Benintendi. Shaughnessy: “Boston baseball fans deserve better” (BOSTON GLOBE, 12/9).
Yankees have giant opportunity to rectify a midseason failure
The New York Yankees re-signed Aaron Judge, now they have to make a move that they should have made at this past trade deadline. The New York Yankees, despite a brief scare, managed to retain star outfielder and 2022 AL MVP Aaron Judge. All it took was a call from owner Hal Steinbrenner to Judge to get a nine-year, $360 million deal done. That helped avoid potential catastrophe, as it appeared heading that way after the now infamous “Arson Judge” tweet that hinted that Judge could be heading to the San Francisco Giants.
Phillies Rumors: 3 moves Dave Dombrowski needs make to keep up with Mets
The Philadelphia Phillies will need to get more aggressive to keep up with the division rival New York Mets. The New York Mets continue to spend big money on big players. The power of Steve Cohen’s ownership knows no limit. Meanwhile, the Philadelphia Phillies are sitting there as one of the more competitive teams in the National League but looking a bit more upward than they were only about a week ago.
New York Yankees make signing MLB’s top free agent a priority
While it may have never been close, the New York Yankees appeared to be dancing with the very real chance
Steve Cohen has turned losing Jacob deGrom into a huge win for Mets
Rather than pay Jacob deGrom to return to Queens, New York Mets owner Steve Cohen has turned losing his ace into a surprising win. Whenever a team loses its ace, things usually don’t go well after that. It’s typically smaller market MLB teams that end up losing their best pitcher to bigger market clubs, so when the New York Mets lost Cy Young-winning ace Jacob deGrom to the Texas Rangers it came as a bit of a blow to fan morale.
Yardbarker
Yankees ‘working on something big’ as free agency focus takes an unexpected turn
The New York Yankees have been focused on the top starting pitcher on the free agent market, Carlos Rodon. Rodon is reportedly seeking a deal worth $30 million per season in the 5–6 year range, but the Bombers have unexpectedly turned their attention toward the shortstop market, according to one MLB insider.
NBC Sports
Chaim Bloom opens up about losing Xander Bogaerts
Chaim Bloom reportedly shared a stunned reaction after it was reported the San Diego Padres were signing Xander Bogaerts to an 11-year, $280 million contract. But according to the Boston Red Sox' chief baseball officer, Bogaerts' departure didn't actually come as a surprise. Bloom opened up about losing the homegrown...
